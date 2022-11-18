Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
American
Bars & Lounges

The Smoking Goat

review star

No reviews yet

3408 30th Street

San Diego, CA 92104

Order Again

Popular Items

Wild Mushroom Linguine
Macaroni & Cheese
Roasted 1/2 Chicken

Appetizers

PEI Mussels

PEI Mussels

$18.00

Spanish Chorizo, Tomato, PEI Mussels, Herb butter, Fresh Baguette

Escargots

Escargots

$14.00

Garlic, Tarragon, Thyme Butter Served with Baguette

Duck Liver Pate

Duck Liver Pate

$18.00

Poached Pears, Fresh Berries, Fig Jam, Mustard, Bleu Cheese, Fresh Baguette.

2 Cheese Plate

2 Cheese Plate

$18.00

Fig Jam, Poached Pears, Pickles, Berries, Fresh Baguette

Baked Brie

Baked Brie

$12.00

Candied Pistachios, Craisins, Honey, Fresh Baguette

Poached Pear Salad

Poached Pear Salad

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella, garlic confit, extra virgin olive oil, chives, toasted baguette

French Wedge

French Wedge

$15.00

pistachio, apples, cranberries, gorgonzola, honey balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled Octopus

$20.00

French Onion Soup

$14.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$16.00

Truffle Risotto

$16.00Out of stock

Entrees

Duroc Pork Chop

Duroc Pork Chop

$38.00

mashed potatoes, broccolini, red pepper & tasso ham basquaise

Roasted 1/2 Chicken

Roasted 1/2 Chicken

$30.00

potato puree, vegetable melange, herbed jus

Wild Mushroom Linguine

Wild Mushroom Linguine

$25.00

Shiitake, beach & oyster mushrooms, fresh linguine, roasted garlic, shaved truffle cheese

Scottish Salmon

Scottish Salmon

$33.00

lemon herbed couscous, green bean almondine, dill butter

12 Oz New York

12 Oz New York

$46.00

duckfat truffle fries, red wine bordelaise sauce

Scallops

Scallops

$48.00

Acorn squash risotto, green apple & fennel salad

Prime Rib

$60.00

Duck

$34.00

Chicken Oscar

$42.00Out of stock

Pasta Special

$30.00

14 Oz. Ribeye

$60.00Out of stock

Ahi Tuna

$40.00Out of stock

Dahan Rehearsal Dinner

$75.00Out of stock

Cheese

PT. Reyes Blue

$12.00

Desserts

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$14.00
Goat Cheese Cheesecake

Goat Cheese Cheesecake

$12.00

poached fruit, whip, mint

Creme Brulee

$10.00

vanilla bean, mixed berries

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

poached fruit, whip, mint

Cake Cutting Fee

$2.50

Sides

Duckfat Truffle Fries

Duckfat Truffle Fries

$12.00

pecorino romano, mustard aioli

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$12.00

yellow & white cheddar

Organic Vegetable du Jour

$12.00

changes daily

Side Crustini

$2.00
French Baguette 1/2

French Baguette 1/2

$3.00

1/2 french baguette, european style butter

French Baguette Whole

French Baguette Whole

$6.00

whole french baguette, european style butter

1 Scallop

$15.00

Extra Sauce

$3.00

Side Veg

$5.00

Blanc Carafe

1L Markham Sauv Blanc

$56.00

1L Pacific Rim Riesling

$48.00

1L Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$52.00

1L William Hill Chard

$56.00

1L Hogwash Rose

$40.00

1L Baumgartner

$52.00

1L Tablas Creek

$56.00

1L Tendu Vermentino

$40.00

Rouge Carafe

1L House Red Carmel Road Pinot

$48.00

1L Hill Estate

$60.00

1L Wente Vineyards Cab Sauv

$60.00

1L Stolpman

$64.00

1L Famille Perrin Cotes Du Rhone

$44.00

1L Argyle PN

$56.00

1L Tablas Patelin Blend

$56.00

1L Inizi

$55.00

1L Land Of Saints

$52.00Out of stock

1L Pessimist Red Blend

$68.00

RW Appetizer

Baked Brie

Baked Brie

Out of stock

wild arugula, romesco, fingerling potatoes

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

Out of stock

Roasted Onions, Veal Stock, Baguette, Aged Gruyere Cheese

Escargots A La Bourguignonne

Out of stock

Poached Pear Salad

Out of stock

Roasted Cauliflower

Out of stock

RW Entree

12oz NY Steak & Frites

12oz NY Steak & Frites

$65.00Out of stock

duckfat truffle fries, red wine bordelaise sauce

Duroc Pork Chop

Duroc Pork Chop

$38.00

mashed potatoes, broccolini, red pepper & tasso ham basquaise

Scottish Salmon

$55.00Out of stock

Wild Mushroom Linguini

$55.00Out of stock

Maple leaf Duck Breast

$55.00Out of stock

RW Dessert

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Out of stock
Goat Cheese Cheesecake

Goat Cheese Cheesecake

$12.00

poached fruit, whip, mint

Creme Brulee

Out of stock

Extra App

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$12.00

yellow & white cheddar

Market Veggies

$12.00
Duckfat Truffle Fries

Duckfat Truffle Fries

$12.00

pecorino romano, mustard aioli

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
The Smoking Goat is a warm and inviting restaurant that will provide a memorable experience for you and your loved ones.

3408 30th Street, San Diego, CA 92104

The Smoking Goat image
The Smoking Goat image
The Smoking Goat image
The Smoking Goat image

