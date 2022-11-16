The Snug San Francisco

Varichon & Clerc Privilege Blanc de Blancs Bottle 750ml TO-GO

$30.00

Non-Vintage Sparkling Wine from Savoie, France. 750ml bottle. Located in the hilly pre-alps between Lyon and Geneva, Varichon & Clerc have been continually producing classic "Methode Champenoise" wines since 1901! Local grapes, such as Altesse and Molette, are skillfully blended with judicious amounts of Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc, and Maccabeu to fashion this very elegant wine. This is a smooth and creamy sparkler with flavors of gentle pear, apple, vanilla and toast. In short, this wine marries high quality and a low price. **Must be 21+ to order! Per ABC requirements, to-go alcoholic beverages can only be purchased with a bonafide meal.**