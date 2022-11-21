Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Social List - Long Beach

3,036 Reviews

$$

2105 E 4th St

Long Beach, CA 90814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Napoleon
Baked Spicy Macaroni & Cheese
Backyard Burger

Shared Plates

Baked Spicy Macaroni & Cheese

Baked Spicy Macaroni & Cheese

$14.00

Manchego cheese, jalapeno infused bacon, toasted breadcrumbs, and charred shishito peppers.

Bloody Mary Deviled Eggs

$14.00

Leveled up deviled eggs LBC style, seasoned with bloody mary spices

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$16.00

Roasted cauliflower, house made creamy buffalo sauce, and crumbled blue cheese.

Chicken and Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

Chicken and Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

Sautéed chicken and shrimp, mushrooms, water chesnuts, green onion, and butter cup lettuce.

Green on Green

Green on Green

$16.00

Roasted brussels sprout, creamy avocado, and cashews

Isla Catalina Fries

Isla Catalina Fries

$14.00

Crispy fries, decadent clam chowder, jalapeno bacon, and chives.

Just Made Hushpuppies

$12.00

Just made jalapeno cheddar hush puppies, served with our famous honey butter

Kung Pao Cauliflower

Kung Pao Cauliflower

$16.00

Crispy cauliflower, house made kung pao sauce, peanuts, Japanese peppers, bell peppers, green onions

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$12.00

Crispy potatoes, spicy bravas sauce, garlic aioli, and dill.

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Blistered shishito peppers, olive oil, salt, and pepper. The perfect snack!

Social Wings

Social Wings

$15.00

Jumbo juicy wings with your choice of Korean Koji and toasted sesame seeds or house made buffalo sauce.

Spicy Artichoke Hearts

$10.00

Lightly battered artichoke hearts. Served with house made garlic aioli and sriracha

Spicy Hummus

Spicy Hummus

$15.00

House-made spicy hummus, charred vegetables, grilled flatbread for dipping.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Creamy spinach, chunks of artichoke, grilled flatbread

Soups & Greens

Chinese Crunchy Salad

Chinese Crunchy Salad

$15.00

Chopped romaine lettuce, carrots, edamame, red cabbage, green onion, mandarin oranges crispy chow mein noodles, sliced almonds, and toasted sesame dressing.

Bleu Cheese Wedge Salad

Bleu Cheese Wedge Salad

$15.00

Crisp iceberg lettuce wedge, cherry tomatoes, red onion, house made croutons, jalapeño bacon, hard boiled egg, crumbled bleu cheese, and bleu cheese dressing.

Green Goddess Salad

$15.00

Farmers market baby mixed greens, baby arugula, avocado, cherry tomatoes, red onions, house made croutons, and green goddess dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00

Mixed baby greens, honey vinaigrette, roasted red and white beets, mandarin, toasted walnuts, and goat cheese.

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Bowl of savory broth, onions, baguette, topped with baked gruyere cheese

Catalina Clam Chowder

$9.00+

Creamy chowder, clams, and potatoes, spicy bacon, served with grilled flatbread to dip.

Flatbreads

Beyond Meat sausage, vegan mozzarella, brushed marinara, garlic, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and spicy cherry peppers.
Tuscan Summer Flatbread

Tuscan Summer Flatbread

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, mascarpone, cheese, prosciutto, dressed arugula, pesto, and shaved parmesan.

Vegan Mozzarella and Sausage Flatbread

Vegan Mozzarella and Sausage Flatbread

$16.00

Beyond Meat sausage, vegan mozzarella, brushed marinara, garlic, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and spicy cherry peppers

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00

Fire roasted tomato, mozzarella, basil, olive oil, sea salt.

Pastas

Creamy Pesto Chicken Pasta

Creamy Pesto Chicken Pasta

$19.00

Grilled chicken breast, creamy pesto, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, fettuccine, and grilled bread.

Sriracha Pasta

$19.00

Blackened chicken, Mexican shrimp, sriracha cream, fettuccine, shaved parmesan, and grilled bread.

Chicken Carbonara Pasta

$19.00

Grilled chicken, Italian bacon, prosciutto, parmesan cream, spaghetti, just shaved parmesan, and Italian parsley

Handcrafted Gourmet Sandwiches

Buttermilk crispy fried chicken topped with a creamy slaw, and house made remoulade on a toasted brioche bun. Served with garlicky shoestring fries.

Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Smoked juicy brisket, cheddar cheese, Nat's wasabi ginger slaw, wasabi ginger mayo, koji BBQ sauce, onion straws on a toasted sesame bun. Served with garlic shoestring fries.

Cajun Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Cajun battered crispy shrimp, house-made remoulade, shredded cabbage, tomatoes, and hot sauce on the side. Served with garlic fries.

Cali Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Cali Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, jalapeno infused bacon, Swiss cheese, pesto, garlic aioli, tomato, lettuce, onion, avocado, on a brioche bun. Served with shoestring fries.

Seared Ahi Sando

Seared Ahi Sando

$16.00

Pan seared sesame encrusted ahi, dressed cabbage, tomato, garlic aioli, wasabi, ginger mayonnaise on a brioche bun. Served with garlic shoestring fries.

