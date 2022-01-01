The Smokin' Barrel @ Blue Mountain Barrel House

- Home
495 Cooperative Way
Arrington, VA 22922
Appetizers
1/2# Wings
Choice of one wing sauce, dipping sauce, with celery and carrots. (*Gluten, Egg, Soy) Pictured: Buffalo Wings with Blue Cheese.
1# Wings
Choice of one wing sauce, dipping sauce, with celery and carrots. (*Gluten, Egg, Soy)
Warmed Spinach Dip
Chopped artichokes, cream cheese, romano cheese, roasted garlic, sour cream, spinach, and sundried tomatoes served with house-made tortilla chips. (*Milk, Soy)
Turkey Tacos
Two flour tortillas filled with house-smoked turkey, pineapple salsa (cilantro, pineapple, onions), jalapenos, cheddar cheese, enchilada sauce, and shredded romaine lettuce.
Pork Tacos
Two flour tortillas filled with house-smoked pork, pineapple salsa (cilantro, pineapple, onions), jalapenos, cheddar cheese, enchilada sauce, and shredded romaine lettuce.
Veggie Tacos
Two flour tortillas filled with roasted cauliflower, pineapple salsa (cilantro, pineapple, onions), jalepenos, cheddar cheese, enchilada sauce, and shredded romaine lettuce. (*Gluten, Milk, Soy)
Pimento Cheese Dip
A flavorful blend of cheese and spices, with a hint of jalapenos, Served with pub chips and crudite
Chilli Cheese Pub Chips
House-made pub chips seasoned with pork rub and topped with Smokin' Barrel Chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream, green onions, and jalepeno. (*Gluten, Milk, Soy)
Soft Pretzel
A warm, jumbo Bavarian pretzel buttered and lightly salted. Served with your choice of house made ale mustard or Full Nelson beer cheese sauce.
Soup and Salads
Smokin Barrel Veggie Chilli
A blend of savoy spices, tomatoes, and red wine simmered with bell peppers, onions, garlic, and red kidney beans. Topped with cheddar cheese and green onions. (Vegetarian, Vegan if no cheese.) (*Soy)
Barrel House Salad
Fresh chopped romaine lettuce topped with shredded carrots, tomato,red onion, and cheddar cheese. Your choice of dressing.
Classic Caesar
Crisp chopped romaine lettuce tossed in creamy caesar dressing, topped with house made croutons and shaved 10 month aged parmesan cheese (*Milk, Egg, Soy)
Handhelds
Classic Cheeseburger
Local ground beef burger served medium-well on a toasted bun with cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato red onion, and mayo. Served with choice of side
Bourbon Barrel Burger
Local ground beef burger served medium-well on a toasted bun with house made pimento cheese, bacon, fried onions, and our very own Dark Hollow BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of side
Three Ridges Burger
Fresh smoked pulled pork, bacon, and cheddar cheese piled on a Local ground beef burger served medium well. Topped with romaine, tomato, red onions, and smother in our own Satan's Pony Mustard BBQ sauce. Served on a toasted bun with your choice of side.
Southwest Bean Burger
A Morning Star black Bean burger topped with fresh avacdo, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, crunchy tortilla straws, and our houase made BBQ mayo. Served on a toasted bun with choice of side.
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Grilled shrimp blackened in cajun spices, chilled, and tossed in housemade remulade sauce with onions and celery toppe with spinach, tomato on a toasted bun. Served with choice of side.
Smoked Quacker
Smoked duck sausage made with Calvados Apple Brandy served on a toasted hoagie roll topped with grilled apples, onions, and red and green bell peppers. Finished with house made ale mustard and choice of side. (Duck sausage may contain beef or pork) (*Gluten, Soy, AlphaGal) Pictured: Smoked Quacker with Baked Beans
The Smokin Shamokin
Smoked andouille sausage served on a hoagie roll topped with smoked pulled pork, coleslaw, chopped onions, and finished with Pony Mustard BBQ Sauce. Served with choice of side.
