Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Burgers

The Small Cafe, Naples

330 Reviews

$

5656 E 2nd St

Long Beach, CA 90803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SOUP & CHILI

Chili

$7.00

cheddar cheese, red onion

Soup of the Day

$7.00

ask your server

Daily Deal

$16.00

cup of soup or chili, house salad and choice of blt, tuna, classic turkey or the mother nature

SANDWICHES

The Club

$18.50

turkey, applewood smoked bacon, swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato, aioli on sourdough

Classic Turkey

$16.00

turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sourdough

Mother Nature

$16.00

tomato, red onion, cucumber, avocado, swiss, aioli

Blackened Chicken

$18.50

applewood smoked bacon, monterrey jack, avocado, lettuce, tomato

BLT

$15.00

applewood smoked bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo

Albacore Tuna Sandwich

$16.00

albacore tuna, red onion, relish, celery, shredded lettuce, tomato, cucumber

The Naples

$18.50

chopped pastrami, swiss, coleslaw, pickles, mustard on marble rye

Tuna Melt

$17.50

albacore tuna or turkey, tomato, cheddar on grilled sourdough

Turkey Melt (Deep Copy)

$17.50

BURGERS

Garden Burger

$16.00

1000 island, lettuce, tomato, red onion, vegan mozzarella on brioche

Patty Melt

$17.00

1/2 pound burger, swiss, grilled onion on marble rye

The Biggie Small

$19.50

the classic burger, cheddar, applewood bacon on brioche

The Chili Burger

$17.00

1/2 pound burger, housemade chili, red onion, cheddar on brioche

The Classic Burger

$16.50

1/2 pound burger, 1000 island, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles on brioche

The Turkey

$16.50

1000 island, lettuce, tomato, red onion on brioche

SALADS

Tuna Salad

$17.50

albacore tuna, iceberg lettuce, tomato, egg, champagne vinagrette

Sante Fe Salad

$18.00

grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, monterrey jack, corn, black beans, tomato, fire roasted corn, tortilla stips, cilantro, bbq ranch dressing

Fried Chicken Salad

$18.00

crispy chicken, iceberg lettuce, tomato, fire roasted corn, cucumber, avocado, honey dijon vinagrette

Cobb Salad

$18.50

grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, applewood bacon, avocado, tomato, egg, ranch dressing

Spinach Salad

$16.00

Asian Chicken Salad

$18.00

Walnut Nut Blue Cheese Wedge

$16.00

AL A CARTE | SIDES

hash browns

$6.00

toast

$2.40

scoop of tuna

$5.00

bagel with cream cheese

$3.60

fresh fruit

$7.00

applewood smoked bacon (2)

$4.00

sausage links (2)

$4.00

black forest ham

$5.00

fries

$5.00

housemade chips

$5.00

1 egg

$3.00

2 eggs

$6.00

1/2 pound hamburger

$7.00

turkey patty

$7.00

garden patty

$6.00

sauteed spinach

$4.00

sliced tomato

$4.00

cottage cheese

$4.00

cole slaw

$4.00

grilled chicken breast (Copy)

$7.00

KIDS MENU

Jr Stack

$7.20

two mini pancakes, market berries

Jr French Toast

$7.20

two halves grilled brioche, market berries

Jr Egg & Bacon

$7.80

scrambled egg, applewood smoked bacon, hash browns

Jr Egg & Sausage

$7.80

scrambled egg, suasage link, hash browns

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$7.80

housemade chips

Grilled Cheese

$8.40

grilled brioche, american cheese, housemade chips

Hot Dog

$8.40Out of stock

housemade chips

Jr Chicken Tenders

$8.40

three chicken tenders, housemade chips

Jr Burger

$8.40

1/4 pound burger, housemade chips

BREAKFAST CLASSICS

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

scrambled egg, hash brown, pork or soy chorizo, cheddar, housemade ranchero sauce

Breakfast Sandwich

$15.50

scrambled egg, black forest ham, cheddar, tomato on choice of plain, everything or jalepeno cheddar bagel

