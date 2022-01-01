Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Sandwiches

The Smoke Daddy - Wrigleyville

No reviews yet

3636 North Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Pit Beans
Smoked Chicken
Fries

Snacks

Smoked BBQ Wings

Smoked BBQ Wings

$13.00

Marinated, smoked, grilled. 5 count

Beer Cheese

$9.00
Pulled Meat Nachos

Pulled Meat Nachos

$15.00

Warm tortilla chips topped with our original BBQ sauce, our house chili (ground beef and Italian sausage), cheddar and jack cheeses, tomatoes, cilantro, onion, and your choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, beef brisket, or burnt ends.

Pimento Cheese Hush Puppies

$10.00
Smoke Daddy Chili

Smoke Daddy Chili

$7.00

Blazin' Smoked Shrimp

$12.00Out of stock

Salads

Daddy's House Salad

Daddy's House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, apples, walnuts, blue cheese, and raisins.

Wrightwood Salad

Wrightwood Salad

$14.00

Rotisserie chicken, tomatoes, craisins, avocado, goat cheese, corn, almonds, citrus vinaigrette, and cornbread croutons.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes and carrots.

Sandwiches

Choice of 1 side.

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Choice of 1 side.

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$14.00

Choice of 1 side.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Choice of 1 side.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Combo Sandwich

$15.00
The Daddy-O

The Daddy-O

$15.00

Sliced brisket, smoked provolone and onion rings.

The Freak

The Freak

$14.00

Contains peanuts. Smoked corned beef sandwich on seeded rye, spicy mustard, swiss cheese, coleslaw and a choice of one side.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Double patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and signature sauce.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$13.00

Red quinoa, brown rice, almonds, pinto bean, signature sauce and provolone cheese.

Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Ribs 'n' Platters

Half Spare Ribs

$18.00

Full Spare Ribs

$32.00

Half Baby Back Ribs

$19.00

Full Baby Back Ribs

$34.00

Half Rib Tips

$17.00

Full Rib Tips

$26.00

Smoke Daddy Rib Sampler

$38.00

Both of our slow smoked ribs, half slab of each

Smoked Chicken

Smoked Chicken

$18.00

Choice of 2 sides.

Chicken & Ribs

Chicken & Ribs

$30.00

Choice of ribs and 1/2 chicken.

Smoked Meat Platter

Smoked Meat Platter

$19.00

Choice of two smoked meats.

Taste of the Daddy

Taste of the Daddy

$35.00

Choice of ribs and two smoked meats.

Big City Eats

Big City Eats

$65.00

Our biggest platter, designed for 3-4 people to share. Includes your choice of two half orders of ribs, half of a rotisserie chicken, your choice of two smoked meats and three of your favorite sides. Served with a side of pickles and white bread.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$5.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00
Pit Beans

Pit Beans

$5.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.00
Cornbread

Cornbread

$5.00
Mac-N-Cheese

Mac-N-Cheese

$5.00

SD Brisket

$7.00

SD Pork

$6.50

SD Chicken

$6.50

SD Burnt Ends

$7.00

SD BBQ CHIPS

$5.00Out of stock

Kids

Mini Pulled Meat Sandwich

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mac 'n' Cheese

$6.00

Sweets

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Homemade on a walnut and graham cracker crust.

Iron Skillet Cookie

$10.00Out of stock

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Located directly across the street from the iconic Wrigley Field, Smoke Daddy Wrigleyville offers a lively atmosphere full of barbeque, blues, and baseball. The two-level restaurant includes a 1,500 square foot terrace that allows guests to view the excitement at Gallagher Way, along with 32 TVs and live music 7 days a week. A multi-faceted, fun experience for baseball lovers, BBQ enthusiasts, and families alike, Smoke Daddy Wrigleyville is the perfect setting to enjoy a meal before the game, sip on a beer on the terrace, or linger over barbeque and beer with friends.

Website

Location

3636 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613

Directions

