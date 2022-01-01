The Slice House II imageView gallery
The Slice House II

22745 Washington Street

Leonardtown, MD 20650

Order Again

MERCH

Tri Blend Tee

$25.00

Hat

$20.00

Vest

$35.00

Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$30.00

Columbia Shirt

$65.00

White Logo Shirt

$15.00

Gift Card T Shirt Deal

$10.00

Draft

Dos Equis Amber (Lager)

$6.00

Dogfish Head 60 Minute (IPA)

$6.00

Natty Boh (Pilsner)

$5.00

Bells Best (Bright White)

$6.00

In A Nutshell

$7.00Out of stock

Dogfish Orange Crush

$7.00

Dogfish Cherry Whiskey Sour

$7.00Out of stock

Dogfish Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00

Truly Vodka CHERRY

$6.00

Truly Vodka BLACKBERRY

$6.00

Big Oyster SLAM (IPA)

$7.00Out of stock

Excellent Adventure (IPA)

$6.00

I Just Crush A Lot (Sour)

$6.00

Dogfish Seaquench (Sour)

$6.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$5.50Out of stock

Choccy Milk (Stout)

$6.50

Frico Red

$7.50Out of stock

Frico White

$7.50Out of stock

Big Oyster Hammerhead IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Cocktail

$7.00

Shot

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00Out of stock

Miller

$5.00Out of stock

I Love Lamp Pineapple Hefeweizen

$6.00Out of stock

Sam Adams Oktoberfest

$5.25

Bud Light/ Ultra

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

22745 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650

Directions

