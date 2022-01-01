Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Slice Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

7121 West, US Hwy 90

Suite #210

San Antonio, TX 78227

8 Wings
Pepperoni Lover Pizza
Build your own Pizza

Online Promotions

1 Large Pizza and 2 Liter Soda

$9.99

2 Large 1 Topping Pizza's & 24 Wings

$40.99

Pizza

Build your own Pizza

Build your own Pizza

$8.99+

Pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese with your choice of toppings for $1 each

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$11.99+

Ranch sauce & mozzarella cheese with tender cut chicken, ranch sauce, bacon, tomatoes

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.99+

BBQ sauce & mozzarella cheese with tender cut chicken breast, bacon and topped with more BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.99+

Buffalo sauce & mozzarella cheese with tender cut chicken breast, onions and topped with more buffalo sauce.

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$11.99+

Pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese with canadian bacon, crispy smoked bacon, pineapple.

Pepperoni Lover Pizza

Pepperoni Lover Pizza

$11.99+

Pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese with double pepperoni, double cheese.

Deluxe Pizza

Deluxe Pizza

$11.99+

Pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese with pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives.

Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza

$11.99+

Pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese with onions, green peppers, black olives, tomato, mushrooms.

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$11.99+

Pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese with pepperoni, canadian bacon, beef, sausage, bacon.

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$11.99+

Alfredo sauce & mozzarella cheese with tender cut chicken and bacon

Cheeseburger Pizza

Cheeseburger Pizza

$11.99+

Ketchup and Mustard &amp; mozzarella cheese and shredded cheese with beef, onions and pickles

Spinach Pizza

Spinach Pizza

$11.99+

Alfredo sauce & mozzarella cheese with tomatoes and spinach

Calzones

Build your own Calzone

Build your own Calzone

$9.99

Build your own Calzone: Pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese with your choice of toppings for $1 each. (side of marinara sauce)

Pepperoni Calzone

Pepperoni Calzone

$10.99

Pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese and double pepperoni. (side of marinara sauce)

Sausage Calzone

Sausage Calzone

$10.99

Pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, italian sausage, green peppers, onions. (side of marinara sauce)

Ham and Pepperoni Calzone

Ham and Pepperoni Calzone

$10.99

Pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese with canadian bacon, pepperoni. (side of marinara sauce)

Veggie Calzone

Veggie Calzone

$10.99

Pizza sauce & Mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese with mushrooms, green peppers, black olives, and onions. (side of marinara sauce)

Spinach Calzone

Spinach Calzone

$10.99

Alfredo sauce & mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese with Spinach and tomatoes. (side of marinara sauce)

Cheeseburger Calzone

Cheeseburger Calzone

$10.99

Ketchup and Mustard sauce & mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese with Beef, onions and pickles. (side of marinara sauce)

Meatlovers Calzone

Meatlovers Calzone

$11.99

Pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese pepperoni, canadian bacon, beef, sausage, bacon. (side of marinara sauce)

Wings

8 Wings

8 Wings

$9.99

Ranch Dipping Sauce for 8 Piece 2, 16 Wings 3, 24 Wings 4 and 50 Wings 6 (Additional Sauce for $0.50)

16 Wings

16 Wings

$15.99

Ranch Dipping Sauce for 8 Piece 2, 16 Wings 3, 24 Wings 4 and 50 Wings 6 (Additional Sauce for $0.50)

24 Wings

24 Wings

$20.99

Ranch Dipping Sauce for 8 Piece 2, 16 Wings 3, 24 Wings 4 and 50 Wings 6 (Additional Sauce for $0.50)

50 Wings

50 Wings

$45.99

Ranch Dipping Sauce for 8 Piece 2, 16 Wings 3, 24 Wings 4 and 50 Wings 6 (Additional Sauce for $0.50)

Pasta

Lasagne

Lasagne

$10.99

An unbelievably delicious portion of Lasagna. (w/ side of Toast)

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$10.99

Spaghetti noodles, red sauce, and meatballs. (w/ side of Toast)

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$10.99

Fettuccini noodles topped with Alfredo Sauce, chicken and cheese. (w/ side of Toast)

LARGE Spaghetti

LARGE Spaghetti

$17.99

SHAREABLE SIZE Spaghetti noodles, red sauce, and meatballs. (w/ side of Toast)

LARGE Chicken Fettuccini Alrredo

LARGE Chicken Fettuccini Alrredo

$17.99

SHAREABLE SIZE Fettuccini noodles topped with Alfredo Sauce, chicken and cheese. (w/ side of Toast)

12 Inch Subs

Build your own Sub

Build your own Sub

$6.99

Build your own sub starts with Marinara sauce, cheese and your choice of toppings for $1 each.

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$7.99

Pizza sauce & cheese with pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers.

Ham and Cheese

Ham and Cheese

$7.99

Ham & Mozzarella Cheese Baked and Topped with lettuce & tomatoes.

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$7.99

Marinara sauce & cheese with Meatballs.

BBQ Chicken Sub

BBQ Chicken Sub

$7.99

BBQ chicken, mozzarella cheese and onions.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$7.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, chicken and topped with parmesan cheese.

Veggie Sub

Veggie Sub

$7.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, peppers, onions, black olives, and jalapenos.

Philly Cheesesteak Sub

$9.99Out of stock

Steak topped with mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, green peppers and onions.

Salad

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms, ham, bacon & cheese.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese.

Desserts

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$4.25

A Slice of our famous strawberry swirl cheesecake!

Warm Brownie

Warm Brownie

$4.25

A nice and warm slice of rocky road brownie.

Cinnamon Sticks

Cinnamon Sticks

$4.25

An order of delicious Cinnamon Sticks with vanilla icing on top!

Appetizers

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$4.99

An order of our delicious breadsticks with a side of marinara sauce.

Cheese sticks

Cheese sticks

$5.99

An order of our delicious cheese breadsticks with a side of marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$3.99

An order of 6 mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce on side.

Order of Fries

Order of Fries

$3.99

An order of french fries with ketchup packets on the side.

Meatballs (4)

Meatballs (4)

$3.99

An order of 4 italian 2oz meatballs with marinara sauce on the side.

Crazy Bread (4)

Crazy Bread (4)

$5.50

Our delicious Crazy Bread comes with 4 pieces of TX Toast topped with our mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

Drinks

Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.00
Dr Pepper Can
$1.00

Dr Pepper Can

$1.00
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$1.00
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.00

Nice cold bottle water to go with your order.

Coke 2 Liter
$3.99

Coke 2 Liter

$3.99
Dr Pepper 2 Liter
$3.99

Dr Pepper 2 Liter

$3.99
Sprite 2 Liter
$3.99

Sprite 2 Liter

$3.99
Fanta Orange 2 Liter
$3.99

Fanta Orange 2 Liter

$3.99
Fanta Orange Can
$1.00

Fanta Orange Can

$1.00Out of stock
Diet Coke 2 Liter
$3.99

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$3.99

Ala Carte

Extra Fork, Knife and Spoon Set

Extra Fork, Knife and Spoon Set

$0.10

Fork, Knife and Spoon Set

Extra Sauce

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Extra 2oz Cup of Sauce

Extra Ketchup Packet

Extra Ketchup Packet

$0.05

Ketchup Packet

Extra Icing Packet

Extra Icing Packet

$0.50

Icing Packet

Extra Parmesan Cheese Packets

Extra Parmesan Cheese Packets

$0.10

Parmesan Cheese Packets

Extra Red Pepper Packets

Extra Red Pepper Packets

$0.10

Red Pepper Packets

Extra Paper Plate

Extra Paper Plate

$0.05

Paper Plate(1)

Extra Napkins

Extra Napkins

$0.05

Handful of Napkins

Extra Red Drinking Cup

Extra Red Drinking Cup

$0.10

Red Drinking Cup

Location

7121 West, US Hwy 90, Suite #210, San Antonio, TX 78227

The Slice Pizzeria image
The Slice Pizzeria image
The Slice Pizzeria image
The Slice Pizzeria image