BBQ Grilled Cheese
House-smoked pulled pork and melted cheddar cheese topped with dill pickles, and our very own Dark Hollow BBQ sauce on toasted sourdough bread. Served with choice of side. (*Gluten, Pork, Milk, AlphaGal) Pictured with Potato Salad.
Pulled Pork BBQ
House-smoked pulled pork stacked high on a toasted bun and topped with our house slaw. Served with choice of side.
Hot Gobbler
House-smoked turkey, sauteed with red onions and jalapenos, melted cheddar cheese, and topped with spinach, tomato, mayo on toasted sourdough bread. Served with choice of side. (*Gluten, Milk, Egg) Pictured: Hot Gobbler with Potato Salad
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
House-smoked turkey, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onions, crispy bacon cheddar cheese, and ranch drizzled wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served with choice of side. (*Gluten, Pork, Milk, Egg, Soy, AlphaGal) Pictured: Turkey Bacon Wrap with Pub Chips
Platters
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on Blue Mountain hand rolled thin crust pizza dough. (*Gluten, Milk)
3 Little Pigs Pizza
Pepperoni, smoked andouille sausage, house smoked pulled pork, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce. Served on Blue Mountains hand rolled thin crust pizza dough.
Smoked Sausage Pizza
Smoked andouille sausage, red onions, red & greens peppers, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce. Served on Blue Mountains hand rolled thin crust dough.
Veggie Pizza
Sundried tomato basil pesto sauce, red & green peppers, tomatoes, red onions, and mozzarella cheese. Served on Blue Mountain hand rolled thin crust dough. (*Gluten, Milk, Soy)
BBQ Pork Pizza
Dark Hollow BBQ sauce, house smoked pulled pork, red onions, jalapenoes, cheddar, and mozzarella. Served on Blue Mountains hand rolled thin crust dough.
Sweet & Spicy
Pepperoni, pineapple, jalapeno, red onion, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce. Served on Blue Mountain hand rolled thin crust dough.
Desserts
Jumbo Brownie
House made brownie served warm and covered in choocolate syrup and whipped cream.
Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches
Gourmet, handcrafted ice cream sandwiches based out of Richmond VA. These ice cream sandwiches are made with real butterfat ice cream and hand mixed cookies.
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Kids
Kids Chicken Tenders
3 chicken tenders served with your choice of side.
Kids CheeseBurger
3.5oz ground beef burger with melted cheddar cheese on top a burger bun. Served with choice of side.
Kids Turkey and Cheese
House smoked turkey with melted cheddar cheese. Served with choice of side.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Family Meal & A la Carte
Taco Meal Deal
3 pounds of pulled turkey or pulled pork/ or 1.5 pound of each. 12 flour tortillas with assorted toppings: pineapple salsa, shredded cheddar cheese, shredded romaine, jalapenos, enchilada sauce. Also comes with family size chips and queso, and brownies for 4.
BBQ Meal Deal
3 pounds of house-smoked pulled pork that comes with 6 buns and our own Dark Hollow infused BBQ sauce. You also get 1/2 qt of cole slaw, 1qt of potato salad, 1qt of baked beans, and brownies for 4.
