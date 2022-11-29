Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Sleepy Potato

review star

No reviews yet

757 Cleveland Avenue Southwest

Atlanta, GA 30315

Signature Potatoes

Chicken Alfredo Potato

Chicken Alfredo Potato

$14.95

Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Cheese, Alfredo Sauce and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Potato

Chicken Bacon Ranch Potato

$15.95

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheese, Ranch and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Chicken Broccoli Potato

Chicken Broccoli Potato

$13.95

Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Cheese and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Crab & Shrimp Alfredo Potato

Crab & Shrimp Alfredo Potato

$17.95

Crabmeat, Shrimp, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Broccoli, Cheese and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Grilled Lamb Potato

Grilled Lamb Potato

$15.95

Grilled Lamb, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Cheese, Topped with Tomato & Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Overloaded Potato

Overloaded Potato

$12.95

Applewood Bacon, Cheese, Fries, Ranch and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Philly Cheesesteak Potato

Philly Cheesesteak Potato

$15.95

Philly Steak or Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cheese and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Salmon Potato

Salmon Potato

$16.95

Grilled Salmon, Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, Broccoli, Cheese, Topped w/Tomato and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Seafood Potato

Seafood Potato

$21.95

Crabmeat, Shrimp, Beef Sausage, Broccoli, Onions, Green Pepper, Side of Corn, Cheese, Chives and Garlic Butter. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Steak & Cheese Potato

Steak & Cheese Potato

$13.95

Steak, Onions, Cheese, and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Surf & Turf Potato

Surf & Turf Potato

$19.95

Sirloin Steak, Shrimp, Green Peppers, Onions and Broccoli. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Veggie Potato

Veggie Potato

$14.95

Mushrooms, Broccoli, Spinach, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cheese and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

XXL Loaded Potato

XXL Loaded Potato

$11.95

Bacon, Cheese and Chives. Served w/Sour Cream on the Side.

Build Your Own Potato

Custom Potato

$6.95

Comes w/Shredded Cheese, Chives, & Sour Cream

Sleepy Combo's

Philly Cheesesteak & 5 Wings

$14.95

Served w/Fries & Coleslaw

3pc. Whiting Combo

3pc. Whiting Combo

$11.95

Served w/Fries & Coleslaw

2pc. Catfish Dinner

2pc. Catfish Dinner

$13.95

Served w/Fries & Coleslaw

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$14.95Out of stock

Served w/Fries & Coleslaw

Wing Combos

6 pc. Served w/Fries, Med. Drink, Dressing, & Toast

$9.95

8 pc. Served w/Fries, Med. Drink, Dressing, & Toast

$10.95

10 pc. Served w/Fries, Med. Drink, Dressing, & Toast

$11.95

12 pc. Served w/Fries, Med. Drink, Dressing, & Toast

$12.95

Wings Only

Wings

Wings

$6.95+

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.95

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Classic Cheeseburger

$6.95

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Classic Hamburger

$5.95

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Classic Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.95Out of stock

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Classic Turkey Burger

$7.95Out of stock

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Classic Turkey Cheeseburger

$8.95Out of stock

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.95
Philly Chicken Cheesesteak

Philly Chicken Cheesesteak

$7.95

Philly Salmon Cheesesteak

$10.95

Salmon Burger

$7.95

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Sleepy Signature Burger

$9.95

Mushrooms, Bacon, Swiss cheese, Grilled Onions

Veggie Burger

$6.95

All Burgers Dressed w/Mayo, Ketchup, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Grilled Onions.

Appetizers & Sides

All Beef Hot Dogs

$3.50

Topped W/Ketchup, Mustard, Raw Onions

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.95

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.95Out of stock

Fried Mushrooms

$5.95

Fried Pickles

$4.95

Fries

$2.95

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$5.95

(5)

Onion Rings

$3.75

Sautéed Broccoli

$3.75

Sautéed Spinach

$3.75Out of stock

Flavored French Fries

Flavored French Fries

$3.75

Loaded Fries

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Fries, Cheese, Ranch

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.95

Chili, Fries, Cheese

Salads

Chicken Salad

$11.95

Spinach Mix, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions, Cheese, Fried or Grilled Chicken & Croutons

House Salad

$6.95

Spinach Mix, Cucumbers. Tomatoes, Onions, Cheese & Croutons

Salmon Salad

$12.95

Salmon Grilled to Perfection, Spinach Mix, Onions, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Cheese & Croutons

Side Salad

$4.95

Spinach Mix, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Cheese & Croutons

Kids Menu

4 Wing Combo

$5.50

All Combos Served w/Fries & Small Drink

Hot Dog Combo

$5.50

All Combos Served w/Fries & Small Drink

Hamburger Combo

$5.50

All Combos Served w/Fries & Small Drink

Cheeseburger Combro

$6.00

All Combos Served w/Fries & Small Drink

Beverages

Canned Soda

$2.75

Kool Aid

$1.75+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

757 Cleveland Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315

Directions

