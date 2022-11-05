The Soup and Taco Etc- 2 806 William St

A map showing the location of The Soup and Taco Etc- 2 806 William StView gallery

Appetizers

Bean and Cheese Nachos

$6.95

Fried tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese. Add guacamole for 1.00.

Beef & Vegetable Empanadas

$6.95

Served with jalapeño crema. 2 per order.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

A 10 inch flour tortilla stuffed with mozzarella and served with lettuce, Pico de Gallo and sour cream. Add guacamole for 1.00.

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.95

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$10.95

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$9.95

Grilled Veggies Quesadilla

$8.95

Guacamole Dip

$4.95+

Fresh avocadoes smashed with onion, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeños and spices.

Maduros

$5.95

Fried ripe plantain served with crema fresca.

Pineapple Fritter

$5.95

Pulled Chicken Empanadas

$7.95

Topped with chipotle and jalapeño crema. 3 per order.

Pupusas

$5.95

Three homemade corn tortillas stuffed with pork and cheese (2) and beans and cheese (1). Served with curtido and tomato sauce.

Queso Dip

$4.25+

American cheese with bell peppers, tomatoes and a touch of cayenne.

Super Nachos

$8.95

Fried tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, jalapeños, Pico de Gallo, sour cream and your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or vegetables. Add guacamole for 1.00.

Tamales de Elote

$5.95

Vegeterian recipe from El Salvador! Made with fresh sweet corn served from homemade crema fresca.

Taquitos

$7.95

Corn tortillas with cheese and your choice of shredded chicken or beef. Served with lettuce, Pico de gallo and sour cream. 3 per order.

Tostones

$6.95

Fried green plantain chips served with olive tapenade and cilantro lime crema.

Yuca Fries

$5.95

Served with jalapeño mayonnaise.

Single Pork Pupusa

$2.50

Single Bean Pupusa

$2.50

Brunch Menu

Chilaquiles

$10.95

Chorizo and Egg Burrito

$10.95

Desayuno Latino

$12.95

Huevos Divorciados

$10.95

Torta De Chorizo y Huevo

$10.95

Desserts

Bunuelos De Feria

$6.95

Churros

$5.95

Cinnamon sticks with hot chocolate sauce.

Flan de Coco

$5.95

Coconut flan

Fried Ice Cream

$4.95

Topped with whipped cream.

Sopapillas

$5.95

Puff pastries topped with honey and cinnamon sugar, then served with vanilla ice cream.

Tres Leches

$5.95

Three milk pound cake topped with mango puree.

Guava Empanadas

$6.95

Pumpkin Flan

$6.95

Budin De Igos

$6.95

Entrees

Beef Chimichanga

$10.95

A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat. Fried crispy, then topped with sour cream and guacamole. Served with cilantro rice and refried beans. Add queso dip for 1.95.

Beef Enchiladas

$10.95

Two corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat. Topped with a savory tomato sauce and cheese, then served with cilantro rice and refried beans.

Carne Asada**

$16.95

Grilled marinated flap steak topped with Pico de Gallo. Served with avocado slices, queso fresco, cilantro rice and refried beans.

Carnitas Burrito

$12.95

Cheese Enchiladas

$10.95

Chicken Chimichanga

$10.95

Chicken Enchiladas

$10.95

Chicken Fajitas

$14.95

Your choice of meat grilled on a skillet with bell peppers and onions. Served with lettuce, Pico de Gallo, sour cream, guacamole and 3 flour tortillas. Add rice and beans for 1.95.

Chorizo Burrito

$12.95

Chorizo Enchiladas

$12.95

Combination Fajitas

$18.95

Enchiladas Verdes

$11.95

Corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken and topped with tomatillo sauce, cheese and sour cream. Served with cilantro rice and refried beans.

Chicken Burrito

$10.95

Shrimp Burrito

$12.95

Steak Burrito

$10.95

Veggies Burrito

$10.95

Veggies Chimichanga

$10.95

Veggies Enchiladas

$10.95

Ground Beef Burrito

$10.95

Pescado Envuelto en Tortilla

$16.95

A tilapia filet encrusted with crushed tortilla chips and garnished with strips of tortilla and corn tomato salsa. Served with rice and refried beans.