Non-Alcoholic Beverage
Maine Root Rootbeer
bottle
Maine Root Blueberry
Maine Root Lemonade
Main Root Lemon Lime
Gold Peak Sweet Tea
Honest Unsweetened Tea
Pelligrino Sparkling Mineral Water
bottle
Mountain Culture Kombucha
bottle
Pepsi
can
Diet Pepsi
can
Sierra Mist
can
Dr. Pepper
can
Capri Sun
kids juice
Water
glass
Kölsch 151
6 Pack Cans Kölsch 151
COLOGNE STYLE KÖLSCHBIER Weaving ale flavor with lager smoothness. Pleasantly unexpected, like a spin on route 151. A lightly fruity clean, crisp, everyday drinker. 12.3 ̊ Plato, 18 IBUs 5.0% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft
Case Cans Kölsch 151
COLOGNE STYLE KÖLSCHBIER Weaving ale flavor with lager smoothness. Pleasantly unexpected, like a spin on route 151. A lightly fruity clean, crisp, everyday drinker. 12.3 ̊ Plato, 18 IBUs 5.0% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft
6 Pack Bottles Kölsch 151
COLOGNE STYLE KÖLSCHBIER Weaving ale flavor with lager smoothness. Pleasantly unexpected, like a spin on route 151. A lightly fruity clean, crisp, everyday drinker. 12.3 ̊ Plato, 18 IBUs 5.0% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft
Case Bottles Kölsch 151
COLOGNE STYLE KÖLSCHBIER Weaving ale flavor with lager smoothness. Pleasantly unexpected, like a spin on route 151. A lightly fruity clean, crisp, everyday drinker. 12.3 ̊ Plato, 18 IBUs 5.0% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft
Classic Lager
Full Nelson
6 Pack Cans Full Nelson
Our flagship Virginia pale ale features a balanced malt body followed by a burst of American hop flavor and aroma. Citrusy, floral and highly sessionable! 15 ̊ Plato, 60 IBUs 5.9% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft
Case Cans Full Nelson
Our flagship Virginia pale ale features a balanced malt body followed by a burst of American hop flavor and aroma. Citrusy, floral and highly sessionable! 15 ̊ Plato, 60 IBUs 5.9% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft
6 Pack Bottles Full Nelson
Our flagship Virginia pale ale features a balanced malt body followed by a burst of American hop flavor and aroma. Citrusy, floral and highly sessionable! 15 ̊ Plato, 60 IBUs 5.9% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft
Case Bottles Full Nelson
Our flagship Virginia pale ale features a balanced malt body followed by a burst of American hop flavor and aroma. Citrusy, floral and highly sessionable! 15 ̊ Plato, 60 IBUs 5.9% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft
A Hopwork Orange
6 Pack Cans A Hopwork Orange
ORANGE-INFUSED IPA A Hopwork Orange. Just doing its citrus IPA thing before the Citrus IPA thing was all the rage. Light malt, citrusy hops and juicy orange peel flavor. In season all season. 16.9 ̊ Plato, 65 IBUs 7.0% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft
Case Cans A Hopwork Orange
ORANGE-INFUSED IPA A Hopwork Orange. Just doing its citrus IPA thing before the Citrus IPA thing was all the rage. Light malt, citrusy hops and juicy orange peel flavor. In season all season. 16.9 ̊ Plato, 65 IBUs 7.0% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft
6 Pack Bottles A Hopwork Orange
ORANGE-INFUSED IPA A Hopwork Orange. Just doing its citrus IPA thing before the Citrus IPA thing was all the rage. Light malt, citrusy hops and juicy orange peel flavor. In season all season. 16.9 ̊ Plato, 65 IBUs 7.0% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft
Case Bottles A Hopwork Orange
ORANGE-INFUSED IPA A Hopwork Orange. Just doing its citrus IPA thing before the Citrus IPA thing was all the rage. Light malt, citrusy hops and juicy orange peel flavor. In season all season. 16.9 ̊ Plato, 65 IBUs 7.0% ABV Available in bottles, cans & draft
Satan's Pony
6 Pack Satan's Pony Bottles
ABV: 5.3%. IBU: 12 Amber Ale. Balanced malt complexity, deer red hue, light crystal malt aroma and easy-going flavor.
Case 6 Pack Satan's Pony Bottles
ABV: 5.3%. IBU: 12 Amber Ale. Balanced malt complexity, deer red hue, light crystal malt aroma and easy-going flavor.
Slippery When Wit
6 Pack Slippery When Wit
ABV: 4.8%. IBU: 8. 11.7 Plato Hybrid Belgian-style witbier and German-style gose, with coriander, pink Himalayan salt, and candied orange peel. Soured with lactobacillus and fermented with Belgian witbier yeast. Pils malt, white wheat malt, carahell malt, flaked oats, saaz hops.
