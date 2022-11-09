Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Smoke Shop BBQ- Harvard Square

No reviews yet

8 Holyoke Street

Cambridge, MA 02138

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich
Burnt Ends Sandwich
Pint Texas-Style Brisket

Starters

The Smoke Shop Famous Wings

The Smoke Shop Famous Wings

$12.00

Six of our world famous wings, smoked and flash fried, then coated with agave & Pit Spices

The Smoke Shop Famous Hot Wings

The Smoke Shop Famous Hot Wings

$12.00

Six of our world famous wings coated in house-made Fermented Habenero & Brown Butter sauce.

Sticky Fried Ribs

Sticky Fried Ribs

$11.00

Three fried ribs coated in our buffalo sauce and served with Blue Cheese crema and pickled celery.

BBQ Fries

BBQ Fries

$11.50

Our crinkle cut fries topped with Cheese Sauce, slow-cooked Pit Beans, Pickled Jalapeños and Pit Spices. Add pulled pork, burnt ends or both for additional charge.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders

Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders

$9.00

Two Nashville style chicken sliders topped with mayo, pickles and coleslaw on a potato roll. Available either spicy or "Hot as Cluck!"

BBQ Peanuts

BBQ Peanuts

$6.00

Roasted Peanuts tossed in pit spices and chipotle. A perfect bar snack!

Bucket Wings

$33.00
Dozen Wings

Dozen Wings

$24.00

Twelve of our world famous wings coated in your choice of sauce.

Mac & Cheese Bites

Mac & Cheese Bites

$12.50

Four balls of our Pimento Mac and Cheese, with house-cured bacon and kale, Breaded and deep fried.

Hot Links

Hot Links

$9.50

Hot Links served with our pimento cheese and crackers.

The Wedge

The Wedge

$7.75

Iceberg wedge with house-made dill ranch, house-cured bacon, marinated cherry tomatoes, and a hint of BBQ spice

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.50

The classic. Pulled Pork on a potato bun with your choice of side.

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Our Pulled BBQ chicken thighs on a potato bun with your choice of side.

Texas-Style Brisket Sandwich

Texas-Style Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Our award winning Brisket layered on a potato bun and served with your choice of side.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy fried chicken thigh with pimento cheese, house-made ranch, lettuce tomato and onion and your choice of side.

Ultimate Fried Fish Sandwich

Ultimate Fried Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Haddock with Tartar Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, and our B&B Pickles and your choice of side.

Gardein Sandwich (Vegetarian)

Gardein Sandwich (Vegetarian)

$10.50

Crispy Gardein chick'n patty with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, Nashville aioli, and pimento cheese plus your choice of side. We can make this vegan upon request!

Burnt Ends Sandwich

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$15.00

Delicious Brisket burnt ends stacked on a potato bun with your choice of side.

Hot Link Sandwich

Hot Link Sandwich

$11.75

Our smokey and spicy hot links, sliced and stacked on a potato bun with pimento cheese and your choice of side.

House-Smoked Turkey & Stuffing

House-Smoked Turkey & Stuffing

$14.50

Smoked turkey breast with dijonaise, green goddess dressing, pepper-jack cheese, and house-cured bacon on Texas Toast with your choice of side.

Pork Belly Burnt Ends Sandwich

Pork Belly Burnt Ends Sandwich

$14.50

Our delicious smoky, sweet Pork Belly ready to melt in your mouth, piled on a potato bun.

BBQ Plates

1st Place Rib Plate (Half Slab)

1st Place Rib Plate (Half Slab)

$24.75

A half slab of our championship winning BBQ pork ribs smoked and covered with our Sweet Victory BBQ Sauce. Served with your choice of Two sides.

1st Place Rib Plate (Full Slab)

1st Place Rib Plate (Full Slab)

$36.75

A full slab of our championship winning BBQ pork ribs smoked and covered with our Sweet Victory BBQ Sauce. Served with your choice of Two sides.

Pulled Pork Plate

Pulled Pork Plate

$18.75

Our classic pulled pork served with your choice of two sides.

Burnt Ends Plate

Burnt Ends Plate

$27.25

Our delicious Brisket burnt ends served with your choice of two sides.

Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$26.25

Cuts of our award winning beef Brisket served on Texas Toast with your choice of two sides.

BBQ Pulled Chicken Plate

BBQ Pulled Chicken Plate

$19.25

BBQ pulled chicken thighs served with your choice of two sides

The Wings Plate

The Wings Plate

$24.00

Nine of our would famous smoked and flash fried wings coated in your choice of sauce and 2 sides.

Hot Link Plate

Hot Link Plate

$18.75

Our Smokey and Spicy Hot Links sliced and served with pimento cheese and your choice of two sides.

