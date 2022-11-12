Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Pizza Sociale

700 Reviews

$$

448 W Olympic Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Order Again

Popular Items

Grand Margherita
L'Americana Piccante
Just Wing it - Fire Baked or Fried Chicken Wings

Dessert

Sweet Mascarpone & Nutella "Pizza" Pie

Sweet Mascarpone & Nutella "Pizza" Pie

$13.00

Sweet mascarpone, marshmallows, Nutella + mint leaves also available as gluten-free

2 Mini Cannoli

2 Mini Cannoli

$6.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Pistachio

$8.00

Nutella zeppole balls (4 per order)

$10.00

Nutella filled sticks (4 per order)

$10.00

Insalate (Signature Salads)

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$12.00

Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, crumbled feta, black olives, Persian cucumbers, lemon, extra virgin olive oil + balsamic glaze (gluten-free)

The Sociale Caesar

The Sociale Caesar

$10.00

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmigiano + Croutons

La Bella Burrata

La Bella Burrata

$14.00

Arugula, tomatoes, fresh burrata + balsamic glaze (gluten-free)

The Italian

The Italian

$15.00

garbanzo beans, red onion, tomato, cucumber, chopped provolone cheese, ham, pepperoni, and pepperoncini peppers, in a lemon vinaigrette dressing

Family-Style Salads (Large)

$20.00
Peachy Green Salad

Peachy Green Salad

$13.00

Peach, Tomato, Almonds, Feta Cheese, Arugula, Goddess Dressing

Mains

**LIMITED TIME SPECIAL** Homemade Spaghetti & Meatballs

**LIMITED TIME SPECIAL** Homemade Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.00

Our take on classic homemade spaghetti & meatballs to warm your soul during these cooler months. Made with our Melly's Meatballs (stuffed with mozzarella cheese) and topped with grated parmesan.

Fire-baked Chicken Parm Sub

$18.00
Fire-baked Meatball Sub

Fire-baked Meatball Sub

$16.00

Our fire-baked homemade pizza bread folded over with our famous Melly's Meatballs inside! Our meatballs are stuffed with mozz and topped w/ truffle ricotta cheese and homemade tomato sauce, choice of our full-size fold-over (serves 1-2 people) or regular half-size (serves 1) Pictured is half of the regular half-size sub (serves 1)

Melly's Meatballs

Melly's Meatballs

$16.00

Two handmade meatballs in fresh marinara sauce, mozzarella, ricotta served with brick oven bread

Truffle Ricotta Calzone

Truffle Ricotta Calzone

$15.00

Truffle calzone with truffle mushrooms, ricotta and fresh mozz.

Pizza Bianca (White Pizza)

Breakfast Pizza

Breakfast Pizza

$18.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Provolone, Ham, Egg, Topped with Arugula and Burrata Cheese

Buffalo Speziato

Buffalo Speziato

$18.00

New York's Lioni mozzarella, gorgonzola, grilled (naturally GF) or breaded chicken, scallions, finished with a buffalo sauce drizzle

Cinque Cento (5 Gourmet Cheeses)

Cinque Cento (5 Gourmet Cheeses)

$22.00

New York's Lioni Mozzarella, Ricotta, Gorgonzola, Burrata, Parmigiano, Garlic + Oregano also available gluten-free

Insalata Pizza

Insalata Pizza

$16.00

Enjoy the best of both worlds, hand-tossed & fire-baked then topped with your favorite salad, choose from The Sociale Caesar, Mediterranean, La Verde, or La Bella Burrata The Sociale Caesar: Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmigiano + Croutons Mediterranean: Organic mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, crumbled feta, black olives, Persian cucumbers, lemon, extra virgin olive oil + balsamic glaze (naturally gluten-free) La Verde: Mixed greens, hard-boiled egg, red peppers, yellow peppers, tomatoes, and white mushrooms (naturally gluten-free) La Bella Burrata: Arugula, tomatoes, fresh burrata + balsamic glaze (naturally gluten-free)

La BBQ

La BBQ

$18.00

Provolone, Caramelized Red Onions, Grilled Chicken, Infused Honey BBQ Drizzle, available gluten-free

La Campagna (Veggie)

La Campagna (Veggie)

$20.00

New York's Lioni Mozzarella, Provolone, Roasted Red + Yellow peppers, Roasted Mushrooms, Roasted Eggplants, Broccoli Pesto, Fresh Basil + Shaved Parmigiano also available gluten-free & vegan

Mamma Maria

Mamma Maria

$22.00

New York's Lioni Mozzarella, Provolone, Bava Brothers 'Nduja + Sopressata, Cotto (Ham), Parmesan + Oregano also available gluten-free

NY Sausage & Peppers

NY Sausage & Peppers

$18.00

New York's Lioni Mozzarella, Provolone, Sausage, Bell Peppers also available as gluten-free

Prosciutto e'Rucola

Prosciutto e'Rucola

$20.00

New York's Lioni Mozzarella, Garlic, Roasted Mushrooms, Arugula, Prosciutto Crudo + Truffle Oil also available gluten-free

Truffle Mushroom

Truffle Mushroom

$22.00

New York's Lioni Mozzarella Truffle Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Shaved Parmiaginano + Truffle Shavings also available as gluten-free

Pizza Rossa (w/ Red Sauce)

Alla Vodka

Alla Vodka

$18.00

vodka sauce, smoked mozzarella, also available as gluten-free & vegan

Carciofo (Artichoke)

Carciofo (Artichoke)

$18.00

Fresh tomato sauce, New York's Lioni mozzarella, artichoke, roasted mushrooms, black olives

Classic Cheese Pie (What the Cheesy?!)

Classic Cheese Pie (What the Cheesy?!)

$15.00

Classic plain cheese pie

Grand Margherita

Grand Margherita

$16.00

Fresh tomato sauce, New York's Lioni mozzarella, fresh basil

L'Americana Piccante

L'Americana Piccante

$18.00

Fresh Tomato Sauce, New York's Lioni Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Parmigiano + Calabrian Chiles also available as gluten-free

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$22.00

Pepperoni, sausage and chicken with fresh Mozzarella and homemade tomato sauce

Pizzette "mini pizza"

Pizzette Mozzarella - Mini Margherita

Pizzette Mozzarella - Mini Margherita

$8.00
Ricotta & Fig Pizzette

Ricotta & Fig Pizzette

$9.00

Ricotta, Fig, Tomato, Basil & Honey

Prosciutto e' rucola Pizzette

Prosciutto e' rucola Pizzette

$10.00

New York's Lioni Mozzarella, Garlic, Roasted Mushrooms, Arugula, Prosciutto Crudo + Truffle Oil also available gluten-free

Taster Trio (ALL 3 Pizzettes)

$24.00

Sauces

Sauce on Side

Savory Starters & Shareables

Just Wing it - Fire Baked or Fried Chicken Wings

Just Wing it - Fire Baked or Fried Chicken Wings

$14.00

Cast-iron fire-baked wings (naturally gluten-free!!) 7 wings per order Choice of BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Buffalo, or Naked Sauce

Pepperoni & Cheese Sticks

Pepperoni & Cheese Sticks

$11.00

Put a little pep in your step with our Pepperoni & Cheese sticks, fresh mozz & pepperoni the perfect grab n go or shareable snack

Sociale Bread

Sociale Bread

$5.00

Our brick fired baked bread with a side of marinara sauce, the perfect accompaniment also available as gluten-free

Cheesy filled Garlic Sociale Bread

Cheesy filled Garlic Sociale Bread

$8.00

Our fire-baked Sociale bread stuffed with cheese served with our homemade marinara sauce and NOW AVAILABLE - add your favorite pizza toppings!!

French Fries

French Fries

$7.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$10.00

Sides

Sauce on Side

Side of Sociale Bread (2 Slices)

$1.50

Single Side Meatball

$8.00

Specials and Promotions

*$5 Large Cannoli Special* (while supplies last)

*$5 Large Cannoli Special* (while supplies last)

$5.00
Carne Asada Taco Pizza Special (TACO TUESDAYS!)

Carne Asada Taco Pizza Special (TACO TUESDAYS!)

$22.00

Taco 🌮 Pizza 🍕 - Carne Asada Taco Pizza Special (available for dine-in & pick-up orders ONLY each and every Tuesday)

Cheesy Crust BBQ Pizza

Cheesy Crust BBQ Pizza

$22.00

BBQ Sauce, fresh mozzarella and provolone, bell peppers, onions, pepperoni, chicken, and fresh parsley (available gluten-free)

DIY Pizza Kit

DIY Pizza Kit

Order just the dough ball or our full kit which comes up dough ball, fresh mozz, homemade tomato sauce, fresh parmesan and chili flakes! Available also as Gluten-free. Everything you need for a fun night in!

Spaghetti and Meatballs (limited time offer)

Spaghetti and Meatballs (limited time offer)

$15.00

Water & Soft Drinks

Canned soda/juices/teas

Canned soda/juices/teas

$3.00

Choose from: Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Canada Dry Ginger, Diet Canada Dry Ginger, Dr Pepper, Diet Dr Pepper, Brisk Iced Tea or Arizona half/half Iced Tea Lemonade

Bottled soda (20oz)

Bottled soda (20oz)

$4.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Gold Peak Iced Tea

$3.00
Arizona Iced Tea

Arizona Iced Tea

$4.00

Beer, Wine, & Seltzer

White Claw

White Claw

$8.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

$8.00
Wine by the Bottle

Wine by the Bottle

Choose from our curated selection of bottled wines. Choice of: Pinot Noir Rose Lan-Yap Red Hoopla Cabernet Red Montepulciano Red Nero D'avola Red Zinfandel White Better Half Sauv Blanc White Chardonnay Pierre Qui Roule White I am Pinot Grigio White Organic Kawa Sauv Blanc

WINE- Lubanzi CANS- Red Blend

$11.00

WINE- Lubanzi CANS- White

$11.00

WINE- Lubanzi CANS- bubbly rose

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

448 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Directions

Gallery
Pizza Sociale image
Pizza Sociale image

Map