Case 6 Pack Slippery When Wit
ABV: 4.8%. IBU: 8. 11.7 Plato Hybrid Belgian-style witbier and German-style gose, with coriander, pink Himalayan salt, and candied orange peel. Soured with lactobacillus and fermented with Belgian witbier yeast. Pils malt, white wheat malt, carahell malt, flaked oats, saaz hops.
13.5 Ofest
6 Pack 12oz Bottle 13.5 Ofest
ABV: 6.0%. IBU: 20. 13.59 Plato Authentic festbier of perfectly balanced malts and hops bring out the party. PROST!
Case 6 Pack 12oz Bottle 13.5 Ofest
ABV: 6.0%. IBU: 20. 13.59 Plato Authentic festbier of perfectly balanced malts and hops bring out the party. PROST!
Hop Duster
6 Pack Bottles Hop Duster
DOUBLE INDIA PALE ALE A DIPA to dive bomb your senses in a cloud of Lupulin powder, tropical fruit flavor and light malt. Double the aroma, double the flavor. Hop dust me! 19 ̊ Plato, 72 IBUs 8.4% ABV Available in bottles & draft
Case Bottles Hop Duster
DOUBLE INDIA PALE ALE A DIPA to dive bomb your senses in a cloud of Lupulin powder, tropical fruit flavor and light malt. Double the aroma, double the flavor. Hop dust me! 19 ̊ Plato, 72 IBUs 8.4% ABV Available in bottles & draft
Dark Hollow
4 Pack Dark Hollow
BARREL AGED IMPERIAL STOUT Our Imperial Stout has been aged in charred American oak bourbon barrels, patiently breathing in and out of the wood, gaining complexity, depth and character. 23.5 ̊ Plato, 70 IBUs 10.0% ABV Available in 750 ML bottles, 12oz bottles
Case 4 Pack Bottles Dark Hollow
BARREL AGED IMPERIAL STOUT Our Imperial Stout has been aged in charred American oak bourbon barrels, patiently breathing in and out of the wood, gaining complexity, depth and character. 23.5 ̊ Plato, 70 IBUs 10.0% ABV Available in 750 ML bottles, 12oz bottles
750 mL Bottle Dark Hollow
BARREL AGED IMPERIAL STOUT Our Imperial Stout has been aged in charred American oak bourbon barrels, patiently breathing in and out of the wood, gaining complexity, depth and character. 23.5 ̊ Plato, 70 IBUs 10.0% ABV Available in 750 ML bottles, 12oz bottles
Case of 12 750 mL Bottles Dark Hollow
BARREL AGED IMPERIAL STOUT Our Imperial Stout has been aged in charred American oak bourbon barrels, patiently breathing in and out of the wood, gaining complexity, depth and character. 23.5 ̊ Plato, 70 IBUs 10.0% ABV Available in 750 ML bottles, 12oz bottles
Anastasia Chocolate Stout
4pk 12oz Bottle Anastasia's Chocolate Stout
ABV: 10.52. IBU: 50 A beer so luxurious it was once reserved for the Tsar's court. and though you don't have to pretend to be royalty to enjoy this imperial delicacy, Anastasia's allue may inspire a flight of fantasy. Mild ale malt, roast barley, extra dark crystal malt, chocolate malt, flaked oats, cacao nibs, topaz hops, British ale yeast.
Case 4pk 12oz Bottle Anastasia's Chocolate Stout
ABV: 10.52. IBU: 50 A beer so luxurious it was once reserved for the Tsar's court. and though you don't have to pretend to be royalty to enjoy this imperial delicacy, Anastasia's allue may inspire a flight of fantasy. Mild ale malt, roast barley, extra dark crystal malt, chocolate malt, flaked oats, cacao nibs, topaz hops, British ale yeast.
Imperial Satan's Pony
Raspberry On Acid & Variants
Raspberry On Acid 4pk
ABV: 8.0%. IBU: 15 Imperial sour witbier, brewed with oats, barley malt, orange peel, and coriander, then soured in kettle with lactobacillus bacteria. Racked in red wine barrels with raspberry puree. One of our most anticipated releases every year.
