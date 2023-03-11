  • Home
  • /
  • Atlanta
  • /
  • The Sleepy Potato- Greenbriar Mall - 2841 Greenbriar Parkway Southwest
Main picView gallery

The Sleepy Potato- Greenbriar Mall 2841 Greenbriar Parkway Southwest

review star

No reviews yet

2841 Greenbriar Parkway Southwest

Atlanta, GA 30331

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Signature Potatoes

Chicken Alfredo Potato

Chicken Alfredo Potato

$17.19

Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Cheese, Alfredo Sauce and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Potato

Chicken Bacon Ranch Potato

$18.34

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheese, Ranch and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Chicken Broccoli Potato

Chicken Broccoli Potato

$17.04

Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Cheese and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Crab & Shrimp Alfredo Potato

Crab & Shrimp Alfredo Potato

$21.64

Crabmeat, Shrimp, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Broccoli, Cheese and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Grilled Lamb Potato

Grilled Lamb Potato

$18.34

Grilled Lamb, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Cheese, Topped with Tomato & Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Overloaded Potato

Overloaded Potato

$14.89

Applewood Bacon, Cheese, Fries, Ranch and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Philly Cheesesteak Potato

Philly Cheesesteak Potato

$18.34

Philly Steak or Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cheese and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Salmon Potato

Salmon Potato

$20.49

Grilled Salmon, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Cheese, Topped w/Tomato and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Seafood Potato

Seafood Potato

$26.24

Crabmeat, Shrimp, Beef Sausage, Broccoli, Onions, Green Pepper, Side of Corn, Cheese, Chives and Garlic Butter. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Steak & Cheese Potato

Steak & Cheese Potato

$16.04

Steak, Onions, Cheese, and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Surf & Turf Potato

Surf & Turf Potato

$23.95

Sirloin Steak, Shrimp, Green Peppers, Onions and Broccoli. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Veggie Potato

Veggie Potato

$17.19

Mushrooms, Broccoli, Spinach, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cheese and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

XXL Loaded Potato

XXL Loaded Potato

$13.74

Bacon, Cheese and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Build Your Own Potato

Custom Potato

$7.99

Comes w/Shredded Cheese, Chives, & Sour Cream

Sleepy Combo's

Philly Cheesesteak & 5 Wings

$17.19

Served w/Fries & Coleslaw

3pc. Whiting Combo

3pc. Whiting Combo

$13.74

Served w/Fries & Coleslaw

2pc. Catfish Dinner

2pc. Catfish Dinner

$16.04

Served w/Fries & Coleslaw

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$18.19

Served w/Fries & Coleslaw

Wing Combos

6 pc. Served w/Fries, Med. Drink, Dressing, & Toast

$11.44

8 pc. Served w/Fries, Med. Drink, Dressing, & Toast

$13.59

10 pc. Served w/Fries, Med. Drink, Dressing, & Toast

$14.74

12 pc. Served w/Fries, Med. Drink, Dressing, & Toast

$15.89

Wings Only

Wings

Wings

$7.95+

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.14

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Classic Cheeseburger

$7.99

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Classic Hamburger

$6.84

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Classic Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.44

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Classic Turkey Burger

$9.14

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Classic Turkey Cheeseburger

$10.29

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.29
Philly Chicken Cheesesteak

Philly Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.14

Philly Salmon Cheesesteak

$13.59

Salmon Burger

$10.14

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Sleepy Signature Burger

$12.44

Mushrooms, Bacon, Swiss cheese, Grilled Onions

Veggie Burger

$7.99

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Appetizers & Sides

All Beef Hot Dogs

$4.03

Topped W/Ketchup, Mustard, Raw Onions

Fresh Cut Fries

$4.54

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.14

Fried Mushrooms

$7.84

Fried Pickles

$5.69

Fries

$4.39

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.84

(5)

Onion Rings

$4.31

Sautéed Broccoli

$4.31

Sautéed Spinach

$7.31

Flavored French Fries

Flavored French Fries

$5.31

Loaded Fries

$13.59

Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Fries, Cheese, Ranch

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.14

Chili, Fries, Cheese

Salads

Chicken Salad

$14.74

Spinach Mix, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, Cheese, Fried or Grilled Chicken & Croutons

House Salad

$7.99

Spinach Mix, Cucumbers. Tomatoes, Onions, Cheese & Croutons

Salmon Salad

$15.89

Salmon Grilled to Perfection, Spinach Mix, Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Cheese & Croutons

Side Salad

$5.69

Spinach Mix, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Cheese & Croutons

Kids Menu

4 Wing Combo

$7.33

All Combos Served w/Fries & Small Drink

Hot Dog Combo

$7.33

All Combos Served w/Fries & Small Drink

Hamburger Combo

$7.33

All Combos Served w/Fries & Small Drink

Cheeseburger Combo

$7.90

All Combos Served w/Fries & Small Drink

Beverages

Canned Soda

$3.16

Kool Aid

$3.75+

Desserts

Mini Sweet Potato Pie

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

The "Original" Sleepy Potato est. in 2016, home of XL Gourmet Loaded Baked Potato (more than 13 exclusive combinations) and much more.... Our food is prepared fresh to order and customers can choose from a variety of options from our Detroit-flavored menu, such as our fried chicken wings, sandwiches, salads, seafood, burgers and our famous "Punch" ,You Better ask about it!

Location

2841 Greenbriar Parkway Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Creole Orleans
orange starNo Reviews
2841 Greenbriar Parkway Southwest Atlanta, GA 30331
View restaurantnext
Get Fruity Cafe - Greenbriar
orange starNo Reviews
2740 Greenbriar Parkway Southwest Atlanta, GA 30331
View restaurantnext
Windy City Grill Gang - Your Favorite BBQ Joint!!!
orange starNo Reviews
3762 Campbellton Rd SW Atlanta, GA 30331
View restaurantnext
Arize Breakfast Cafe - Camp Creek Market Place
orange star4.1 • 4,031
3650 Marketplace Blvd East Point, GA 30344
View restaurantnext
J.R Crickets -Cascade
orange starNo Reviews
2348 Cascade Road SW Atlanta, GA 30311
View restaurantnext
Oreatha’s Atl - 2287 C Cascade Road SW
orange starNo Reviews
2287 C Cascade Road SW Atlanta, GA 30311
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston