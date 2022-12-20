Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

the SONO BAKING co - Southport

review star

No reviews yet

353 Pequot Avenue

Southport, CT 06890

Popular Items

Croissant

Bread

Baguette

$3.50
Cinnamon Raisin

$11.00
Cranberry Pecan

$6.00
Olive Sourdough

$6.00
Sono Sourdough

$5.00
Whole Wheat Sourdough

$5.00

12 Asstd Dinner Rolls/Bag

$9.00

Morning Pastries

Almond Croissants

$5.50
Croissant

$3.50
Monkey Bread

$4.00
Pain Au Chocolat

$5.00
Scone

$3.00
Tea Loaf

$10.00

Cakes

Cheesecake

$35.00+
Coconut Cake

$35.00+
Double Mousse

$35.00+
Flourless Chocolate

$35.00+
Red Velvet

$35.00+

Cookies & Platters

Holiday Cookie Platter

$40.00

Winter Holiday Gingerbread Cookies

$4.00
Coconut Macaroon - Choc Dipped

$1.75
Coconut Macaroon - Plain

$1.50

Rugelach

$1.50

Pies & Tarts

Apple Pie

$30.00
Apple Crumb Pie

$30.00
Cranberry Pear Pie

$30.00
Pecan Pie

$30.00
Pumpkin Pie

$30.00
Chocolate Cream Tart

$30.00+
Fresh Fruit Tart

$35.00+
Lemon Meringue Tart

$30.00+

Holiday Cakes

Buche De Noel

$70.00
Panettone

$35.00
Persimmon Pudding

$12.00+
Stollen

$35.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
353 Pequot Avenue, Southport, CT 06890

