Pizza Sociale

Fire-baked Meatball Sub

$16.00

Our fire-baked homemade pizza bread folded over with our famous Melly's Meatballs inside! Our meatballs are stuffed with mozz and topped w/ truffle ricotta cheese and homemade tomato sauce, choice of our full-size fold-over (serves 1-2 people) or regular half-size (serves 1) Pictured is half of the regular half-size sub (serves 1)