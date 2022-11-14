  • Home
  • /
  • Apopka
  • /
  • The Southern Deli - 2171 E Semoran Blvd
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Southern Deli 2171 E Semoran Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

2171 E Semoran Blvd

Apopka, FL 32703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Heart Warmer
Chicken Fried
Blue Plate Special

Starters

Carb Lovers Unite

$13.00

two buttermilk biscuits and two slices of buttermilk cornbread served with chocolate butter & pineapple jam

Chunky Dunk

$8.50

homemade chips served with your choice of homemade pimento cheese dip or homemade french onion dip

Cry Babies

$8.00

tasty onion straws served with mouthy goodness of homemade ranch and pineapple jam... try mixin' them together for a flavor explosion!

Devilishly Good Eggs

$7.00

southern caviar! there’s no spin on this classic recipe just like mama makes. y'all get 6 halves per order

Fancy's Maters

$7.00Out of stock

four slices of perfectly fried green tomatoes served with delicious housemade pimento cheese

Grasshoppers

$7.00

freshly fried southern okra with homemade ranch

Southern Charmers

$11.50

house made chips covered in cheddar and pimento cheese and topped with crispy bacon, fresh green onions, jalapeno, fire-roasted corn, onion straws and BBQ drizzle

Salads

Berry Nice Salad

$14.00

a bed of mixed greens, chicken, seasonal fruit, pecans and banana bread croutons drizzled in berry vinaigrette

Farmhouse Salad

$14.00

a bed of mixed greens topped with sauteed veggies, chicken and croutons served with your choice of homemade dressing

Meatloaf Salad

$14.00

crumbled meatloaf, bleu cheese, tomato, onion straws, balsamic drizzle and homemade ranch or bleu cheese served atop a bed of mixed greens

Salad Special

$14.00Out of stock

Southern Chef

$14.00

chicken, ham, bacon, deviled eggs, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion and croutons served atop a bed of mixed greens with homemade honey mustard

Tender Chic Salad

$14.00

our delicious tender chics served atop a bed of mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, cheese, and croutons

Sammiches

Country Road

$13.50

thick sliced fried bologna, mayo, tomato and lettuce on thick-sliced white bread

Fancy Mater Dee

$11.50

our fancy maters and pimento cheese on toasted white bread

Hammy Sammy

$12.50

sweet sliced pineapple ham served on freshly baked bread with mayo, cheddar cheese and sweet pickles

Heart Warmer

$14.00

8oz. burger, cheddar, onion, tomato, lettuce, dill pickle, mayo, ketchup and mustard

Honey Chic Stack

$13.00

our tender chics, bacon, honey-mustard and pickle chips stacked on a homemade biscuit

Hot Berry Bacon

$13.50

bacon, cheddar, jalapenos and berry jam on grilled bread

Jam On It

$14.50

grilled chicken, pineapple jam, ranch, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun

Knuckle Sandwich

$13.50

bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayo on toasted freshly baked bread

Meat Love You

$15.00

meatloaf sandwich served with extra ketchup, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce and mayo

Sammy Special

$8.00

Spicy Chicken Sammy

$14.00

Two-Faced

$14.00

pulled bbq chicken with pineapple jam, cilantro aioli and onion straws served open-faced on cornbread

Southern Twang

$7.00Out of stock

BBQ Special Sammy

$14.00

Sides

biscuit

$3.50

cheesy grits

$3.50

chips

$3.50

choux-fly corn

$4.50

bacon, roasted corn, roasted red pepper and cream sauce

cornbread

$3.50

fries

$3.50

green beans

$4.50

these beans ain't Southern - served fresh with olive oil and garlic

greens

$3.50

greens and cornbread

$3.50

greens and grits

$3.50

homefries

$3.50

mac crack

$4.50

made from scratch alfredo-gouda mac

mashed taters

$3.50

onion straws

$4.50

hand-battered and golden fried

pineapple slaw

$3.50

sauteed veggies

$4.50

a medley of perfectly seasoned seasonal vegetables

Side of Okra

$4.50

side salad

$4.50

mixed greens with cucumbers, tomato, onion and shredded cheddar

2 eggs

$3.50

Cup of Soup

$4.50

Sweets

Banana Blonde Shells

$7.00

crispy banana bread pieces and vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate or caramel drizzle

Banana Puddin

$6.50

it's got a smidge of cinnamon and nutmeg with nilla wafers and bananas

Bread Puddin

$8.00

bourbon caramel sauce

Some-Kinda-Wonderful

$7.00

Regular Ice Cream

$4.00

one scoop ice cream

Large Ice Cream

$5.00

two scoop ice cream

a la mode

$2.00

Side Sauces

Balsalmic Vinaigrette

$1.25

Berry Vinaigrette

$1.25

Blue Cheese

$1.25

Buffalo 4oz.

$1.00

Cajun gravy 4oz.

$2.25

Cajun gravy 8oz.

$4.00

Cilantro Aioli

$2.25

Cinnamon Butter 2 oz

$1.25

Cinnamon Butter 4oz.

$2.25

French Onion Dip 4oz.

$2.25

French Onion Dip 8oz.

$4.00

Honey Mustard

$1.25

Hoousemade BBQ

$1.25

Pepper Gravy 4oz.

$2.25

Pepper Gravy 8oz.

$4.00

Pimento Cheese Dip 4 oz.

$2.25

Pimento Cheese Dip 8oz

$4.00

Pineapple Jam 4oz.

$2.25

Pineapple Jam 8 oz

$4.00

Pineapple Jam and Ranch Combo 4oz.

$1.25

Pineapple Jam and Ranch Combo 8oz.

$2.25

Ranch

$1.25

Sausage Gravy 4oz.

$2.25

Sausage Gravy 8oz.

$3.00

SBR BBQ

$1.25

Pint Sized Meals

Arise - egg, bacon, & grits/homefries

$6.00

1 scrambled egg, 1 bacon, grits or homefries and a drink

Shine - French toast & scram egg

$6.00

french toast sticks, a scrambled egg and a drink

Monkey Business

$6.00

grilled peanut butter and banana sammy

Chicky Dee

$6.00

two of our tender chics

All-Star Cheese Burger

$6.00

All-Star Hamburger

$6.00

Hammy Sammy Jr.

$6.00

grilled ham and cheese

Kids - Mac Crack

$6.00

junior portion of our delicious homemade alfredo-gouda mac

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$6.00

Supper

A Lil Bit of Country Fried

$15.00

country fried pork tenderloin (hand pounded by us)

Blue Plate Special

$17.00

tender meatloaf loaded with flavor and topped with extra ketchup

Chicken Fried

$16.50

boneless skinless chicken breast deep-fried and smothered in white pepper gravy

Chicken Grilled Chicken

$16.00

juicy boneless skinless chicken breast, grilled for a healthier option

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.50

chicken breast, sweet potatoes, potatoes, carrots, celery, onions and herbs with a homemade biscuit on top

Family Meal

$45.00Out of stock

Fit Chic

$14.50

roasted chicken breast stir-fried with sautéed vegetables

Grit Bowl

$13.50

bbq chicken and caramelized onions atop perfectly- seasoned cheesy grits

Ham Slam

$16.00

sweet sliced pineapple ham with choice of two sides

Mac Crack

$11.50

this ain't your boxed macaroni and cheese - made from scratch alfredo-gouda mac

Side Car

$10.00

get a sampling of our delicious side items! your choice of three regular sides

South in Yo Mouth

$15.50

fried shrimp, creamy cajun gravy with mushrooms atop cheesy grits and a slice of buttermilk cornbread

Special

$18.00

Tender Chics

$15.00

four hand-breaded chicken tenders served with house made honey mustard, two sides & tender-loving care

True Love

$14.50

our mac crack gets married and lives happily ever after with your choice of meatloaf OR spicy tender chics

Veggie Pot Pie

$12.50

sweet potatoes, potatoes, carrots, celery, onions and herbs with a homemade biscuit on top

10 Shrimp with Fries

$12.00

Sips

sweet tea

$3.00

unsweet tea

$3.00

half & half tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

cherry kool aid

$3.00

grape kool aid

$3.00

coke

$3.00

diet coke

$3.00

coke zero

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

root beer

$3.00

sprite

$3.00

Club soda

$3.00

lemonade

$3.00

strawberry lemonade

$3.00

Water

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

orange juice

$4.00

pineapple juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf coffee

$3.00

Double Espresso

$3.29

Extra Shot

$0.99

Latte

$5.29

Cappuccino

$5.29

Americano

$4.29

Mocha

$5.29

Gallon Tea

$10.00

Breakfast

Biggins

$9.00

2 biscuits covered in sausage gravy

Boozie Bread

$14.00

bread puddin' french toast with bourbon caramel syrup, 2 eggs and your choice of ham, tender chic, bacon, sausage, turkey bacon

Davey Crocket Grits

$9.00

named after the hubby, David, because these are his favorite breakfast flavors. cheesy grits, scrambled eggs, your choice of ham, bacon, turkey bacon, tender chics, or two extra eggs and a squirt of grape jelly

Half Biggins

$4.50

1 biscuit covered in sausage gravy

Lil Miss Sunshine

$10.00

2 eggs, grits or homefries and toast or a biscuit +Plus your choice of sausage, ham, bacon, turkey bacon, tender chics, or two extra eggs $3

Pajammy Sammy

$13.00

fried egg, american cheese, and your choice of tender chics, fried bologna, ham, sausage, bacon, or turkey bacon on a biscuit or toast and with a side of white pepper gravy. served with grits or homefries *ask for it deconstructed

Piggly Wiggly

$15.00

country fried pork tenderloin (hand-pounded by us) covered in sausage gravy served with 2 eggs and a biscuit or toast

Road Trip

$13.00

my granny always packed these for us to eat on the ride home! meatloaf and a fried egg on a biscuits - she put them in a brown bag wrapped in wax paper, yours comes with grits or homefries

Steak and Eggs

$17.00

The Southern Icon

$13.00

pimento grilled cheese with sliced tomato and a fried egg served with grits or homefries

Breakfast Sides

1 Tender

$3.00

1 Egg

$1.50

2 Eggs

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Bologna

$3.00

Cheesy Grits

$3.00

Boozie Bread only

$9.00

Ham

$3.00

Homefries

$3.50

Sausage

$3.00

Toast

$3.00

Turkey Bacon

$3.00

Merchy Merch

TSD Hats

$25.00

Plant Holders

$13.00

car diffuser

$10.00

Candle

$10.00

Hand sanitizer

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2171 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Somethingfishy Seafood - Apopka
orange star4.5 • 1,598
2107 E Semoran Blvd APOPKA, FL 32703
View restaurantnext
Victorio's Oyster Bar & Grille: Longwood
orange starNo Reviews
464 South Hunt Club Boulevard Apopka, FL 32703
View restaurantnext
Gator's Dockside at Hunt Club
orange starNo Reviews
3030 E. Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703
View restaurantnext
San Jose's Original Mexican Restaurant - Altamonte Springs
orange star4.5 • 2,240
280 S State Rd 434 Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
View restaurantnext
The Back Room Steakhouse - 1418 ROCK SPRINGS RD
orange starNo Reviews
1418 ROCK SPRINGS RD Apopka, FL 32712
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apopka FL
orange star4.5 • 1,287
1410 Rock Springs Rd Apopka, FL 32712
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Apopka

Somethingfishy Seafood - Apopka
orange star4.5 • 1,598
2107 E Semoran Blvd APOPKA, FL 32703
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Apopka FL
orange star4.5 • 1,287
1410 Rock Springs Rd Apopka, FL 32712
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Apopka
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Mount Dora
review star
No reviews yet
Lake Mary
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston