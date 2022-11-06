- Home
- /
- Boston
- /
- Waterfront
- /
- Southern
- /
- The Smoke Shop BBQ - Seaport
The Smoke Shop BBQ - Seaport
No reviews yet
343 Congress Street
Boston, MA 02210
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Starters
The Smoke Shop Famous Wings
Six of our world famous wings, smoked and flash fried, then coated with agave & Pit Spices
The Smoke Shop Famous Hot Wings
Six of our world famous wings coated in house-made Fermented Habenero & Brown Butter sauce.
Sticky Fried Ribs
Three fried ribs coated in our buffalo sauce and served with Blue Cheese crema and pickled celery.
BBQ Fries
Our crinkle cut fries topped with Cheese Sauce, slow-cooked Pit Beans, Pickled Jalapeños and Pit Spices. Add pulled pork, burnt ends or both for additional charge.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders
Two Nashville style chicken sliders topped with mayo, pickles and coleslaw on a potato roll. Available either spicy or "Hot as Cluck!"
BBQ Peanuts
Roasted Peanuts tossed in pit spices and chipotle. A perfect bar snack!
Bucket Wings
Dozen Wings
Twelve of our world famous wings coated in your choice of sauce.
Mac & Cheese Bites
Four balls of our Pimento Mac and Cheese, with house-cured bacon and kale, Breaded and deep fried.
Hot Links
Hot Links served with our pimento cheese and crackers.
The Wedge
Iceberg wedge with house-made dill ranch, house-cured bacon, marinated cherry tomatoes, and a hint of BBQ spice
Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
The classic. Pulled Pork on a potato bun with your choice of side.
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Our Pulled BBQ chicken thighs on a potato bun with your choice of side.
Texas-Style Brisket Sandwich
Our award winning Brisket layered on a potato bun and served with your choice of side.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Crispy fried chicken thigh with pimento cheese, house-made ranch, lettuce tomato and onion and your choice of side.
Ultimate Fried Fish Sandwich
Fried Haddock with Tartar Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, and our B&B Pickles and your choice of side.
Gardein Sandwich (Vegetarian)
Crispy Gardein chick'n patty with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion, Nashville aioli, and pimento cheese plus your choice of side. We can make this vegan upon request!
Burnt Ends Sandwich
Delicious Brisket burnt ends stacked on a potato bun with your choice of side.
Hot Link Sandwich
Our smokey and spicy hot links, sliced and stacked on a potato bun with pimento cheese and your choice of side.
House-Smoked Turkey & Stuffing
Smoked turkey breast with dijonaise, green goddess dressing, pepper-jack cheese, and house-cured bacon on Texas Toast with your choice of side.
Pork Belly Burnt Ends Sandwich
Our delicious smoky, sweet Pork Belly ready to melt in your mouth, piled on a potato bun.
BBQ Plates
1st Place Rib Plate (Half Slab)
A half slab of our championship winning BBQ pork ribs smoked and covered with our Sweet Victory BBQ Sauce. Served with your choice of Two sides.
1st Place Rib Plate (Full Slab)
A full slab of our championship winning BBQ pork ribs smoked and covered with our Sweet Victory BBQ Sauce. Served with your choice of Two sides.
Pulled Pork Plate
Our classic pulled pork served with your choice of two sides.
Burnt Ends Plate
Our delicious Brisket burnt ends served with your choice of two sides.
Brisket Plate
Cuts of our award winning beef Brisket served on Texas Toast with your choice of two sides.
BBQ Pulled Chicken Plate
BBQ pulled chicken thighs served with your choice of two sides
The Wings Plate
Nine of our would famous smoked and flash fried wings coated in your choice of sauce and 2 sides.
Hot Link Plate
Our Smokey and Spicy Hot Links sliced and served with pimento cheese and your choice of two sides.
Smoked Turkey Plate
House-smoked turkey breast served with your choice of two sides.
Pork Belly Burnt Ends Plate
Smokey sweet and melt in your mouth pork bellies with your choice of two sides.
Pit Crew
Can't decide? The pit crew is your choice of any two of our BBQ meats and two sides.
Pit Boss
Need even more variety? Go big with the Pitt Boss and choose any three of our BBQ meats and three sides.
Baskets/Bowls
Fried Chicken Basket
Crispy Fried Boneless Chicken thighs served with a side of our house-fermented honey hot sauce and your choice of two sides.
Fried Haddock Basket
Crispy Fried Haddock served with tartar sauce and your choice of 2 sides.
BBQ Bowl
Our hidden gem! A unique salad with kale, green leaf lettuce, zucchini, tomatoes, carrots, green olives, almonds, parmesan, white beans, crispy fried shallots and brown rice with your choice of dressing. Add some BBQ meat for an additional charge.
Gardein Hot Bowl (Vegan)
Vegan BBQ? You read that right. This warmed bowl has sautéed brown rice, white beans, cherry tomatoes, olives, pickled jalapeños, red onions, kale, carrots, and smoky Vegan BBQ sauce topped with a crispy Gardein chick'n patty
SM SIDES (SMG)
Brussels Sprouts
with blackstrap molasses
Crinkle Cut Fries
Tossed with BBQ Pit Spice
Gram's B&B Pickles
Half Sour Spears
Pimento Mac & Cheese
topped with Corn Bread Crumble
Pit Beans
Slow cooked with chunks of beef brisket.
Sweet & Spicy Coleslaw
Sweet Potato Mash
Sweet and Russet Potatoes with fresh herbs, apple cider and mayo
Texas Toast
with Garlic Butter
The Cornbread
Made with Honey Sea-Salt Butter
Zucchini Salad
made with Toasted Almonds, fresh herbs, Parmesan Cheese and lemon vinaigrette.
LG SIDES
Desserts
Seasonal Butter Cake
Ooey, Gooey and Perfect.
Seasonal Butter Cake "The Crack"
The best part of the cake, the edge pieces! They are bite size and easy to share.... but you wont want to.
Banana Pudding
Caramelized bananas, mixed with sweet vanilla pudding, topped with more bananas, vanilla wafers and house made whipped cream.
Kids Menu
Food Items
Books
Starters
SS BBQs Famous Wings
(Six Wings) Smoked and flash fried and tossed with Agave & Pit Spices. Allergy - Allium.
SS BBQs Hot Wings
(Six Wings) Smoked and flash fried and tossed in Fermented Habenero and Brown Butter. Allergy - Allium, Dairy.
BBQ Fries (DD)
cheese sauce, pit beans, pickled jalapeños and pit spices.
Seasonal Link
Mac & Cheese Bites
fried mac and cheese bites (4) with bacon and kale, served with our buttermilk dill ranch for dipping. Allergies - Allium, Dairy, Egg, Gluten.
The Wedge
Iceberg Lettuce with House-Made Dill Ranch, House-Cured Bacon, Marinated Cherry Tomatoes and Everything Spice. Allergies - Allium, Dairy
Sticky Fried Ribs
Nashville Hot Chicken Sliders
Hot Chicken, B&B Pickles, Coleslaw...
BBQ Peanuts
Roasted Peanuts tossed in pit spices and chipotle. A perfect bar snack!
Sandwiches
Pulled BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Pulled chicken thighs smoked competition style served on a potato bun with a side of Sweet Victory BBQ sauce. Allergy - Allium, Dairy, Gluten, Soy.
Texas-Style Brisket Sandwich
includes one side and one sweet BBQ sauce
Burnt Ends Sandwich
Extra smoked brisket, tossed in our sweet BBQ sauce, includes one side and one sweet BBQ sauce. Allergy - Allium, Gluten, Soy.
Ultimate Fried Fish Sandwich
fried haddock, tartar sauce, pickles, lettuce - includes one side.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Breaded fried chicken thigh served with lettuce, tomato, onion, Pimento Cheese and Ranch on a potato bun. Allergy -Dairy, Egg, Gluten, Soy.
Gardein Chick'n Sandwich
Crispy Gardein Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Nashville Aioli and Pimento Cheese. Allergy - Allium, Dairy, Egg, Gluten, Soy.
Seasonal Link Sandwich
Jalapeno and cheddar stuffed smoked sausage served on a potato bun with Pimento Cheese. Allergy - Allium, Dairy, Egg, Gluten, Soy.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Served chopped and pulled, dressed with Red State sauce and a side of Sweet Victory BBQ sauce. Allergy - Allium, Gluten, Soy.
House-Smoked Turkey & Stuffing
Pork Belly Burnt Ends Sandwich
Our delicious smoky, sweet Pork Belly ready to melt in your mouth, piled on a potato bun.
BBQ Plates
1/2 Rack 1st Place Ribs
includes two large sides
Full Rack 1st Place Ribs
Texas-Style Brisket Plate
includes two sides and one sweet BBQ sauce
Burnt Ends Plate
includes two sides and one sweet BBQ sauce
Seasonal Links Plate
includes two sides and one sweet BBQ sauce
Pulled Pork Plate
includes two sides and one sweet BBQ sauce
Pulled BBQ Chicken Plate
includes two sides and one sweet BBQ sauce
The Famous Wings Plate
The Hot Wings Plate
Smoked Turkey Breast Plate
Pork Belly Burnt Ends Plate
Smokey sweet and melt in your mouth pork bellies with your choice of two sides.
Pit Crew
Can't decide? The pit crew is your choice of any two of our BBQ meats and two sides.
Pit Boss
Need even more variety? Go big with the Pitt Boss and choose any three of our BBQ meats and three sides.
Baskets/Bowls
Fried Chicken Basket
Crispy Fried Boneless Chicken thighs served with a side of our house-fermented honey hot sauce and your choice of two sides.
Fried Haddock Basket
Crispy Fried Haddock served with tartar sauce and your choice of 2 sides.
BBQ Bowl
Our hidden gem! A unique salad with kale, green leaf lettuce, zucchini, tomatoes, carrots, green olives, almonds, parmesan, white beans, crispy fried shallots and brown rice with your choice of dressing. Add some BBQ meat for an additional charge.
Gardein Hot Bowl (Vegan)
Vegan BBQ? You read that right. This warmed bowl has sautéed brown rice, white beans, cherry tomatoes, olives, pickled jalapeños, red onions, kale, carrots, and smoky Vegan BBQ sauce topped with a crispy Gardein chick'n patty