Two Egg Combo

$15.00

two eggs any style

Breakfast Special

$16.50

two eggs any style, pancakes or freach toast, applewood smoked bacon or sausage, hashbrowns

Corned Beef & Hash

$16.00

poached eggs and hash

Eggs Benedict

$15.50

poached eggs, grilled english muffin, black forest ham, hollandaise, hash browns

Eggs Florentine

$15.00

sauteed spinach, tomato, grilled english muffin, hollandaise, hash browns

Papa Bear Oatmeal (V)

$10.00

steel cut oatmeal, brown sugar, raisins, granola

Special Spud

$14.00

hash browns, applewood smoked bacon, grilled peppers & onions, cheddar, avocado

Huevos Rancheros

$15.50

sunnyside eggs, refried beans, housemade ranchero sauce, corn tortilla

Avocado Toast

$15.00

mashed avocado, cherry tomato, red onion, olive oil, sea salt, feta, on grilled sourdough with fresh fruit

Chilaquiles Verde

$15.00

Chicken and Waffle

$18.00

Belgian Waffle (Copy)

$12.00

OMELETS

Three Cheese Omelet

$15.00

moneterrey jack, cheddar, swiss

Greek Omelet

$15.00

spinach, tomato, feta, kalamata olives

Farmers Omelet

$15.00

mushroom, spinach, tomato, red onion, monterrey jack

ABC Omelet

$16.50

avocado, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, cheddar

Denver Omelet

$17.00

black forest ham, grilled peppers & onions, cheddar

Texan

$16.50

housemade chili, red onion, cheddar

Country (Deep Copy)

$17.00

black forest ham, sausage, peppers, onion, cheddar

SCRAMBLES

The Hangover

$16.00

scrambled egg, ground beef, tomato, onion, cheddar

The Chorizo

$16.00

scrambled egg, pork or soy chorizo, grilled peppers & onions, cheddar

The Healthy

$17.00

scrambled egg whites, chicken breast or turkey, spinach, mushrooms, tomato, monterrey jack

The Vegan

$14.00

hash browns, soy chorizo, grilled peppers & onions, vegan mozzarella

The Kitchen

$16.00

The Protein

$17.00

FROM THE GRIDDLE

Brioche French Toast

$12.00

grilled brioche, whipped butter, powdered sugar, market berries

Short Stack

$9.00

three fluffy buttermilk pancakes

Full Stack

$10.00

four fluffy buttermilk pancakes

Belgian Waffle

$12.50

Belgian Waffle (Copy)

$12.50

BEVERAGES

coffee (hot or iced)

$3.54

cappucinno

$5.70

latte

$5.70

espresso

$3.60

hot tea

$3.90

hot chocolate

$4.50

mocha

$5.94

milk

$4.20

JUICE

$4.80

soft drinks

$3.30

iced tea (black or tropical)

$3.54
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our local favorites at The Small Café, where size doesn't matter

Location

5656 E 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803

Directions

Gallery
The Small Cafe Naples image
The Small Cafe Naples image

Similar restaurants in your area

KC Branaghans - 5734 E 2nd St.
orange starNo Reviews
5734 E 2nd St. Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Michaels Market - 5616 E. 2nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
5616 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Eat Fantastic - Long Beach
orange starNo Reviews
6332 Pacific Coast Hwy Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
UBUNTU Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 288
335 Nieto Ave Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
Yucatan Grill
orange star4.5 • 188
550 Pacific Coast Hwy Seal Beach, CA 90740
View restaurantnext
Pietris Bakery - 5000 E. 2nd Street
orange star4.5 • 1,739
5000 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Long Beach

The Breakfast Bar - Atlantic Ave
orange star4.1 • 6,889
70 Atlantic Ave Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
orange star4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Cluck & Blaze
orange star4.6 • 3,261
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107 Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
La Parolaccia Osteria Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,204
2945 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
The Social List - Long Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,036
2105 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
Baja Sonora - Clark Ave
orange star4.4 • 3,025
2940 Clark Ave Long Beach, CA 90815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Beach
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston