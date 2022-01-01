Bagels
Pizza
Bars & Lounges
The Slice House II
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
22745 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
O'Gannigan's Irish Pub - 98 Solomons Island Rd
4.1 • 216
98 Solomons Island Rd Prince Frederick, MD 20678
View restaurant