The Slice & Pint El Segundo

review star

No reviews yet

130 W Grand Ave

El Segundo, CA 90245

Order Again

Popular Items

Half and Half Hand Tossed Pizza
Pepperoni
Cheese Pie

18" Hand Tossed Pizza

Half and Half Hand Tossed Pizza

Half and Half Hand Tossed Pizza

Can't decide on just one?!? - We can do two styles on one pie!

Build Your Own

$21.00

cheese pie base and build your own from our list of toppings

Belle Isle

Belle Isle

$31.00

white sauce, roasted garlic, mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, black pepper, arugula,

Benny

$28.00

cheese pie, house meatballs, Mama Lil’s pickled peppers, oregano

Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$21.00

red sauce, mozzarella

Crowntown

Crowntown

$31.00

cheese pie, arugula, prosciutto, fresh garlic, calabrian chili oil

Cuatros Carnes

Cuatros Carnes

$29.00

cheese pie, house-made fennel sausage, pepperoni, bacon, salami

Grand Ave

Grand Ave

$27.00

white sauce, roasted garlic, mozzarella, spinach, leeks, fresno chili

Margherita

Margherita

$25.00

red sauce, fresh basil, basil oil, basil parm, fresh mozz

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$24.00

cheese pie, pepperoni

Rob's in Maui

Rob's in Maui

$26.00

cheese pie, charred spam, pineapple, topped with pickled red onion

Surfin' Bird

Surfin' Bird

$29.00

red sauce, mozzarella, chicken sausage, rapini, red onion, olive and calabrian chili soffritto

Vegan Pie

$29.00

red sauce, cauliflower puree, cauliflower florets, lemon, fresh oregano, spiced beyond meat sausage. NO CHEESE

Veggie Pie

$27.00

cheese pie, baby artichokes, wild mushrooms, red onion, garlic, topped with arugula

White Dog

White Dog

$27.00

Pistachio pesto, fresh mozzarella, herbed ricotta dollops, lemon juice

Pan Pizza

**PAN** Half and Half PAN

**PAN** BYO

$24.00

cheese pie base and build your own from our list of toppings

**PAN** Belle Isle

$34.00

white sauce, roasted garlic, mozzarella, roasted mushrooms, arugula, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano

**PAN** Benny

$31.00

cheese pie, house meatballs, Mama Lil’s pickled peppers, oregano

**PAN** Cheese Pie

$24.00

red sauce, mozzarella

**PAN** Crowntown

$34.00

cheese pie, arugula, prosciutto, fresh garlic, calabrian chili oil

**PAN** Cuatros Carnes

$32.00

cheese pie, house-made fennel sausage, pepperoni, bacon, salami

**PAN** Grand Ave

$30.00

white sauce, roasted garlic, mozzarella, spinach, leeks, fresno chili

**PAN** Margherita

**PAN** Margherita

$28.00

red sauce, fresh basil, basil oil, basil parm, fresh mozz

**PAN** Pepperoni

**PAN** Pepperoni

$27.00

cheese pie, pepperoni

**PAN** Rob's in Maui

$29.00

cheese pie, charred spam, pineapple, red onion

**PAN** Surfin' Bird

$32.00

red sauce, mozzarella, chicken sausage, rapini, red onion, olive and calabrian chili soffritto

**PAN** Veggie

$30.00

cheese pie base and build your own from our list of toppings

**PAN** White Dog

$30.00

Pistachio pesto, mozzarella, herbed ricotta dollops, lemon juice

12" Gluten Free Pizza

*GF* Half and Half GF

*GF* Build Your Own

$18.00

BYO!

*GF* Belle Isle

$28.00

white sauce, roasted garlic, mozzarella, taleggio, black pepper, roasted mushrooms, arugula

*GF* Benny

$25.00

red sauce, mozzarella, house made meatballs, Mama Lil's pickled peppers, fresh oregano

*GF* Cheese Pie

$18.00

red sauce, mozzarella

*GF* Crowntown

$28.00

red sauce, mozzarella, fresh garlic, calabrian chili oil, prosciutto, arugula

*GF* Cuatros Carnes

$26.00

red sauce, mozzarella, house-made fennel sausage, pepperoni, bacon, salami

*GF* Grand Ave

*GF* Grand Ave

$24.00

white sauce, roasted garlic, mozzarella, spinach, leeks, fresno chilies

*GF* Margherita

$22.00

red sauce, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, basil, basil oil, basil parmesan

*GF* Pepperoni Pie

$21.00

red sauce, mozzarella, ezzo pepperoni

*GF* Rob's In Maui

$23.00

red sauce, mozzarella, charred spam, pineapple, pickled red onion

*GF* Surfin' Bird

$26.00

red sauce, mozzarella, chicken sausage, rapini, red onion, olive and calabrian chili soffritto

*GF* Vegan Pie

$26.00

red sauce, cauliflower puree, cauliflower florets, spiced Beyond Meat sausage, fresh oregano, lemon juice, olive oil

*GF* Veggie

$25.00

cheese pie, baby artichokes, wild mushrooms, red onion, garlic, topped with arugula

*GF* White Dog

$24.00

pesto, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, herbed ricotta dollops, lemon juice

Slice

Slice Cheese Pie

$3.50

red sauce, mozzarella

Slice Pepperoni

$4.50

cheese pie, pepperoni

Appetizers

(3) Meatballs

$11.00

3 house-made meatballs, marinara and provolone

(5) Meatballs

(5) Meatballs

$15.00

5 house-made meatballs, marinara and provolone

Family Mozz Sticks (8)

Family Mozz Sticks (8)

$12.00

not your average bowling alley mozz sticks. 8 count side marinara

Mozz Sticks (4)

Mozz Sticks (4)

$7.00

not your average bowling alley mozz sticks. 4 count. Side marinara.

