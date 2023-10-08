Save 10% on your entire order
BLACKRESTAURANT
Copied!
Save 10% on your entire order
BLACKRESTAURANT
Copied!

SUNDAY DINNER

FOOD

Dinner is served!
Additional Sides

Additional Sides

$3.00

Need more of your favorite side dish? Look no further!

Vegetable Plate

$10.00

Don't want a full entree? Get 4 of our mouth-watering sides and make a meal.

Oxtails Meal

$17.00

Our oxtails are cooked overnight and served soft and tender on a bed of rice and smothered in gravy.

Garlic and Herb Baked Chicken Meal

$11.00

A leg and thigh of our flavorful seasoned chicken cooked to perfection.

Smoked Chicken Alfredo Florentine

$13.00

Smoked chicken breast, Bowtie Pasta, and Black Swan's awesome Alfredo sauce. Pure Bliss.

Smothered Pork Steak Meal

$12.50

COOKED TO ORDER

FOOD

Deluxe Macaroni Bowl

$9.00

A dinner-sized portion of our famous Macaroni and Cheese with your choice of toppings.

Single Pork Chop Meal

$10.00Out of stock

A Pork Chop your favorite way, Fried, Grilled, or Drowning in gravy.

Single GRILLED Pork Chop Meal

$9.50Out of stock

Grilled with steak seasoning. Tender and juicy.

Double Pork Chop Meal

$12.50Out of stock

2 Pork Chops your way, Fried, Grilled, or Drowning in gravy.

Double GRILLED Pork Chop Meal

$12.50Out of stock

Fried Catfish Meal

$13.00Out of stock

2 Whole Fillets. Fried or Blackened.

Blackened Catfish or Salmon Meal

$13.00Out of stock

6oz fillet of salmon.

3 Wing Dinner

$13.00

Fried or smothered.

5 Wing Dinner

$17.00

Fried or smothered.

ADD-ONS

DRINKS

Water

Sweet Tea

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Diet/Coke Zero

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Diet/ Sprite Zero

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Mt. Dew

$1.00

Diet Mt. Dew

$1.00

ADDITIONS

Additional Sides

Additional Sides

$3.00

Need more of your favorite side dish? Look no further!

Additional Bread

$0.50

Desserts

$4.00

Single Pork Chop Entree Only

$4.00

Oxtails Entree Only

$11.00Out of stock

Blackened Salmon Entree Only

$7.00

Garlic and Herb Baked Chicken Entree Only

$5.00

Catfish Entree Only

$7.00

1 Whole Wing

$3.00

1 Catfish Fillet

$4.00

2 Pcs Chicken

$6.00

1 Pc Chicken

$3.00