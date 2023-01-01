The Smithy imageView gallery
Starters

Stuffed Clams

$13.00Out of stock

Stuffed Clams Casino

$13.00Out of stock

Stuffed Scallop

$13.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

CROCK French Onion Soup

$8.00

CUP French Onion

$7.00

Crock Gumbo

$8.00

Cup Gumbo

$7.00

Crock Chili

$9.00

Cup Chili

$7.00

Smithy Meatballs

$11.00

Less Smithy Meatballs

$0.01

Lighter Fare

Soup and Salad

$17.00

SALAD BAR ONLY

$11.00

Smithy Burger

$23.00

Cheeseburger

$23.00

Hamburger

$23.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$23.00

Dijon Chicken Brochette

$21.00

Orange Honey Shrimp

$22.00

HALF Grilled Chicken

$19.00

HALF Stuffed Chicken

$21.00

HALF Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Hawaiian Chicken

$25.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Light Fare Special

$23.00

Bill Of Fare

Filet Mignon

$47.00

Petite Filet Mignon

$39.00

Porterhouse

$47.00

Boneless Rib Eye

$45.00

New York Strip

$42.00

Demi-Striploin

$36.00

Beef Kabob

$32.00

Chopped Sirloin Au Jus

$25.00

Ham Steak, Glazed

$22.00

Stuffed Chicken & Demi Striploin

$44.00

Grilled Chicken & Demi Striploin

$44.00

Stuffed Chicken Breasts

$28.00

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Scampi & Striploin

$44.00

Sole

$27.00

Salmon

$31.00

Swordfish

$34.00

Angus Chopsteak

$25.00

Portabello

$36.00

Sea Scallop

$32.00

Sea Scallop

$32.00

Lobster Tail

$47.00

Twin Lobster Tails

$79.00

Lobster Tail & Demi Striploin

$68.00

Lobster Tail & Petite Filet

$68.00

Lobster Tail & Filet Mignon

$79.00

Lobster Tail & NY Strip

$77.00

Lobster Tail & Porterhouse

$81.00

Lobster Tail & Ribeye

$76.00

Lobster Tail & Peppercorn

$69.00

New Year Special

$99.00

Valentine special

Veal

$34.00

Side Dishes

Sweet Peas

$6.00

Brocoli

$6.00

Creamed Spinach

$6.00

Asparagus

$6.00Out of stock

Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.00

Grilled Onions

$5.00

Bernaise Sauce

$5.00

SIDE OF GORGONZOLA BUTTER

$5.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Side Of Rice

$3.00

SALADS

RANCH

BLEU CHEESE

FRENCH Dressing

THOUSAND ISLAND

ITALIAN

BALSAMIC VINAGRETTE

NO DRESSING

Oil & Red Wine Vinegar

Oil & Balsamic Vinegar

Side of Chives

Side of Bacon Bits

Side of Croutons

Side of Eggs

Side Of Crumbled Gorgonzola

$2.00

Potato Romanov

$5.00Out of stock

Green Beans

$6.00Out of stock

Gorgonzola ON steak

$4.00

Potato Romanov

$4.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Cheesecake (Strawberry)

$10.00

Cheesecake (Raspberry)

$10.00

Lemon Cream

$10.00

PB Cake

$10.00

Lava Cake

$8.00

Wines

GLS House Red Wine

$9.00

GLS House White Wine

$9.00

Woodbridge Pinot Noir

$10.00

CORK FEE

$15.00

GLS House Red Wine

$9.00

GLS House White Wine

$9.00

GLS Pinot Grigio

$9.00

GLS Chardonnay

$9.00

GLS Sauv Blanc

$9.00

GLS White Zinfandel

$9.00

GLS Merlot

$9.00

GLS Cabernet Sauv

$9.00

GLS WB Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Red Sangria

$8.00

GLS Port "Cockburn's"

$10.00

Half Carafe Red Wine

$18.00

Half Carafe White Wine

$18.00

Full Carafe Red Wine

$32.00

Full Carafe White Wine

$32.00

Half Carafe Red Sangria

$16.00

Full Carafe Red Sangria

$24.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Charles Krug

$48.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

$38.00

BTL Chianti Classico Albola

$34.00

BTL Merlot Sebastiani “Sonoma County"

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Shiraz Greg Norman

$32.00

BTL Zinfandel McManis

$30.00

BTL BV Cabernet Sauvignon "Coastal"

$26.00

BTL Menage a Trois, Red Blend

$26.00

BTL Merlot Beringer

$24.00

BTL Port Cockburn's Reserve

$40.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Santa Margarita

$40.00

BTL Chardonnay Kendall Jackson

$30.00

BTL Chardonnay Chateau Ste. Michelle

$24.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc Oyster Bay

$24.00

BTL Chardonnay Robert Mondavi “Woodbridge”

$22.00

BTL Pinot Grigio Fontana Candida

$22.00

BTL White Zinfandel, Beringer

$22.00

BTL White Zinfandel, Sutter Home

$22.00

Champagne SPLIT

$12.00

Prosecco SPLIT

$12.00

BTL Brut Imperial, Moet 8s Chandon

$75.00

BTL Korbel Natural

$37.00

BTL Asti Spumante, Martini & Rossi

$32.00

BTL Cordon Negro Brut, Freixenet

$26.00

Beer

DRAFT: Smithy Ale

$7.00

WHITE CLAW Black Cherry

$6.00

Sam Adams Lager

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Coors Lite

$5.00

Two Road Lil Heaven

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Becks

$6.00

Bass Ale

$6.00

Guiness Stout

$6.00

Amstel Light

$6.00

Black & Tan

$8.00

O'Douls

$5.00

DRAFT: Smithy Ale

$7.00

Liquor

Well

$10.00

Mid Shelf

$11.00

Top Shelf

$12.00

DBL Well

$16.00

DBL Mid Shelf

$18.00

DBL Top Shelf

$20.00

N/A Drinks

SODA

$3.00

JUICE

$3.00

COFFEE/TEA

$3.00

Iced Tea/Lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Virgin Cocktail

$10.00

Virgin Cappuccino

$4.00

Perrier

$4.75

LG SODA

$4.00

Speciality Cocktails

Cocktail Special $14

$14.00

Godiva Choc Martini

$17.00

Titos Espresso Martini

$17.00

Continental Coffee

$10.00

Cappuccino w/ Amaretto

$9.00

Cocktail Special $12

$12.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Kids Burger

$12.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Kids BBQ Chicken Breast

$9.00

Kids Petit Filet

$27.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTable Service
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Stay safe and well, The Smithy is open and here for you!

Website

Location

171 Main Street, Monroe, CT 06468

Directions

Gallery
The Smithy image

Map
