The Sleepy Potato- Greenbriar Mall 2841 Greenbriar Parkway Southwest

The "Original" Sleepy Potato est. in 2016, home of XL Gourmet Loaded Baked Potato (more than 13 exclusive combinations) and much more.... Our food is prepared fresh to order and customers can choose from a variety of options from our Detroit-flavored menu, such as our fried chicken wings, sandwiches, salads, seafood, burgers and our famous "Punch" ,You Better ask about it!