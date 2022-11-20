Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

The Smoking Oak

546 Hidalgo St

Mercedes, TX 78570

Meats

Brisket

$24.99

Ribs

$16.99

Sausage

$16.99

Pulled Pork

$16.99

Turkey

$16.99Out of stock

Special Catering

Appetizers

Crispy Chicken Wings

Pick your favorite house made sauce: Original Sweet, Creamy Chipotle, Sweet Chili Heat

Fries - Basket

$5.99

Fresh house made French Fries -- perfect for sharing! Top them with our Cheese Sauce for $2.00. And for a drizzle of Sour Cream or our famous Smoking Oak BBQ Sauce.

BBQ Cheese Fries

$6.99+

House made Cheese Fries topped with Chopped Brisket! Drizzled with sour cream & our famous Smoking Oak BBQ Sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99+

Basket of cheese fries topped with our spicy 2X Brisket Chili.

Bacon Ranch Cheese Fries

$6.99+Out of stock

Crispy Rib Bites

$6.99+

Crispy bone-in pork ribs glazed with our house made sauce: Original Sweet, Creamy Chipotle, Sweet Chili Heat

2X Spicy Brisket Chili

$2.75+

Cup of our house made spicy brisket chili. Topped with cheese & sour cream upon request.

BBQ Burritos

$4.99+Out of stock

Our Chopped BBQ stuffed into crispy burrito form! Try em plain or topped with Sour Cream, Smoking Oak BBQ sauce, Cheese sauce, or smothered with more Chopped Brisket or Spicy Chili... Delicious.

Plates

Single Oak Plate

$4.99

1/2 Chicken Plate

$12.99Out of stock

1/2 smoked chicken with choice of 1 side.

Brisket Plate

$14.99

Double Oak Plate

$4.99

Pulled Pork Plate

$11.99

Tender pulled pork and choice of 2 sides.

Sausage Plate

$13.49

3 links of sausage and choice of 2 sides.

Rib Plate

$15.99

Sandwiches

Standard Sandwich

$9.25

Your choice of 1 meat for your sandwich: Smoked Brisket/Pulled Pork/Smoked Turkey/Sausage. Make it a combo with chips & a soft drink for $1.99 Add .99cents for Iced Tea (sweet/unsweet/half & half/Arnold Palmer).

Double Standard Sandwich

$11.99

Our 2 meat sandwich for big boy hunger! Choose between 2 individual meats: Smoked Brisket/Pulled Pork/Turkey/Sausage. Make it a combo with chips & a soft drink for $1.99 Add .99cents for Iced Tea (sweet/unsweet/half & half/Arnold Palmer).

Triple Standard Sandwich

$14.99

Our giant 3 meat sandwich for the bravest of appetites! Choose 3 individual meats: Smoked Brisket/Pulled Pork/Smoked Turkey/Sausage. Make it a combo with chips & a soft drink for $1.99 Add .99cents for Iced Tea (sweet/unsweet/half & half/Arnold Palmer).

Regular Hamburger

$8.99

100% fresh ground angus beef. Served on toasted Brioche Buns with your choice of toppings!

CheeseBurger

$9.99

Chili CheeseBurger

$11.99

Chopped Sandwich Special

$6.99

Sides

Small Potato Salad

$2.75

Small Baked Beans

$2.75

Small Creamed Corn

$2.75

Small Coleslaw

$2.75

Mac & Cheese

$2.75

Macaroni Salad

$2.75

Regular Fries

$2.75

Lays

$0.99

Ruffles

$0.99

Fritos

$0.99

Cheetos

$0.99

Ranch - Side

$0.50

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$3.99

Blue Bell Vanilla

$2.75+

Berry Cobbler

$3.99Out of stock

Cheesecake Ice Cream

$3.50+Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$3.99

Valrhona Chocolate Brownie

$3.75Out of stock

Dr. Pepper "Nana's" Float

$3.99

Apple Cobbler

$3.99Out of stock

Dessert Special

$1.99Out of stock

Dessert Special

$4.99Out of stock

Extras

Jalapeno

$0.50

Bread

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Pickles

$0.50

Onion

$0.50

Ranch - Side

$0.50

Tea & Soft Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Cherry Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Bottled Water

$1.99

Ice Water

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Mexican Fanta Orange

$2.49Out of stock

Mexican Sprite

$2.49Out of stock

Powerade Blue

$1.99

Powerade Red

$1.99

Tea-Gallon

$5.99

Topo Chico - Regular

$2.49

Topo Chico Lime

$1.99

Beer - Bottles/Cans

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Natural Light

$2.50

Miller Lite

$4.00

Crawford Bock

$4.00Out of stock

Karbach Hopadillo

$4.00Out of stock

Love Street

$4.00Out of stock

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Shiner Blonde

$4.00Out of stock

Bohemia

$5.00Out of stock

Corona

$5.00Out of stock

Corona Premier

$5.00Out of stock

Dos XX

$5.00

Estrella Jalisco

$5.00Out of stock

Modelo

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00Out of stock

Tecate

$5.00Out of stock

Tecate Light

$5.00Out of stock

Stella Artois

$5.00

Seagram's Grapefruit Paloma

$4.00

Seagram's Lemon Collins

$4.00

Seagram's Pineapple Mule

$4.00

Seagram's Strawberry Margarita

$4.00

Truly Black Cherry

$4.00Out of stock

Truly Watermelon Kiwi

$4.00Out of stock

Truly Wild Berry

$4.00

Truly Berry Punch

$4.00

Truly Citrus Punch

$4.00

Truly Fruit Punch

$4.00

Truly Tropical Punch

$4.00Out of stock

Cayman Jack Margarita

$3.75

Truly Mango

$4.00Out of stock

Truly Pineapple

$4.00Out of stock

Truly Watermelon Lemonade

$4.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Truly Lime Margarita

$4.00

Truly Classic Lime

$4.00

Draft Beer

Budweiser - Pint

$5.00

Bud Light - Pint

$5.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra - Pint

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Gold - Pint

$5.00

Crawford Bock - Pint

$5.00

Love Street - Pint

$5.00

Karbach Hopadillo - Pint

$5.00

Austin Eastciders Pineapple - Pint

$5.00

Wine

Red Sangria - Glass

$5.00Out of stock

White Sangria - Glass

$5.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon - Glass

$3.99

Merlot - Glass

$3.99

Pinot Noir - Glass

$3.99Out of stock

Chardonnay - Glass

$3.99

Pinot Grigio - Glass

$3.99

Moscato - Glass

$3.99Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc - Glass

$3.99

White Zin - Glass

$3.99

Snowden Merlot 2017 - Bottle

$84.99

The Prisoner - Bottle

$79.99

GLS Red

GLS White

The Prisoner - Bottle

$79.99

BTL White

T Shirt

Small T

$17.99

Medium T

$17.99

Large T

$17.99

XL T

$19.99

XXL T

$19.99

XXXL T

$19.99

Small Ladies T

$19.99

Medium Ladies T

$19.99

Large Ladies T

$19.99

Gift Cert - $5

$5.00

Gift Cert - $10

$10.00

Gift Cert - $20

$20.00

Gift Cert - $30

$35.00

Gift Cert - $40

$40.00

Gift Cert - $50

$50.00

Caps

Black

$10.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

546 Hidalgo St, Mercedes, TX 78570

Directions

Gallery
