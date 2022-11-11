Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The Souper Cafe - Bay City

review star

No reviews yet

4093 N Euclid

bay city, MI 48706

Popular Items

Pick 2 (Half)
Pick 2 (Full)
Full Smoked Turkey W/Swiss

Pick 2 - COMBO

Pick 2 (Half)

$9.49

Pick 2 (Full)

$12.29

Soups

8 oz. Chicken Noodle

$3.49

8 oz. Broccoli Cheddar

$3.49

8 oz. Potato Bacon

$3.49

8 oz. Tomato Bisque

$3.49

8 oz. Stuffed Pepper

$3.49

8 oz. Butternut Squash

$3.49

8 oz. Baja Chicken Enchilada

$4.69

8 oz. Chicken Pot Pie

$4.69

8 oz. Kickin Crab

$4.69

8 oz. Lobster Bisque

$4.69

12 oz. Chicken Noodle

$4.69

12 oz. Broccoli Cheddar

$4.69

12 oz. Potato Bacon

$4.69

12 oz. Tomato Bisque

$4.69

12 oz. Stuffed Pepper

$4.69

12 oz. Butternut Squash

$4.69

12 oz. Baja Chicken Enchilada

$5.79

12 oz. Chicken Pot Pie

$5.79

12 oz. Kickin Crab

$5.79

12 oz. Lobster Bisque

$5.79

16. oz Chicken Noodle

$5.79

16. oz Broccoli Cheddar

$5.79

16. oz Potato Bacon

$5.79

16. oz Tomato Bisque

$5.79

16. oz Stuffed Pepper

$5.79

16 oz. Butternut Squash

$5.79

16. oz Baja Chicken Enchilada

$6.99

16. oz Chicken Pot Pie

$6.99

16. oz Kickin Crab

$6.99

16. oz Lobster Bisque

$6.99

32 oz. Chicken Noodle

$11.59

32 oz. Broccoli Cheddar

$11.59

32 oz. Potato Bacon

$11.59

32 oz. Tomato Bisque

$11.59

32 oz. Stuffed Pepper

$11.59

32 oz. Butternut Squash

$11.59

32 oz. Baja Chicken Enchilada

$13.99

32 oz. Chicken Pot Pie

$13.99

32 oz. Kickin Crab

$13.99

32 oz. Lobster Bisque

$13.99

Grilled Cheese & 8oz Tomato Bisque Special

Daily Special Grilled Cheese & 8oz Tomato Bisque

$7.79

Sandwiches

1/2 Smoked Turkey W/Swiss

$6.29

1/2 Smoked Ham W/Swiss

$6.29

1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.29

1/2 Tuna Sandwich

$6.29

1/2 Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.29

1/2 Veggie Sandwich

$6.29

1/2 Grilled Chicken W/Swiss

$6.29

1/2 Signature Sandwich

$6.29

1/2 3 Cheese Pepper & Tomato

$6.29

1/2 Southwest Turkey

$6.29

1/2 Chicken Parm

$6.29

1/2 Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$6.29

1/2 Yummy Chicken

$6.29

1/2 Jalapeno Popper Sandwich

$6.29

1/2 Prime Rib Sandwich

$7.49

1/2 Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$7.49

1/2 Italian Sandwich

$7.49

1/2 Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

1/2 Classic Reuben

$7.49

1/2 Georgia Reuben

$7.49

1/2 BLT Sandwich

$7.49

1/2 Pretzel Pub Club

$7.49

Full Smoked Turkey W/Swiss

$9.09

Full Smoked Ham W/Swiss

$9.09

Full Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.09

Full Tuna Sandwich

$9.09

Full Egg Salad Sandwich

$9.09

Full Veggie Sandwich

$9.09

Full Grilled Chicken W/Swiss

$9.09

Full Signature Sandwich

$9.09

Full 3 Cheese Pepper & Tomato

$9.09

Full Southwest Turkey

$9.09

Full Chicken Parm

$9.09

Full Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$9.09

Full Yummy Chicken

$9.09

Full Jalapeno Popper Sandwich

$9.09

Full Prime Rib Sandwich

$10.29

Full Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$10.29

Full Italian Sandwich

$10.29

Full Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.29

Full Classic Reuben

$10.29

Full Georgia Reuben

$10.29

Full BLT Sandwich

$10.29

Full Pretzel Pub Club

$10.29

Grilled Cheese

$6.29

PB&J

$6.29

Salads

1/2 Mandarin Salad

$6.29

1/2 Gorgonzola Salad

$6.29

1/2 Caesar Salad

$6.29

1/2 Greek Salad

$6.29

1/2 Garden Salad

$6.29

1/2 Harvest Salad

$6.29

Full Mandarin Salad

$9.69

Full Gorgonzola Salad

$9.69

Full Caesar Salad

$9.69

Full Greek Salad

$9.69

Full Garden Salad

$9.69

Full Harvest Salad

$9.69

Wraps

Caesar Wrap

$6.29

Chicken Sonoma Wrap

$6.29

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$6.29

Chicken Salad Wrap

$6.29

Veggie Wrap

$6.29

Smoked Turkey Wrap

$6.29

Smoked Ham Wrap

$6.29

Egg Salad Wrap

$6.29

Tuna Wrap

$6.29

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.29

Harvest Wrap

$6.29

Kids

Kids PB&J

$6.29

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.29

Kids Soup

Macaroni and Cheese

Macaroni and Cheese

$4.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$1.89

Bottle Water Dasani

$1.99

Coffee

$1.69

Hot Tea

$1.69

Smoothies

$4.49

Catering

1/2 Pan Salad

$45.00

Retail

Chips

$1.59

Cookie

$1.59

Roll

$1.19

Bread Bowl

$3.29

Chips & Drink

$2.89

Cookie & Drink

$2.89

Tortilla Strips

$0.25

16oz Dressing

$8.00

Add Chicken

$3.29

Extra Cheese

$0.60

Extra Dressing Cup

$0.60

Extra Meat

$1.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Welcome to the Souper Café Bay City Online. We are a locally owned restaurant in Bay City, with another location in Saginaw, specializing in Freshmade Soups, Sandwiches, Salads, and Wraps!

Location

Directions

The Souper Cafe image
The Souper Cafe image
The Souper Cafe image
The Souper Cafe image

