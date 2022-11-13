The Snug Bar and Grill 165 Wilson Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Little Country Drive Big Country Flavor!!!
Location
165 Wilson Street, Eden, ID 83325
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Burnt Lemon Grill - 1040 Shoshone St E
4.4 • 1,077
1040 Shoshone st e Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurant
016 Pizza Pie Cafe - Twin Falls ID
No Reviews
1826 Canyon Crest Drive Twin Falls, ID 83301
View restaurant