Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Snug San Francisco

582 Reviews

$$

2301 Fillmore Street

San Francisco, CA 94115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wagyu Double Smash Burger TO-GO
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich TO-GO
Popcorn Chicken with Yuzu Mayo TO-GO

Food To-Go

Wagyu Double Smash Burger TO-GO

Wagyu Double Smash Burger TO-GO

$16.00

Two domestic wagyu beef blend patties with dijonaise, arugula, American cheese, balsamic onions. Served on a challah bun. *No temperature requests, sorry -- all cooked to medium.* Allergy Alert: Gluten, allium, dairy, egg (bun).

Impossible Burger TO-GO

Impossible Burger TO-GO

$19.00

Impossible burger patty, dijonaise, arugula, American cheese, balsamic onions. Served on a challah bun. Allergy Alert: Gluten, soy & allium (patty), dairy, egg (bun). *Vegetarian. Vegan without cheese, dijonaise and bun. *

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich TO-GO

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich TO-GO

$17.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, house-made pickles, habanero aioli slaw, all served up on a sesame seed bun. Tots or fries optional but highly recommended. Allergy alert: Gluten, soy (fryer oil), dairy (chicken & slaw)

Fall Salad TO-GO

Fall Salad TO-GO

$15.00

Red and yellow beets, arugula, frisée, scallion, radish, goat cheese, cucumber, candied pistachio, orange blossom vinaigrette. Allergy Alert: Dairy, Nuts (both can be omitted) *Vegetarian, Vegan without cheese and by subbing green goddess dressing*

Kale Caesar TO-GO

Kale Caesar TO-GO

$14.00

Romaine, kale, nori, parmigiano reggiano, sesame crouton, cucumber, caper, radish, house caesar dressing. Allergy Alert: Dairy, Gluten *Vegetarian

Sesame Naan & Shiitake Hummus TO-GO

Sesame Naan & Shiitake Hummus TO-GO

$15.00

Our signature shiitake hummus with a sesame naan baked-to-order in our tandoor oven. Allergy Alert: Mushrooms, Dairy. *Vegetarian*

Popcorn Chicken with Yuzu Mayo TO-GO

Popcorn Chicken with Yuzu Mayo TO-GO

$13.00

Juicy chunks of Koji-marinated fried chicken thighs, with a side of Yuzu Mayo for dunking Allergy Alert: Gluten, Soy

Mole Cauliflower TO-GO

Mole Cauliflower TO-GO

$12.00

Flash fried, sautéed cauliflower tossed in a house-made chocolate mole sauce topped with fried onions and cilantro. Allergy Alert: Gluten, Chocolate, Dairy, Sesame, Soy & Canola (oil) * Vegetarian *

Crispy Delicata Squash TO-GO

Crispy Delicata Squash TO-GO

$11.00

Tempura battered delicata squash served with a side of togarashi sour cream for dipping. Allergy Alert: Gluten (in batter), sesame (in togarashi dipping sauce). Vegetarian, Vegan (without dipping sauce)

Steamed Buns (3) TO-GO

Steamed Buns (3) TO-GO

$18.00

Three steamed buns with braised pork belly, pickled jalapeno, and scallions, served with Ssamjang (korean bbq condiment). Allergy Alert: Gluten, Soy, Nuts, Dairy

Sweet Potato Tacos (2) TO-GO

Sweet Potato Tacos (2) TO-GO

$12.00

Roasted sweet potato, black beans, pickled red onion, red radish, corn, cotija cheese, salsa macha. Served on corn tortillas. Allergy Alert: Dairy, Pumpkin Seeds *Vegetarian, Gluten Free. Vegan without cheese.*

French Fries TO-GO

French Fries TO-GO

$8.00

Fried potatoes. Allergy Alert: soy (fryer oil) *GF, Vegan*

Tots TO-GO

Tots TO-GO

$8.00

Fried potatoes. Allergy Alert: soy (fryer oil) *GF, Vegan*

House-made Pickles TO-GO

House-made Pickles TO-GO

$5.00

House-made dill pickles. *GF, Vegan*

Wine Bottles To-Go

Une Femme California Sparkling Rose "The Callie" 187ml TO-GO

Une Femme California Sparkling Rose "The Callie" 187ml TO-GO

$18.00

A personal 187ml sparkling rosé bottle made of 42% Pinot Noir, 39% Mourvedre, 19% Chardonnay. “The Callie” is a California sparkler, made by Samantha Sheehan of POE Wines in Napa. This crushable sparkling rosé is made with Napa and Sonoma-grown chardonnay, pinot noir, and mourvedre grapes. **Must be 21+ to order! Per ABC requirements, to-go alcoholic beverages can only be purchased with a bonafide meal.**

Jacquart Brut Mosaique Champagne Bottle 750ml TO-GO

Jacquart Brut Mosaique Champagne Bottle 750ml TO-GO

$79.00

Non-Vintage Sparkling Wine from Champagne, France. 750ml bottle. Pale yellow with tints of white gold and a stream of fine bubbles. Aromas of fresh pear, fig and almond, with hints of orange blossom. A light swirl of the glass brings out richer notes of honey and freshly baked bread. Fresh and supple. Full, with a long fruity finish. **Must be 21+ to order! Per ABC requirements, to-go alcoholic beverages can only be purchased with a bonafide meal.**

Krug Grand Cuvée Champagne Bottle 750ml TO-GO

Krug Grand Cuvée Champagne Bottle 750ml TO-GO

$195.00Out of stock

The one and only! 750ml bottle. From one of the most prestigious Champagne houses, this wine is consistently a top performer. Creamy, complex, and exotic, it is a perfect choice with the grandest of meals. **Must be 21+ to order! Per ABC requirements, to-go alcoholic beverages can only be purchased with a bonafide meal.**

Varichon & Clerc Privilege Blanc de Blancs Bottle 750ml TO-GO

Varichon & Clerc Privilege Blanc de Blancs Bottle 750ml TO-GO

$30.00

Non-Vintage Sparkling Wine from Savoie, France. 750ml bottle. Located in the hilly pre-alps between Lyon and Geneva, Varichon & Clerc have been continually producing classic "Methode Champenoise" wines since 1901! Local grapes, such as Altesse and Molette, are skillfully blended with judicious amounts of Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc, and Maccabeu to fashion this very elegant wine. This is a smooth and creamy sparkler with flavors of gentle pear, apple, vanilla and toast. In short, this wine marries high quality and a low price. **Must be 21+ to order! Per ABC requirements, to-go alcoholic beverages can only be purchased with a bonafide meal.**

Beer To-Go

Fort Point KSA Can TO-GO

Fort Point KSA Can TO-GO

$4.00Out of stock

Fort Point's crisp and smooth Kolsch-style Ale. 4.7% ABV. Must be 21+ to order. **Must be 21+ to order! Per ABC requirements, to-go alcoholic beverages can only be purchased with a bonafide meal.**

Fort Point Villager IPA Can TO-GO

Fort Point Villager IPA Can TO-GO

$5.00

Fort Point's Villager's hop aroma is both citrusy and floral, complemented by notes of stone fruit and tropical flavor in the finish. 6.3% ABV. **Must be 21+ to order! Per ABC requirements, to-go alcoholic beverages can only be purchased with a bonafide meal.**

Non-Alcoholic TO-GO

Casamara Amaro Soda TO-GO

Casamara Amaro Soda TO-GO

$5.00

Non-alcoholic, botanical "Amaro-inspired" club sodas. 15 calories.

Agua de Piedra Sparkling Water TO-GO

Agua de Piedra Sparkling Water TO-GO

$5.00+

Natural sparkling mineral water.

PathWater Bottle TO-GO

PathWater Bottle TO-GO

$4.00

Filtered water in a reusable aluminum bottle.

Coca-Cola TO-GO

Coca-Cola TO-GO

$6.00

12 oz / Glass Bottle

Fever Tree Ginger Ale TO-GO

Fever Tree Ginger Ale TO-GO

$3.00

200ml bottle. The best ginger ale. In our humble opinion.

Fever Tree Ginger Beer TO-GO

Fever Tree Ginger Beer TO-GO

$3.00

200ml bottle. The best ginger beer. In our humble opinion.

Fever Tree Tonic TO-GO

Fever Tree Tonic TO-GO

$3.00

Swag To-Go

Grey T-Shirt

Grey T-Shirt

$25.00

It's our t-shirt. It could be your t-shirt. Luxuriously soft. 100% cotton. These shirts may seem a little big at first but they shrink to size after a wash or two.

Black T-Shirt

Black T-Shirt

$25.00

It's our t-shirt. It could be your t-shirt. Luxuriously soft. 100% cotton. These shirts may seem a little big at first but they shrink to size after a wash or two.

Crewneck Sweatshirt

Crewneck Sweatshirt

$45.00

Our heather green pullover to keep you warm on those chilly nights. 55% cotton, 45% polyester. Unisex sizing, fits true to size.

Reusable Metal Straw

$1.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Modern California comfort food, cocktails & craft beer offered in chic, cozy quarters.

Website

Location

2301 Fillmore Street, San Francisco, CA 94115

Directions

Gallery
The Snug image
The Snug image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nari - 1625 Post st
orange star4.5 • 2,178
1625 Post st san francisco, CA 94121
View restaurantnext
Grubstake Diner
orange star4.2 • 3,623
1525 Pine St San Francisco, CA 94109
View restaurantnext
Delarosa - Marina
orange starNo Reviews
2175 CHESTNUT STREET SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Jaranita Marina - San Francisco - 3340 Steiner Street
orange starNo Reviews
3340 Steiner Street San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Now open for Inside & Outside Dining, Take Out and Delivery!
orange star4.5 • 339
2379 Chestnut San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Boho Restaurant - Café Boho
orange starNo Reviews
3321 Steiner Street San Francisco, CA 94123
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Jane on Fillmore
orange star4.4 • 3,263
2123 Fillmore St San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
Chouquet's Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 427
2500 Washington St San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
Santino's Vino
orange star4.2 • 250
2101 Fillmore street San Francisco, CA 94115
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Hayes Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Alamo Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Stonestown
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
NoPa
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Noe Valley
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Potrero Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Presidio
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Union Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
South Beach
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston