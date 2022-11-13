  • Home
  • /
  • Eden
  • /
  • The Snug Bar and Grill - 165 Wilson Street
Main picView gallery

The Snug Bar and Grill 165 Wilson Street

review star

No reviews yet

165 Wilson Street

Eden, ID 83325

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers (Copy)

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$13.99

Chorizo Stuffed Jalapenos

$11.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Stuffed Avocado

$15.99

Chicken Gizzards

$10.99

Fried Dill Pickles

$8.99

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$11.99

Chorizo Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.99

Fries

$4.99

Tots

$4.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99

Onion Rings

$12.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Little Country Drive Big Country Flavor!!!

Location

165 Wilson Street, Eden, ID 83325

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Java Espress - Eastland
orange starNo Reviews
?126 Eastlan Dr Twin, ID 83301
View restaurantnext
9 BEANS and A BURRITO
orange starNo Reviews
764 CHENEY DR Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurantnext
Great Harvest - Twin Falls NEW
orange starNo Reviews
727 Blue Lakes Blvd N Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurantnext
Burnt Lemon Grill - 1040 Shoshone St E
orange star4.4 • 1,077
1040 Shoshone st e Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurantnext
016 Pizza Pie Cafe - Twin Falls ID
orange starNo Reviews
1826 Canyon Crest Drive Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurantnext
Slice Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
132 Main Ave N Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Eden
Twin Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Burley
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Hailey
review star
No reviews yet
Ketchum
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Blackfoot
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Boise
review star
Avg 4.4 (93 restaurants)
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston