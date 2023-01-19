  • Home
  • /
  • Atlanta
  • /
  • The Sober Social - 141 Mangum St Sw Ste 207
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Sober Social 141 Mangum St Sw Ste 207

review star

No reviews yet

141 Mangum St Sw Ste 207

Atlanta, GA 30313

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Loose Leaf TEa
SocialLite
The Loner

Social Freeze

Fraps Assorted Flavors

$5.50+

Frapps assorted flavors

Espresso

Single Shot

$3.00+

single shot espresso

Latte

Latte

$6.50+

Americano

Americano

$3.20+

espresso and water

Coffee 2

Cappuccino

$4.75

Cortado

$4.00

Esspresso

$3.80

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Hot Tea

Loose Leaf TEa

$5.25+

Loose Leaf Tea

Mocha

Mocha

$4.90+

Brewed Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.60+

Add ons

Espresso Extra Shop

$2.00+

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.50+

Shots

Ginger single

$5.00

organic ginger root

Ginger & Pinapple

$10.00

3 day shot

Wheat Grass Shot

$4.50

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.50

MOCK -TAILS

SOCIAL LIVE WIRE

$13.50

ESPRESSO SIMPLE SYRUP CARMELL TOFFEE RIM RUM

The Loner

$13.50

blueberry syrup orgeat lemon juice blueberry garnish

The Reserve

$13.50

Whisky dash of water 2 dashes Angostura bitter sugar cube orange slice cherry garish

Socially Ackward

$13.50

Tequila fresh lime pinnaple juice agave jalapeno pepper tajin

SocialLite

$13.50

Tequila agave hibiscus tea fresh lime spicy sugar rim star anise garnish

Extra Shot

$5.50

I'm Not Friendly

$14.50

Rum inspired

Pre pack

Bottle Water

$3.00

Coconut water

$2.00

redbull

$2.50

Assorted flavored juice

$2.00

10 oz

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ginger Beer

Non Beer

$4.00

S pellegrino

$5.49

Heineken

$6.00

Soda

$3.29

Kava

Kava Colada

$12.00

Kava pinnaple ice cubes honey vanilla coconut milk

Kava Vantu

$11.00

Kava Fijin

$11.00

Kava cocnut water

Top

Cheese

$7.00

Pepperoni

$7.00

Vegan Pepperoni

$7.00

regular cheese

Vegan Cheese

$8.00

Chips

Chips

$1.50

Cookies

Chocolate Chips

$1.50

Sugar Cookies

$1.50

Oatmeal R

$1.50

Muffins

Blue & Berry

$5.50+

Apple Cinamon

$5.75+

Cranberry Orange

$5.50+

Readings

Turkish Coffee Reading

$80.00

Turkish Coffee

Wine

Stella Rose

$20.00

wine

Chardonnay

$9.00+

Wine white

Cabernet Sav

$9.00+

Shivro

$9.00+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

141 Mangum St Sw Ste 207, Atlanta, GA 30313

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Neyow's of Atlanta - 131 Walker St SW
orange starNo Reviews
131 Walker St SW Atlanta, GA 30313
View restaurantnext
Wild Leap Atlanta -
orange starNo Reviews
125 Ted Turner Drive Southwest Atlanta, GA 30313
View restaurantnext
No Mas! Cantina - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,618
180 Walker St SW Atlanta, GA 30313
View restaurantnext
Restaurant 10
orange starNo Reviews
10 Northside Dr NW Atlanta, GA 30314
View restaurantnext
Hudson Grille - Downtown - 120 Marietta Street
orange starNo Reviews
120 Marietta Street Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Saxbys - GSU
orange starNo Reviews
100 Decatur St Atlanta, GA 30301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston