The Sleepy Potato
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
757 Cleveland Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cookshop Jamaican Restaurant - 2980 Metropolitan Pkwy SW Suite B
No Reviews
2980 Metropolitan Pkwy SW Suite B Atlanta, GA 30315
View restaurant
Corner Tavern - Hapeville - 573 N Central Ave
No Reviews
573 N Central Ave Hapeville, GA 30354
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Atlanta
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant