The Soda Fountain

26 Reviews

$

100 S Main St

Clayton, GA 30525

Order Again

Beverages

Soda Fountain Drinks

$2.35

Sweet Tea

$2.35

Smash Soda

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

1/2 1/2 Tea

$2.25

Orangeade

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Limeade

$3.25

Cherry Limeade

$3.25

Sourade Lime

$3.25

Sourade Lemon

$3.25

LG Premium House Coffee

$2.00

Kid’s 12oz Drink

$1.25

Water

$0.20

Bottled Craft Soda

$2.50

Gallon of Sweet Tea

$9.50

Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$9.50

Cup of Ice

$0.20

Hot Coco

$2.00Out of stock

Add Sauce

Add Comeback Sauce

$0.25

Add Ranch

$0.25

Add BBQ

$0.25

Add Teriyaki

$0.25

Add Hot Sauce

$0.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markRestroom
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markTV
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