Short Rib Melt

Short Rib Melt

$16.00

Juicy braised short rib, white cheddar, caramelized onions, mushrooms, spicy cherry peppers, on grilled sourdough. Served with garlic shoestring fries

Southern Style Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Waffle battered fried chicken sandwich, seasoned with our famous southern spice, with remoulade, tomato, lettuce, American cheese on a buttered bun. Served with garlic fries.

Szechuan Spicy Chicken Sando

Szechuan Spicy Chicken Sando

$16.00

Crispy fried chicken breast, Szechuan ginger glaze, Nat's wasabi ginger slaw, garlic aioli, pickles, on a brioche bun. Served with garlic shoestring fries.

TSL Burgers

Backyard Burger

Backyard Burger

$16.00

Handmade all beef patty, cheddar cheese, jalapeno bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, thousand island, on a brioche bun. Served with shoestring fries.

Impossible Burger

$17.00

Impossible meat hand made patty, vegan cheddar cheese, vegan house made thousand island, grilled sweet onions, lettuce, pickles, and tomato. Served with shoestring fries.

The Napoleon

The Napoleon

$17.00

Handmade all beer patty, braised short rib, crispy onions, smoked gouda fondue, garlic demi glaze for dipping, on a brioche bun. Served with shoestring fries.

SF Burger

SF Burger

$17.00

Handmade all beef patty, crispy bacon, avocado, white cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, sliced red onion, pickles, on grilled sourdough. Served with garlic shoestring fries.

Specialty Plates

Red wine braised short rib

Red wine braised short rib

$23.00

Melt off the bone red wine braised short rib, mushroom demy brown gravy, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables

Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.00

Chicken breast, carrots, potatoes, celery, fresh herbs, garlic cream, buttery puff pastry, served in a cast iron skillet.

Cajun Shrimp and Hushpuppy Basket

Cajun Shrimp and Hushpuppy Basket

$16.00

Cajun battered crispy shrimp, house-made jalapeno cheddar hush puppies, remoulade for dipping, fries

Cajun Shrimp and Grits

$17.00

Creole sauteed Mexican gulf shrimp, bell peppers, onions, creamy cheese grits.

Waffle chicken tenders

$16.00

Crispy waffle battered chicken tenders, spicy sambal maple syrup, and fries.

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Desserts

Apple Tart

$11.00

Buttery puff pastry, cinnamon sugared granny smith apples, almond paste, vanilla bean ice cream, caramel, and powdered sugar

Bread Pudding

$11.00

Fresh baked brioche, apricots, coconut, raisins, vanilla ice cream, and house made whiskey cream

Liquid Gold

$8.00Out of stock

House made butterscotch pudding layered with raw sugar caramel, a sprinkle of sea salt, and fresh whipped cream

Pizookie

$11.00

Iron skillet fresh baked chocolate chip cookie, topped with vanilla bean ice cream

Warm Brown Butter Cake

$12.00

Our signature warm brown butter cake, crystallized sugar, vanilla ice cream, and garnished with berry compote

NA BEV

Abita Root Beer

$4.75

Club Soda

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.75

Mexican Sprite

$4.75

Milk

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.75

Tonic

$4.00

Sprite Can

$2.50

Coke Can

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Lavender Cold Brew

$6.00

Rose Cold Brew

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

$6.00Out of stock

Bottled Beers

Duvel Golden Ale, Bottle

$9.00

Echigo Koshihikari Rice Lager, Bottle

$9.00

Ginjo 7 Hybrid

$10.00

Golden Draak, Bottle

$8.00Out of stock

Green's Dubbel Dark Ale, Bottle

$9.00Out of stock

Hitachino Nest Saison, Can

$9.00Out of stock

Hitachino Yuzu Lager, Can

$9.00Out of stock

Kyoto Matcha IPA, Bottle

$10.00

PBR TALLBOY

$5.00

St. Bernardus Tokyo Wit

$8.00

Trappist Rochefort 6, Bottle

$10.00

Yoho "Sorry" IPA, Can

$9.00

Offshoot IPA

$8.00

Scrimshaw Pilsner

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2105 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814

Directions

Gallery
The Social List - Long Beach image
The Social List - Long Beach image

Similar restaurants in your area

La Tarantella Osteria - 2120 E 4th Street
orange starNo Reviews
2120 E 4th Street Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
Fat Tomato Pizza
orange star4.6 • 2,875
2130 E Broadway Long beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Lola's - Retro Row
orange starNo Reviews
2030 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
PIKE RESTAURANT AND BAR
orange star4.2 • 1,848
1836 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Little Coyote Pizza, Long Beach, CA
orange star4.5 • 273
2118 E 4th Street Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
VBURGER - LONG BEACH
orange star4.6 • 263
420 Cherry Ave Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Long Beach

The Breakfast Bar - Atlantic Ave
orange star4.1 • 6,889
70 Atlantic Ave Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
orange star4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Cluck & Blaze
orange star4.6 • 3,261
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107 Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
La Parolaccia Osteria Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,204
2945 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Baja Sonora - Clark Ave
orange star4.4 • 3,025
2940 Clark Ave Long Beach, CA 90815
View restaurantnext
Fat Tomato Pizza
orange star4.6 • 2,875
2130 E Broadway Long beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Beach
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston