The Smoke Daddy - Wrigleyville

Restaurant info

Located directly across the street from the iconic Wrigley Field, Smoke Daddy Wrigleyville offers a lively atmosphere full of barbeque, blues, and baseball. The two-level restaurant includes a 1,500 square foot terrace that allows guests to view the excitement at Gallagher Way, along with 32 TVs and live music 7 days a week. A multi-faceted, fun experience for baseball lovers, BBQ enthusiasts, and families alike, Smoke Daddy Wrigleyville is the perfect setting to enjoy a meal before the game, sip on a beer on the terrace, or linger over barbeque and beer with friends.