Smoked Turkey Plate

Smoked Turkey Plate

$20.25

House-smoked turkey breast served with your choice of two sides.

Pork Belly Burnt Ends Plate

Pork Belly Burnt Ends Plate

$26.50

Smokey sweet and melt in your mouth pork bellies with your choice of two sides.

Pit Crew

Pit Crew

$27.75

Can't decide? The pit crew is your choice of any two of our BBQ meats and two sides.

Pit Boss

Pit Boss

$29.25

Need even more variety? Go big with the Pitt Boss and choose any three of our BBQ meats and three sides.

Baskets/Bowls

Fried Chicken Basket

Fried Chicken Basket

$19.25

Crispy Fried Boneless Chicken thighs served with a side of our house-fermented honey hot sauce and your choice of two sides.

Fried Haddock Basket

Fried Haddock Basket

$19.50

Crispy Fried Haddock served with tartar sauce and your choice of 2 sides.

BBQ Bowl

BBQ Bowl

$14.00

Our hidden gem! A unique salad with kale, green leaf lettuce, zucchini, tomatoes, carrots, green olives, almonds, parmesan, white beans, crispy fried shallots and brown rice with your choice of dressing. Add some BBQ meat for an additional charge.

Gardein Hot Bowl (Vegan)

Gardein Hot Bowl (Vegan)

$17.50

Vegan BBQ? You read that right. This warmed bowl has sautéed brown rice, white beans, cherry tomatoes, olives, pickled jalapeños, red onions, kale, carrots, and smoky Vegan BBQ sauce topped with a crispy Gardein chick'n patty

SM SIDES (SMG)

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$4.50

with blackstrap molasses

Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$4.50

Tossed with BBQ Pit Spice

Gram's B&B Pickles

Gram's B&B Pickles

$4.50
Half Sour Spears

Half Sour Spears

$4.50
Pimento Mac & Cheese

Pimento Mac & Cheese

$4.50

topped with Corn Bread Crumble

Pit Beans

Pit Beans

$4.50

Slow cooked with chunks of beef brisket.

Sweet & Spicy Coleslaw

Sweet & Spicy Coleslaw

$4.50
Sweet Potato Mash

Sweet Potato Mash

$4.50

Sweet and Russet Potatoes with fresh herbs, apple cider and mayo

Texas Toast

Texas Toast

$4.50

with Garlic Butter

The Cornbread

The Cornbread

$3.50

Made with Honey Sea-Salt Butter

Zucchini Salad

Zucchini Salad

$4.50

made with Toasted Almonds, fresh herbs, Parmesan Cheese and lemon vinaigrette.

NO SIDE

LG SIDES

LG SWEET & SPICY COLESLAW

$7.50

LG PIMENTO MAC & CHEESE

$7.50

LG PIT BEANS

$7.50

LG ZUCCHINI SALAD

$7.50

LG SWEET POTATO MASH

$7.50

LG GRAM'S B&B PICKLES

$7.50

LG BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$7.50

LG CRINKLE-CUT FRIES

$7.50

Desserts

Seasonal Butter Cake

Seasonal Butter Cake

$6.00

Ooey, Gooey and Perfect.

Seasonal Butter Cake "The Crack"

Seasonal Butter Cake "The Crack"

$7.00

The best part of the cake, the edge pieces! They are bite size and easy to share.... but you wont want to.

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Caramelized bananas, mixed with sweet vanilla pudding, topped with more bananas, vanilla wafers and house made whipped cream.

Kids Menu

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Mac & Butter

$8.00

Kid's PB & J

$8.00

Kid's Brisket Plate

$8.00

Kid's BBQ Pulled Chicken

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kid's Ribs

$8.00

Apparel

Sweatshirt

$50.00

Beanie

$20.00

T-Shirt

$20.00

SS Hat

$25.00

SS Bandana

$5.00

Food Items

BBQ Peanuts Bag

$6.00

Bottled BBQ Sauce

$8.00

BBQ Rub Large

$14.50

Summer Sweet Georgia Peach Tea

$9.99

Sauce Bundle

$22.00

Books

Pitmaster Book

$24.99

Backyard BBQ

$30.00

Grill to Perfection

$21.99

Wicked Good BBQ

$20.00

Wicked Good Burgers

$17.99

Starters

SS BBQs Famous Wings

SS BBQs Famous Wings

$13.50

(Six Wings) Smoked and flash fried and tossed with Agave & Pit Spices. Allergy - Allium.

SS BBQs Hot Wings

SS BBQs Hot Wings

$13.50

(Six Wings) Smoked and flash fried and tossed in Fermented Habenero and Brown Butter. Allergy - Allium, Dairy.

BBQ Fries (DD)

BBQ Fries (DD)

$12.50

cheese sauce, pit beans, pickled jalapeños and pit spices.

Seasonal Link

Seasonal Link

$10.00
Mac & Cheese Bites

Mac & Cheese Bites

$14.00

fried mac and cheese bites (4) with bacon and kale, served with our buttermilk dill ranch for dipping. Allergies - Allium, Dairy, Egg, Gluten.

The Wedge

The Wedge

$9.50

Iceberg Lettuce with House-Made Dill Ranch, House-Cured Bacon, Marinated Cherry Tomatoes and Everything Spice. Allergies - Allium, Dairy

Sticky Fried Ribs

Sticky Fried Ribs

$13.00
Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders

Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders

$9.50Out of stock

Hot Chicken, B&B Pickles, Coleslaw...

BBQ Peanuts

BBQ Peanuts

$6.50

Roasted Peanuts tossed in pit spices and chipotle. A perfect bar snack!

Sandwiches

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich

Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Pulled chicken thighs smoked competition style served on a potato bun with a side of Sweet Victory BBQ sauce. Allergy - Allium, Dairy, Gluten, Soy.

Texas-Style Brisket Sandwich

Texas-Style Brisket Sandwich

$17.50

includes one side and one sweet BBQ sauce

Burnt Ends Sandwich

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$16.50

Extra smoked brisket, tossed in our sweet BBQ sauce, includes one side and one sweet BBQ sauce. Allergy - Allium, Gluten, Soy.

Ultimate Fried Fish Sandwich

Ultimate Fried Fish Sandwich

$14.50

fried haddock, tartar sauce, pickles, lettuce - includes one side.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Breaded fried chicken thigh served with lettuce, tomato, onion, Pimento Cheese and Ranch on a potato bun. Allergy -Dairy, Egg, Gluten, Soy.

Gardein Chick'n Sandwich

Gardein Chick'n Sandwich

$11.00

Crispy Gardein Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Nashville Aioli and Pimento Cheese. Allergy - Allium, Dairy, Egg, Gluten, Soy.

Seasonal Link Sandwich

Seasonal Link Sandwich

$12.50

Jalapeno and cheddar stuffed smoked sausage served on a potato bun with Pimento Cheese. Allergy - Allium, Dairy, Egg, Gluten, Soy.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Served chopped and pulled, dressed with Red State sauce and a side of Sweet Victory BBQ sauce. Allergy - Allium, Gluten, Soy.

House-Smoked Turkey & Stuffing

House-Smoked Turkey & Stuffing

$16.00Out of stock
Pork Belly Burnt Ends Sandwich

Pork Belly Burnt Ends Sandwich

$15.50

Our delicious smoky, sweet Pork Belly ready to melt in your mouth, piled on a potato bun.

BBQ Plates

1/2 Rack 1st Place Ribs

1/2 Rack 1st Place Ribs

$27.00

includes two large sides

Full Rack 1st Place Ribs

Full Rack 1st Place Ribs

$40.00
Texas-Style Brisket Plate

Texas-Style Brisket Plate

$28.50

includes two sides and one sweet BBQ sauce

Burnt Ends Plate

Burnt Ends Plate

$29.50

includes two sides and one sweet BBQ sauce

Seasonal Links Plate

Seasonal Links Plate

$20.00

includes two sides and one sweet BBQ sauce

Pulled Pork Plate

Pulled Pork Plate

$20.00

includes two sides and one sweet BBQ sauce

Pulled BBQ Chicken Plate

Pulled BBQ Chicken Plate

$21.00

includes two sides and one sweet BBQ sauce

The Famous Wings Plate

The Famous Wings Plate

$26.50
The Hot Wings Plate

The Hot Wings Plate

$26.50
Smoked Turkey Breast Plate

Smoked Turkey Breast Plate

$22.00Out of stock
Pork Belly Burnt Ends Plate

Pork Belly Burnt Ends Plate

$26.50

Smokey sweet and melt in your mouth pork bellies with your choice of two sides.

Pit Crew

Pit Crew

$30.25

Can't decide? The pit crew is your choice of any two of our BBQ meats and two sides.

Pit Boss

Pit Boss

$32.25

Need even more variety? Go big with the Pitt Boss and choose any three of our BBQ meats and three sides.

Baskets/Bowls

Fried Chicken Basket

Fried Chicken Basket

$20.25

Crispy Fried Boneless Chicken thighs served with a side of our house-fermented honey hot sauce and your choice of two sides.

Fried Haddock Basket

Fried Haddock Basket

$21.50

Crispy Fried Haddock served with tartar sauce and your choice of 2 sides.

BBQ Bowl

BBQ Bowl

$14.50

Our hidden gem! A unique salad with kale, green leaf lettuce, zucchini, tomatoes, carrots, green olives, almonds, parmesan, white beans, crispy fried shallots and brown rice with your choice of dressing. Add some BBQ meat for an additional charge.

Gardein Hot Bowl (Vegan)

Gardein Hot Bowl (Vegan)

$18.50

Vegan BBQ? You read that right. This warmed bowl has sautéed brown rice, white beans, cherry tomatoes, olives, pickled jalapeños, red onions, kale, carrots, and smoky Vegan BBQ sauce topped with a crispy Gardein chick'n patty

Dessert

Butter Cake

Butter Cake

$7.00
Butter Cake Crack

Butter Cake Crack

$8.00

The edges of the butter cake that come out a bit more carmelized.

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$9.00

Caramelized bananas, mixed with sweet vanilla pudding, topped with more bananas, vanilla wafers and house made whipped cream.

TakeOut Beverages

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50Out of stock
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$3.50Out of stock
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Orange Fanta

$3.50Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.50

Cheerwine

$4.00

Sides (3PD)

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

with blackstrap molasses

Crinkle Cut Fries

Crinkle Cut Fries

$5.00

Tossed with BBQ Pit Spice

Gram's B&B Pickles

Gram's B&B Pickles

$5.00
Half Sour Spears

Half Sour Spears

$5.00
Pimento Mac & Cheese

Pimento Mac & Cheese

$5.00

topped with Corn Bread Crumble

Pit Beans

Pit Beans

$5.00

Slow cooked with chunks of beef brisket.

Sweet & Spicy Coleslaw

Sweet & Spicy Coleslaw

$5.00
Sweet Potato Mash

Sweet Potato Mash

$5.00

Sweet and Russet Potatoes with fresh herbs, apple cider and mayo

Texas Toast

Texas Toast

$5.00Out of stock
The Cornbread

The Cornbread

$4.00

Made with Honey Sea-Salt Butter

Zucchini Salad

Zucchini Salad

$5.00

made with Toasted Almonds, fresh herbs, Parmesan Cheese and lemon vinaigrette.

Lg Crinkle-Cut Fries

Lg Crinkle-Cut Fries

$8.00
Lg Gram’s B&B Pickles

Lg Gram’s B&B Pickles

$8.00
Lg Pimento Mac & Cheese

Lg Pimento Mac & Cheese

$8.00
Lg Pit Beans

Lg Pit Beans

$8.00
Lg Sweet and Spicy Coleslaw

Lg Sweet and Spicy Coleslaw

$8.00
Lg Zucchini Salad

Lg Zucchini Salad

$8.00

Sauces

1oz Gold BBQ Sauce Side

$0.50

1 oz of our mustard-based, South Carolina style BBQ sauce.

1oz Hot BBQ Sauce Side

$0.50

1 oz of the spicy version of our Sweet Victory BBQ sauce.

1oz Sweet BBQ Sauce Side

$0.50

1 oz of our Flagship sauce, sweet and tangy!

1/2 Pint Gold Medal Sauce

$6.00

1/2 Pint Hot Streak BBQ Sauce

$6.00

1/2 Pint Sweet Victory BBQ Sauce

$6.00

Pint Gold Medal Sauce

$10.00

Pint Hot Streak BBQ Sauce

$10.00

Pint Sweet Victory BBQ Sauce

$10.00

Quart Gold Medal Sauce

$19.00

Quart Hot Streak BBQ Sauce

$19.00

Quart Sweet Victory BBQ Sauce

$19.00

Bulk

Half Rack Bulk

$20.00

Full Rack Bulk

$38.00

Pint Texas-Style Brisket

$32.00

Quart Texas-Style Brisket

$62.00

Pint Burnt Ends

$33.00

Quart Burnt Ends

$64.00

Pint Pulled BBQ Chicken

$16.50

Quart Pulled BBQ Chicken

$31.00

Pint Pulled Pork

$16.50

Quart Pulled Pork

$31.00

Pint Smoked Turkey Breast

$23.00Out of stock

Quart Smoked Turkey Breast

$44.00Out of stock

Hot Link

$9.00

Pint Gram's B&B Pickles

$11.00

Quart Gram's B&B Pickles

$20.00

Pint Sweet & Spicy Coleslaw

$11.00

Quart Sweet & Spicy Coleslaw

$20.00

Pint Pimento Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Quart Pimento Mac & Cheese

$20.00

Pint PIt Beans

$11.00

Quart Pit Beans

$20.00

Pint Zucchini Salad

$11.00

Quart Zucchini Salad

$20.00

Pint Mashed Sweet Potato

$11.00

Quart Mashed Sweet Potato

$20.00

Pint Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Quart Brussel Sprouts

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

8 Holyoke Street, Cambridge, MA 02138

Directions

Gallery
The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square image
The Smoke Shop BBQ - Harvard Square image

