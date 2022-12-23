Restaurant info

Welcome to the Social. We are an American Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner Restaurant known for our scratch kitchen, bold flavors, and inviting atmosphere. If you and your family love a traditional American Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner, you have come to the right place. Come and enjoy our signature menu items, including chef specials, specialty-crafted cocktails, and select wines. We offer top-notch service and fine dining at a modest price. We strive to provide excellent service, food, and value – with portions just like your mama would serve you. We take pride in our collaborations with our guests, team, and communities. We strive to create unforgettable dining experiences. Stay Social NWI!!!! Reserve Your Table with us today.