Pollo en Chipotle

$14.95

Boneless chicken breast sautéed in a chipotle butter and topped with feta and mozzarella cheeses. Served with rice and refried beans.

Shredded Beef Burrito

$10.95

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$10.95

Shrimp Enchiladas

$12.95

Shrimp sautéed in chipotle butter with Pico de Gallo.

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.95

Steak Fajitas

$14.95

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Kids Cheese Dilla

$4.95

Kids Chicken Dilla

$5.95

Side Orders

16oz Salsa

$3.95

4oz Salsa

$1.95

8oz Salsa

$2.95

Chips and Salsa

$3.95

French Fries

$3.95

Steak-cut french fries

Large Chips and Salsa

$5.95

Rice and Beans

$3.95

Cilantro rice and refried beans.

Rice And Black Beans

$3.95

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Black Beans

$2.00

Side Cilantro

$1.00

Side Crema Fresca

$1.50

Side Jalapeno Crema

$1.00

Side Jalapeno Mayo

$1.00

Side Jalapeños

$1.00

Pickeled slices

Side Lettuce

$1.00

Side Onions

$1.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.00

Side Queso Fresco

$1.50

Side Ranchero

$1.00

Side Refried Beans

$2.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Sh. Chicken

$3.50

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Tomatillo

$1.00

Side Tortillas

$1.00

Soups/ Salads

Avocado Shrimp Salad

$12.95

Half an avocado stuffed with fried shrimp, roasted corn, celery, scallions and a creamy chipotle dressing. Served on a bed of mixed greens and Pico de Gallo.

Black Bean Soup

$3.95+

Caesar Salad

$5.95

Cream of Crab

$6.95+

House Salad

$5.95

Traditional salad with homemade croutons and Caesar dressing.

Sopa De Tortilla

$3.95+

Taco Salad

$8.95

Sopa Del Dia

$5.95+

Specials

Chiles En Nogada

$18.95

Mahi Mahi Fajitas

$20.95

Seasoned Chicken

$12.95

Mariscos Saltado

$20.95

Enchiladas Salvadorenas

$14.95

Pargo Frito

$21.95

Pollo Monterrey

$16.95

Yuca Tots

$9.95

Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Tacos/ Tortas

2 per order. Served on two flour tortillas stuffed with pepper-jack cheese. Topped with jalapeño crema, napa cabbage and lettuce mix, Pico de Gallo and cilantro. Corn tortillas available upon request.

1 Bean Taco

$3.50

1 Birria Taco

$5.00

1 Carnitas Taco

$4.50

1 Chicken Taco

$3.50

1 Chorizo Taco

$4.00

1 Fish Taco

$4.50

1 Ground Beef Taco

$3.50

1 Mahi Taco

$5.00

1 Salmon Taco

$5.00

1 Shredded Beef

$3.50

1 Shredded Chicken

$3.50

1 Shrimp Taco

$4.50

1 Steak Taco

$3.50

1 Veggie Taco

$4.00

2 Bean Tacos

$6.95

2 Carnitas Tacos

$7.95

2 Chicken Tacos

$6.95

2 Chorizo Tacos

$7.95

2 Fish Tacos

$8.95

2 Ground Beef Tacos

$6.95

2 Mahi Tacos

$9.95

2 Salmon Tacos

$9.95

2 Shredded Beef

$6.95

2 Shredded Chicken

$6.95

2 Shrimp Tacos

$8.95

2 Steak

$6.95

2 Veggie Tacos

$7.95

3 Birria Tacos

$12.95

806 Burger

$10.95

An 8 oz. Angus beef grilled to your liking. Topped with grilled onions, bacon and your choice of blue or American cheese. Served with french fries.

Torta de Pollo

$10.95

Grilled sandwich with refried beans, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, avocado and queso fresco. Served with french fries.

Jarritos

Strawberry

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Grapefruit

$2.50

Tamarind

$2.50

Mandarin

$2.50

Lime

$2.50

Fruit Punch

$2.50

Senora Sangria

$2.50

Juice

Apple

$2.50

Coffee

$2.25

Cranberry

$2.50

Hibiscus Lemonade

$2.50

Horchata

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Pellegrino

$2.50

Pineapple

$2.50

Tea

$2.25

Tonic Water

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Water Bottle

$1.35

Soda

Coke

$1.35

Diet Coke

$1.35

Sprite

$1.35

Ginger Ale

$1.35

Root Beer

$1.35

Dr. Pepper

$1.35

Mountain Dew

$1.35

Sunkist

$1.35

Virgin Cocktails

Virgin Mangonada

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Cocktails

806 Margarita

$13.00

Ancho Chile Lemonade

$9.00

Bacardi Mojito

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Caipirinha De Gengibre

$9.00

Chabacano

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Cucumber Mojito

$9.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Don Julio Margarita

$13.00

Dragon Fruit Mojito

$9.00

Hornitos Margarita

$10.00

House Margarita

$8.00

House Mojito

$9.00

Hurricane

$9.00

Jimador Margarita

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mangonada

$10.00

Maria Felix

$10.00

Mint Julep

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Paloma

$9.00

Patron Margarita

$10.00

Pepino Picante

$9.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Prickly Pear

$9.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tres Generaciones Margarita

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Honey Ginger Margarita

$12.00

Burbuja Choice

Cranberry Burbuja

$5.00

Guava Burbuja

$5.00

Mango Burbuja

$5.00

OJ Burbuja

$5.00

Pineapple Burbuja

$5.00

Sangria Choice

Red Sangria

$6.00

White Sangria

$6.00

Watermelon Sangria

$7.00

Gin

Well Gin

$4.50

Bombay

$8.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Cointreau

$7.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Khalua

$7.00

Licor 43

$7.00

Hennesy

$9.00

E&J

$6.00

B&B

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum

$4.50

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Dragonberry

$8.00

Cachaca

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Myers Dark Rum

$7.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Dewars

$9.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$4.50

Jimador

$8.00

Patron

$9.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Tres Generaciones

$12.00

Vida Mezcal

$9.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$4.50

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Pear

$7.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Effin

$7.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Abita Amber

$4.75

Abita Purple Haze

$4.75

Bud Light

$3.50

Buenavida Seltzer

$4.75

Carlsberg

$4.75

Corona Extra

$4.75

Corona Light

$4.75

Cristal

$4.75

Daura Damm

$4.75

Famosa

$4.75

Kronenbourg Blanc

$4.75

Lagunitas

$4.75

Miller Lite

$3.50

Modelo Especial

$4.75

Modelo Negra

$4.75

Presidente

$4.75

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$4.75

Stella Artois

$4.75

Stella Cidre

$4.75

Stone Buenaveza

$4.75

Tona

$4.75

Victoria

$4.75

XX Amber

$4.75

XX Lager

$4.75

Becks

$4.75

Canned Beer

Port Royal

$4.75

Medalla

$3.75

PBR

$1.50

Tecate

$2.50

Beer Cocktails

Michelada

$5.00

Red

GLS Hooked Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Anciano Tempranillo

$10.00

GLS La Playa Merlot

$7.00

BTL The Prisoner Cab. Sauv.

$30.00

BTL Hooked Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Anciano Tempranillo

$32.00

BTL La Playa Merlot

$25.00

White

GLS White Haven Sauv. Blanc

$10.00

GLS Fernlands Sauv. Blanc

$8.00

GLS La Playa Chardonnay

$7.00

BTL White Haven Sauv. Blanc

$32.00

BTL Fernlands Sauv. Blanc

$28.00

BTL La Playa Chardonnay

$25.00

Rose

GLS El Coto Rosado

$8.00

BTL El Coto Rosado

$28.00

Champagne

Pierre Brut Bottle

$28.00