Calamari

Calamari

$12.00

fried Calamari Strips with marinara and lemon

Broccolini

Broccolini

$7.00

parmigiano reggiano, lemon

Cheesy Bread

Cheesy Bread

$6.00

provolone, mozzarella, and parmesan all baked onto our house made dough served with side of marinara.

Fried Cauliflower

$8.00

fried cauliflower, rosemary, calabrian chili oil, toasted pine nuts, lemon

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$7.00

tossed with your choice of garlic butter or pesto with a side of marinara

Wings

Wings

$13.00

fried and tossed with choice of: house hot, pesto, or our house santa maria dry rub, served with blue cheese or ranch

Fancy Olives

$5.00

a mix of kalamata, cerignola and castelvetrano olives in orange, rosemary, olive oil.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Deep-fried Brussels Sprouts tossed in bacon vinaigrette, with more bacon and candied almonds.

Burrata

Burrata

$10.00

Heirloom tomato & burrata cucumber, basil, banyuls vinaigrette

Salads

Arugula

$10.00

shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, lemon vinaigrette

Arugula FAMILY

$15.00

shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, olive oil, lemon

Caesar

Caesar

$10.00

romaine, Parmigiano Reggiano, croutons

Caesar FAMILY

Caesar FAMILY

$15.00

romaine, Parmigiano Reggiano, croutons

Italian Chopped

Italian Chopped

$12.00

romaine, radicchio, pickled red onion, garbanzo beans, cucumber, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, tomato, provolone, house vinaigrette

Italian Chopped FAMILY

$17.00

romaine, radicchio, pickled red onion, garbanzo beans, cucumber, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, tomato, provolone, house vinaigrette

Simple

$7.00

romaine, radicchio, pickled red onion, cucumber, house vinaigrette

Simple FAMILY

$11.00

romaine, radicchio, pickled red onion, cucumber, house vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Meatball Sando (available 1130am-4pm)

$14.00

house made bread, house made meatballs, provolone, marinara

Classic Italian Sando (available 1130am-4pm)

$14.00

house made bread, sopressata, ham, house made mortadella, provolone, romaine, pickled red onion, peperoncini, house vinaigrette, dijon mustard

Dessert

Cookie

$4.00

7" chocolate chip cookie with a carmel center

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$8.00

House-made bread, banana, toasted almonds, hyperion stout caramel sauce

To-Go

Can of Coke

$1.00

Can of Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Can of Sprite

$1.00

Can of Diet Coke

$1.00
Mountain Valley Spring Water

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$3.00

16.9 FL OZ Spring Water Bottled in the Quachita Mountains USA

Root Beer

$5.00

Apple Juice

$5.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$4.00

16.9 FL OZ Sparkling Water Bottled in the Quachita Mountains USA

4 Packs

4pk Citra Pale Ale

4pk Citra Pale Ale

$14.00

16oz 4 Pack West Coast IPA, 7.2% Classic. Hoppy. Reliable.

4pk Broken Skull IPA

4pk Broken Skull IPA

$14.00

16oz 4 Pack IPA, 6.7% Pairs well with kickin’ ass

4pk Mayberry IPA

4pk Mayberry IPA

$14.00

16oz 4 Pack West Coast IPA, 7.2% Classic. Hoppy. Reliable.

4pk Broken Skull LAGER

4pk Broken Skull LAGER

$14.00

16oz 4 pack Style American Lager 4.8% Made for the working man and woman, this beer is brewed with the finest American-grown barley and hops and is the ultimate reward for a hard days work.

4pk Huftgold

$14.00

Bottle Beer

2019 Standard Crude 375ml

$18.00

B.A Stout. 11.5% 375ml

2019 Old Jetty 375ml

$18.00

B.A Barleywine, 12.7% 375ml

Cases

Citra Pale Ale 4pk Case

$84.00

Mayberry IPA 4pk Case

$84.00

Broken Skull IPA 4pk Case

$84.00

Broken Skull LAGER 4pk Case

$84.00

Huftgold Festbier 4pk Case

$84.00

Dough

Pizza Dough Ball

$3.00

Our signature house made pizza dough ball! Make your own pizza at home!

Meal Deals

Family Meal

$35.00

Choice of cheese or pepperoni pie, a simple family salad and 5 meatballs.

Fancy Family Meal

$49.00

Choice of any full signature pie, an Italian chopped family salad, 5 meatballs, and an order of cheesy bread.

TO-GO 2 Slice/Beer Lunch Special (11:30am-4pm)

$10.00

Wednesday Chicken Parmesan

Single Chicken Parm (Wednesday only 5-10pm)

Single Chicken Parm (Wednesday only 5-10pm)

$18.00
Single Eggplant Parm (Wednesday only 5-10pm)

Single Eggplant Parm (Wednesday only 5-10pm)

$16.00
**Family** Chicken Parm (Wednesday only 5-10pm)

**Family** Chicken Parm (Wednesday only 5-10pm)

$49.00

Half Pasta (Wednesday only 5-10pm)

$6.00

Pasta (Wednesday only 5-10pm)

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Slice & Pint is a locally focused and environmentally responsible pizza and beer shop, thought up by the crew at El Segundo Brewing Co. We partner with vendors who share the same values. We support local, independent farmers for our produce whenever possible. If we can make it in house, we’re going to…simple as that.

Location

130 W Grand Ave, El Segundo, CA 90245

Directions

Gallery
The Slice & Pint image
The Slice & Pint image
The Slice & Pint image

