French
American
Bars & Lounges
The Smoking Goat
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Smoking Goat is a warm and inviting restaurant that will provide a memorable experience for you and your loved ones.
Location
3408 30th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Flap Your Jacks - Northpark, San Diego
No Reviews
3020 university ave San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurant
Mastiff Kitchen - North Park Beer Co.
4.3 • 222
3038 University Ave San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurant
619 Spirits North Park - 3015 Lincoln Ave
No Reviews
3015 Lincoln Ave San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Diego
Tribute Pizza - North Park, San Diego
4.6 • 1,602
3077 North Park Way San Diego, CA 92104
View restaurant