Case Raspberry On Acid 4pk 12oz bottles
ABV: 8.0%. IBU: 15 Imperial sour witbier, brewed with oats, barley malt, orange peel, and coriander, then soured in kettle with lactobacillus bacteria. Racked in red wine barrels with raspberry puree. One of our most anticipated releases every year.
Raspberry On Acid 750 mL
ABV: 8.0%. IBU: 15 Imperial sour witbier, brewed with oats, barley malt, orange peel, and coriander, then soured in kettle with lactobacillus bacteria. Racked in red wine barrels with raspberry puree. One of our most anticipated releases every year.
Case Raspberry On Acid 750 mL
ABV: 8.0%. IBU: 15 Imperial sour witbier, brewed with oats, barley malt, orange peel, and coriander, then soured in kettle with lactobacillus bacteria. Racked in red wine barrels with raspberry puree. One of our most anticipated releases every year.
KeyLime On Acid 4pk Cans
Case KeyLime On Acid 4pk Cans
Cider 4 Packs
Slow Donkey
Slow Donkey 750 ml
ABV: 7.9%. IBU: 22. 19.4 Plato Doppelbock. Brewed with equal parts Pilsener, Vienna, and Munich malts, and lightly accepted with noble hops. Extended lagering time leads to a smooth, sustaining, and delicious doppelbock.
2 pack Slow Donkey 750 ml
ABV: 7.9%. IBU: 22. 19.4 Plato Doppelbock. Brewed with equal parts Pilsener, Vienna, and Munich malts, and lightly accepted with noble hops. Extended lagering time leads to a smooth, sustaining, and delicious doppelbock.
Monticello Mountain Ale
6 pack 12 ounce bottles Monticello Mountain Ale
ABV: 5.5%. IBU: 12 Collaboration with Monticello. Hints of honey, lightly hopped, copper hue. Incredibly smooth.
Case 12 ounce bottles Monticello Mountain Ale
ABV: 5.5%. IBU: 12 Collaboration with Monticello. Hints of honey, lightly hopped, copper hue. Incredibly smooth.
750 Bottle of Monticello Mountain Ale
ABV: 5.5%. IBU: 12 Collaboration with Monticello. Hints of honey, lightly hopped, copper hue. Incredibly smooth.
Case of 12 750 Bottles of Monticello Mountain Ale
ABV: 5.5%. IBU: 12 Collaboration with Monticello. Hints of honey, lightly hopped, copper hue. Incredibly smooth.
Phased Hazy IPA
4pk Phased Hazy IPA
ABV: 6.6%. IBU: 42 Hazy IPA, a little clear from the keg due to gravity. The kick-back beer you deserve. Let the natural haze and juicy hop flavors do their thing.
Case Phased Hazy IPA
ABV: 6.6%. IBU: 42 Hazy IPA, a little clear from the keg due to gravity. The kick-back beer you deserve. Let the natural haze and juicy hop flavors do their thing.
Whizkey Sour Ale
Fruit Lups
4PK Can Fruit Lups
ABV: 6.0% Off-beat and hoppy take on Wheat beer, with a range of tropical and citrus flavors overlaying a traditionally-fermented German-style hefeweizen.
Case 4pk can Fruit Lup
ABV: 6.0% Off-beat and hoppy take on Wheat beer, with a range of tropical and citrus flavors overlaying a traditionally-fermented German-style hefeweizen.
Blues Buster
4PK Can Blues Buster
Blueberry Sour Ale ABV: 5.0% It’s 106 pounds of blueberries, we’ve got a full tank of gose, half a carton of coriander, it’s blue inside, and we’re wearing beer goggles. Hit it. Made for South Street Brewery.
Case 4 pk Can Blues Buster
Blueberry Sour Ale ABV: 5.0% It’s 106 pounds of blueberries, we’ve got a full tank of gose, half a carton of coriander, it’s blue inside, and we’re wearing beer goggles. Hit it. Made for South Street Brewery.
Summer Days Hazy Lager
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
495 Cooperative Way, Arrington, VA 22922