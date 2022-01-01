Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Smoothie Spot

review star

No reviews yet

41 Stevens Mill Rd

Auburn, ME 04210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

PB & J
Mixed Berry
Strawberry Banana

Classic Smoothies

Strawberry Banana

$7.50

Strawberries, banana, & organic coconut milk

Mixed Berry

$7.50

Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, banana, organic coconut milk, & a hint of mango for extra sweetness

PB & J

$7.50

Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, banana, all-natural peanut butter, & organic coconut milk

Tropical

$7.50

Pineapple, mango, banana, & organic coconut milk

Peanut Butter Banana

$7.50

Banana, all-natural peanut butter, honey, organic coconut milk, & a dash of cinnamon

Orange Peach

$7.50

Peaches, banana, orange juice, & organic coconut milk

Mighty Green

$8.00

Pineapple, fresh green apple, kale, spinach, avocado, banana, & organic coconut milk

Chocolate Espresso

$8.00

Pure espresso powder, cacao, honey, banana, unsweetened almond milk, & a dash of cinnamon

Seasonal Specials

Apple Crisp

$8.00

All-natural apple sauce, rolled oats, local maple syrup, almond butter, unsweetened almond milk, & a dash of cinnamon

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:45 am - 1:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:45 am - 1:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:45 am - 1:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:45 am - 1:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Friday6:45 am - 1:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:45 am - 1:00 pm, 2:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Real food. Real energy. Real good.

Location

41 Stevens Mill Rd, Auburn, ME 04210

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mac's Grill
orange star4.0 • 245
1052 Minot Ave Auburn, ME 04210
View restaurantnext
The Holy Donut - Auburn
orange star4.5 • 137
848 Minot Ave Auburn, ME 04210
View restaurantnext
Board Room Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
1 Pionite Road Auburn, ME 04210
View restaurantnext
Davinci's Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
150 Mill St. Lewiston, ME 04240
View restaurantnext
Boba
orange starNo Reviews
97 Lisbon Street Lewiston, ME 04240
View restaurantnext
Fish Bones Grill - Lewiston, ME
orange star4.7 • 1,276
70 Lincoln St Lewiston, ME 04240
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Auburn

Mac's Grill
orange star4.0 • 245
1052 Minot Ave Auburn, ME 04210
View restaurantnext
The Holy Donut - Auburn
orange star4.5 • 137
848 Minot Ave Auburn, ME 04210
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Auburn
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
South Portland
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston