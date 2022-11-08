Main picView gallery

The SoSo

4802 S Dixie Highway

West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Popular Items

The SoSo Chicken Sammy
The Cuban
The Brussels

Signature Dishes

The Pollo Asado

$23.00

Grilled Marinated Chicken, Roasted Cauliflower, Idaho Potatoes, Piquillo Pepper Sauce, Charred Lime

The Pork Porterhouse

$26.00

10 oz Bone In Porterhouse, Winter Cabbage, Butternut Squash Puree, Pineapple Cranberry Relish

The Aji Steak

$28.00

Marinated Creekstone Prime Petite Tender, Brussels Sprouts, Idaho Potatoes, Corn, Sweet Peppers, Aji Amarillo, Chimichurri

The Grilled Salmon

$24.00

Soba Noodles, Passion Fruit Vinaigrette, Purple Cabbage, Carrot, Cucumber, Mango, Scallion

Soups & Salads

The Crab & Corn

$8.00+

Blue Crab, Bacon, Corn, Bell Pepper, Carrots, Celery, Scallions

The SoSo Sancocho

$6.00+

Sofrito Broth, Root Vegetable Medley, Corn, Plantain, Cilantro

The Mediterranean

$15.00

Spicy Arugula, Lemon Oregano Vinaigrette, Valbreso Feta, Cucumber, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Crispy Quinoa

The Chop

$14.00

Romaine, Radicchio, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Beemster, Chickpea, Carrot, Celery, Cucumber, Red Onion, Tomato

The Yuzu Green Goddess

$16.00

Romaine, Radicchio, Wakame, Yuzu Green Goddess Dressing, Avocado, Pineapple, Watermelon Radish

The SoSo Street Corn Caesar

$14.00

Romaine, Chili Lime Caesar Dressing, Charred Corn, Pickled Red Onions, Cotija Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Ancho Chile

The Mixed Greens

$13.00

Local Mixed Greens, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Fresh Mozzarella, Pepperoncini, Shallots, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Herb Croutons

Sandwiches

The SoSo Chicken Sammy

$15.00

Bread by Johnny Bun, Herb Marinated Chicken, Piquillo Pepper Aioli, Crispy Avocado, Bibb Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato

The Salmon Burger

$24.00

Bread by Johnny Bun, Ginger Scallion Salmon, Miso Mayo, Pickled Veg, Bibb Lettuce *Salmon Patty Contains Gluten

The Cuban

$18.00

Cuban Bread, Mojo Pork, Smoked Ham, Swiss, Garlic Onion Jam, Dijonnaise, Kimchi Pickles

The Chimi

$14.00

Vegan Bun, Red Kidney Bean Patty, Pink Veganaise, Green Cabbage, Heirloom Tomato, Red Onion

The Turkey Al Pastor

$14.00

Bread by Johnny Baguette, Sliced Turkey Breast, Butcher's Cut Bacon, Pineapple Relish, Garlic Aioli, Bibb Lettuce, Heirloom Tomato

Small Plates

The Bravas

$9.00

Marble Potatoes, Garlic Aioli, Chili Oil, Fresh Herbs & Spices

The Charred Cauli

$9.00

Cauliflower, Za’atar, Lemon Tahini, Pomegranate, Fresh Herbs

The Brussels

$9.00

Pineapple Soy Glaze, Drunken Cranberries, Toasted Coconut

The Orzo

$9.00

Sun Dried Tomato Lemon Butter, Shallots, Spicy Arugula, Heirloom Tomato

Empanada

$4.00+Out of stock

Chicken, Tomato, Adobo, Garlic, Onion, Gruyere

Kids

The Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Bread by Johnny Lunchbox Bread, Melted Cheese

The Simple Orzo

$10.00

Parmesan Cheese, Butter

The Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Sliced Herb Marinated Chicken

The Turkey & Swiss

$10.00

Bread by Johnny Lunchbox Bread, Roasted Turkey, Swiss Cheese

Sweets

The Banana Puddin'

$5.00

Vanilla Pudding, Whip Cream, Bananas, Nilla Wafers

The Dirt

$5.00

Chocolate Pudding, Crushed Oreos, Gummy Worm

The Strawberry Shortcake Pudding

$5.00

Vanilla Pudding, Fresh Strawberries, Shortbread, Strawberry Crumble, Whipped Cream

The Dulce De Leche Empanadas

$7.00

Caramel filled Pastry Dough, Chinese Five Spice Powdered Sugar, Sliced Strawberry (4pc)

Cookie

$2.00

Snickerdoodle Cookie

Proteins "a la carte"

Vegan Red Kidney Bean Patty

$5.00

Herb Marinated Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$7.00

Grilled Wild Caught Scottish Salmon

$12.00

Creekstone Prime Petite Tender

$12.00

Palm Beach Meats M9 Wagyu Steak

$22.00

Coffee & Tea

Latte

$5.00

Double Shot of Pumphouse x The SoSo Espresso with Milk

Cappuccino

$4.00

Double Shot of Pumphouse x The SoSo Espresso with Milk

Espresso

$3.00

Double Shot of Pumphouse x The SoSo Espresso

Americano

$3.00

Double Shot of Pumphouse x The SoSo Espresso with Water

Coffee

$3.00

Pumphouse x The SoSo Coffee

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00

Double Shot of Pumphouse x The SoSo Espresso, Chai Tea, Milk

Pumphouse Cold Brew

$5.00

Pumphouse Bottled Cold Brew

Hot Tea

$4.00

Selection of Herbal & Fruit Teas

Iced Tea

$4.00

Hibiscus Peach Tea

NA Bev

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Boylan's Black Cherry

$4.00

Boylan's Shirley Temple

$4.00

Boylan's Ginger Ale

$4.00

Boylan's Root Beer

$4.00

Boylan's Diet Cola

$4.00

Martinellis Apple

$4.00

Natalie's OJ

$5.00

Natalie's Lemonade

$5.00

Zephyrhills

$2.00

Pellegrino

$4.00

Merchandise

Black- XS

$18.00

Black T-Shirt w/ White Text

Black- S

$18.00

Black T-Shirt w/ White Text

Black- M

$18.00

Black T-Shirt w/ White Text

Black- L

$18.00

Black T-Shirt w/ White Text

Black- XL

$18.00

Black T-Shirt w/ White Text

Black- XXL

$18.00

Black T-Shirt w/ White Text

PInk- XS

$18.00

Pink T-Shirt w/ White Text

Pink- S

$18.00

Pink T-Shirt w/ White Text

Pink- M

$18.00

Pink T-Shirt w/ White Text

Pink- L

$18.00

Pink T-Shirt w/ White Text

Pink- XL

$18.00

Pink T-Shirt w/ White Text

Pink- XXL

$18.00

Pink T-Shirt w/ White Text

White Hat

$18.00

White Dad Hat w/ Black Logo

A fast fine restaurant nestled in The SoSo neighborhood of West Palm Beach serving elevated takes on classic café offerings.

4802 S Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33405

