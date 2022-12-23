Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Social

review star

No reviews yet

399 E 81st Ave

Merrillville, IN 46410

Order Again

Signatures

The Social

$10.00

Two eggs, two meat, breakfast pot, choice of toast

Skirt Steak And Eggs

$15.00

include breakfast potatoes and toast

Pork Chops and Eggs

$14.00

two grilled pork chops, two eggs, potatoes, and toast

Lobster Benedic

$15.00

two poached eggs on English muffins topped with tender lobster meat, pico, and hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes

Avocado Benedict

$12.00

two poached eggs on English muffins with sliced avocado topped with hollandaise and pico de gallo

Omelets

Omelet Shrimp Oscar

$14.00

Asparagus, grilled shrimp, mozzarella, hollandaise

Omelet Classic Denver

$10.00

Ham, green peppers, onions, American cheese

Omelet Three Cheese

$10.00

Cheddar, mozzarella, Swiss

Omelet Veggie Avocado

$9.00

Mushrooms, onions, green pepper, mozzarella, and sliced avocado

Omelet Carnitas Omelet

$12.00

3 egg omelet filled with tender carnitas, pico, and cheddar cheese topped with salsa

Omelet New Day

$10.00

Spinach, mushrooms, and sliced avocado, egg whites, and pico

Omelet Feta Florentine

$10.00

Spinach, mushrooms, Feta cheese

Omelet Build your own

$14.00

choose up to five ingredients (double cheese extra)

Pancakes, Crepes, and More

Pancake Combo

$10.00

2 pancakes, 2 eggs, potatoes and 2 meat

French Toast Combo

$10.00

2 French toast, 2 eggs, potatoes and 2 meat

Waffle Combo

$10.00

Waffle, 2 eggs breakfast potatoes and 2 types of meat

Full Stack

$8.00

Three pancakes

Stuffed French Toast

$9.00

2 ricotta-Nutella cream stuffed French toast

Short Stack

$6.00

Two pancakes

Plain Crepes (3)

$10.00

Nutella Ricotta Crepes (3)

$12.00

Sweet Cream & Berries (3)

$12.00

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

Belgium waffle, chicken tenderloins topped with white cheese sauce and maple drizzle yum!

Biscuits and Gravy

B&G Combo

$10.00

2 biscuits and gravy topped with Cheddar Cheese and eggs

Full B&G (2)

$8.00

Half B&G (1)

$6.00

Skillet Time!

(all skillets include the choice of toast)

Skillet Philly’ng Good

$12.00

Aracherra steak, peppers, onions, over breakfast potatoes topped with queso and eggs

Skillet Denver Stacker

$10.00

Sautéed peppers, onions, and ham over potatoes with American cheese and eggs

Skillet Carnitas Topper

$11.00

breakfast potatoes, carnitas, eggs, and queso topped with pico

Skillet Socialite Meat Lovers

$12.00

Bacon, ham, sausage, eggs, and mozzarella cheese

Skillet Build your own

$14.00

Choose up to five ingredients, your choice of eggs and toast

Sides/ Ala Carte

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

Skirt Steak

$6.00

Avocado

$3.00

Toast

$1.50

Potatoes

$2.00

French Fries

$3.00

Bacon

$2.00

Cup Biscuit Gravy

$2.00

Sausage

$3.00

Cup Queso

$3.00

Ham

$3.00

Pancake

$3.00

French Toast

$3.00

Plain Waffle

$3.00

Mushroom's

$1.00

Cheese

$2.00

Side Of Strawberries

$2.00

Salads

Caesar Avocado

$10.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan, and sliced avocado served with Caesar dressing

Coconut Shrimp Salad

$15.00

crispy coconut shrimp, cucumber, tomato, mango, and green onions served with homemade honey mustard

Ensalate

$10.00

cucumber, tomato, red onion, basil, garlic, green olives, fresh mozzarella. Balsamic dressing

Caprese

$12.00

sweet Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, chiffonade basil, olive oil balsamic reduction

Garden Salad

$8.00

tomatoes, cucumbers and onions with choice of dressing: Honey mustard Ranch

Soups

Cup

$3.00

Bowl

$6.00

Soup & Salad Combo

$9.00

Burgers

Bacon Jammer

$12.00

bacon jam, caramelized onions, mozzarella, lettuce and tomatoes

Mexican Street Burger

$12.00

grilled onions, jalapeños, avocado, pepper jack, pico, and queso

Mushroom Swiss

$12.00

Marsala sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes

Italian Stallion

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, grilled onions, lettuce, pesto mayo

BYO Burger

$14.00

single or double-patty Black Angus burger with your choice of ingredients

Sandwiches

The Social BBQ

$10.00

succulent pulled pork in savory Bbq with onion straws

French Dip

$12.00

thin sliced roast beef and melted mozzarella on a French roll with Au Ju for dipping

Grilled Portobello Sandwich

$9.00

juicy marinated portobello mushroom grilled then topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, and grilled onions

Avocado BLT

$9.00

Plenty of crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and sliced avocado

Chef special

Chef Special

$11.00

Kids Breakfast

Smiley Cakes Kids

$5.00

French Toast Eggs & Meat Kids

$5.00

Mini Chicken & Waffles Kids

$5.00

Pancakes Eggs & Meat Kids

$5.00

Eggs Meat & Fruit Kids

$5.00

Oat Meal & Fruit Kids

$5.00

Kids Lunch

Chicken Tenders Kids

$5.00

Burger Kids

$5.00

Spaghetti & Meatball Butter Noodles Kids

$5.00

Alfredo Pasta Kids

$5.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries Kids

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Decaff

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Jarritos Red

$3.00Out of stock

Jarritos Green

$3.00

Jarritos Orange

$3.00

Jarritos Yellow

$3.00Out of stock

Horchata

$3.00

Jamaica

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Cherry Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coke(bottle)

$3.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$9.00

Flourless Torte & Berries

$8.00

Birthday Cake Gelato

$9.00

Churros & Ice Cream

$9.00

Cream Pie Of The Week

$7.00Out of stock

Monday Specials

Kid's Santa Face (Copy)

$7.00

Blue Bery Cake (Copy)

$7.00

Social Club Sandwich

$9.00

Tuesday Specials

Mexican Skillet (Copy)

$11.00

Kid's Santa Face (Copy)

$7.00

Taco Tuesday

$10.00

Wednesday Specials

Wings

$11.00

Waffle

$8.00

Thursday Specials

Mexican Skillet (Copy)

$11.00

Strawberry Cake (Copy)

$7.00

Salsburry Steak With Broccoli & Potatoes

$10.00

Friday Specials

Mexican Skillet

$11.00

Saturday Specials

Mexican Skillet

$11.00

Blue Bery Cake

$7.00

Kid's Santa Face

$7.00

Sunday Specials

Mexican Skillet

$11.00

Blue Bery Cake

$7.00

Kid's Santa Face

$7.00

BURGERS

Bacon Jammer (Copy)

$25.00

bacon jam, caramelized onions, mozzarella, lettuce and tomatoes

Mexican Street Burger (Copy)

$25.00

grilled onions, jalapeños, avocado, pepper jack, pico, and queso

BYO Burger (Copy)

$25.00

single or double-patty Black Angus burger with your choice of ingredients

Seniors Breakfast

The Social Senior

$7.00

Biscuit & Gravy Senior

$7.00

Denver Omelet Senior

$7.00

Avocado Benedict Senior

$7.00

Pancake Combo Senior

$7.00

Oatmeal With Fresh Fruit Senior

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to the Social. We are an American Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner Restaurant known for our scratch kitchen, bold flavors, and inviting atmosphere. If you and your family love a traditional American Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner, you have come to the right place. Come and enjoy our signature menu items, including chef specials, specialty-crafted cocktails, and select wines. We offer top-notch service and fine dining at a modest price. We strive to provide excellent service, food, and value – with portions just like your mama would serve you. We take pride in our collaborations with our guests, team, and communities. We strive to create unforgettable dining experiences. Stay Social NWI!!!! Reserve Your Table with us today.

Location

399 E 81st Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410

Directions

