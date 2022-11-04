Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Smoothie Shop

75 Railroad Ave

EPPING, NH 03042

Smoothies

The OG

The OG

$11.75+

Organic banana, organic strawberry, organic cinnamon, organic ginger, organic PB, organic cauliflower rice and organic almond milk

BERRIES ON BERRIES

BERRIES ON BERRIES

$9.75+

organic strawberry, organic blueberry, organic raspberry, organic banana, organic unsweetened almond milk

THE TROPIC TRIP

THE TROPIC TRIP

$10.75+

organic mango, organic pineapple, organic banana, organic shredded coconut, organic yogurt, organic unsweetened almond milk

THE MACA MALT

THE MACA MALT

$11.00+

Organic banana, organic maca, organic cacao, organic shredded coconut, organic peanut butter, organic unsweetened almond milk

THE LEVEL UP

THE LEVEL UP

$11.75+

organic banana, organic peanut butter, Jim's organic cold brew, organic honey, organic unsweetened almond milk, organic cacao powder

THE GREEN DREAM

THE GREEN DREAM

$11.00+

Organic spinach, organic kale, organic banana, organic avocado, organic lemon juice, organic ginger, organic apple juice

THE SPICE & NICE

THE SPICE & NICE

$11.00+

organic pineapple, organic banana, organic lemon juice, organic ginger, organic honey, organic apple cider vinegar, organic cayenne pepper, organic apple juice

BANANA CHAI

BANANA CHAI

$9.25+

Organic banana, White Heron Daybreak chai, organic cauliflower rice, organic unsweetened almond milk

The Magical Tour

$10.75+

organic strawberries, organic pineapple, organic mango, Stoneyfield yogurt & almond milk

The Good Great Green

$11.25+

organic spinach, organic banana, organic cauliflower rice, cinnamon, maca, almond milk and Sunwarrior vanilla vegan protein power

Chocolate PB & Jam

$11.25+

banana, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, cauli rice, cacao, PB, almond milk

The Creamsicle

$11.75+

Banana, cauli rice, yogurt, OJ, coconut milk, Sunwarrior Vanilla Vegan protein

Kids Menu

THE TROPIC TRIP

$6.25

organic mango, organic pineapple, organic banana, organic shredded coconut, organic yogurt, organic unsweetened almond milk. 9 oz

THE GREEN DREAM

THE GREEN DREAM

$6.25

Organic spinach, organic kale, organic banana, organic avocado, organic lemon juice, organic ginger, organic apple juice 9 oz

THE OG

THE OG

$5.75

Organic banana, organic strawberry, organic cinnamon, organic ginger, organic PB, organic cauliflower rice and organic choice of milk 9 oz

BERRIES ON BERRIES

$5.75

strawberries, blueberry, raspberry, banana, almond milk

Iced Cold Brew Coffee

NOBL Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00+

Sourced from Seabrook, NH through our friends at NOBL! Nitro cold brew is a type of coffee served chilled. It is a variation of cold brewed coffee that uses the addition of nitrogen gas to create a smooth texture.

On Your WHEY Cold Brew

$5.50+

The Nobl Cold Brew kicked up a notch with Vanilla Whey protein and maca powder blended to perfection and served over ice.

All The Teas

Chamomile Tea

$3.00+

Organic tea from Strarwest Botnicals. Free of glues and responsibly sourced.

Green Tea

$3.00+

Organic tea from Strarwest Botnicals. Free of glues and responsibly sourced.

Earl Grey Tea

$3.00+

Organic tea from Strarwest Botnicals. Free of glues and responsibly sourced.

English Breakfast Tea

$3.00+

Organic tea from Strarwest Botnicals. Free of glues and responsibly sourced.

Darjeeling Tea

$3.00+

Organic tea from Strarwest Botnicals. Free of glues and responsibly sourced.

Lemon Ginger Tea

$3.00+

Organic tea from Strarwest Botnicals. Free of glues and responsibly sourced.

Hot Basics

Hot Coffee

$2.75+

A & E coffee, Nashua, NH

Café Au Lait

$3.00+

A & E coffee, Nashua NH. Add milk of your choice.

Lattes On-Lock

Chai Tea Turmeric Latte

$4.75+

Organic chai loose leaf tea, served hot with a blended mix of organic turmeric, organic cinnamon, organic ginger, organic honey and organic oat milk.

Matcha Magic Latte

$5.25+

Organic Matcha, organic honey, organic almond milk, steamed and blended up to perfection.

Hot Dirty Chai

$5.25+

White Heron Daybreak Chai with a double espresso shot and steamed almond milk

Iced Peanut Butter Cold Brew

$4.25+

Organic cold brew, organic peanut butter and organic oat milk blended together and topped with a dash of sea salt. Poured over ice.

Iced Chai

Iced Chai

$4.75+

Not too spicy, not too sweet. Sourced from White Heron Co in Portsmouth, NH. Add your choice of milk.

Iced Dirty Chai

$4.75+

1/2 NOBL Cold Brew and 1/2 NOBL Chai. Add your choice of milk.

Hot Chai

$4.75+

Steamed Day Break Chai with almond milk

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Kombucha

Switchel

$6.00+

Ginger Maple Brew. We have partnered with Eureka Foods from Lillie Farm in Rockingham, VT to bring you farm fresh kombucha on tap.

Elderflower Lemon

$6.00+

We have partnered with Eureka Foods from Lillie Farm in Rockingham, VT to bring you farm fresh kombucha on tap.

Cooler Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Organic smoothies & fair trade coffee.

Location

75 Railroad Ave, EPPING, NH 03042

Directions

Gallery
The Smoothie Shop image
The Smoothie Shop image
The Smoothie Shop image

