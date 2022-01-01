Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
Burgers

The Southern Deli & Tavern

401 Reviews

$

207 South Limestone St

Lexington, KY 40508

Order Again

Popular Items

Club
Memphis
Lexington

Burger Menu

Austin Burger

Austin Burger

$13.35

two beef patties, sweet onion, sliced jalapeños, bbq kettle chips and dill pickles with chili powder, bbq sauce served with Southern fries

Big Easy

Big Easy

$14.35

two blackened beef patties, hardwood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onions, and blue cheese dressing on split top bun

Danville

Danville

$13.35

two beef patties, sliced portabella mushrooms, swiss cheese with sweet onion jam served with Southern fries

Fort Worth 1 Patty

$10.25

one beef patty, smoked cheddar with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup and mayo served with Southern fries

Fort Worth 2 Patty

Fort Worth 2 Patty

$12.25

two beef patties and smoked cheddar with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, ketchup and mayo served with Southern fries

Jalapeño Popper Burger

Jalapeño Popper Burger

$7.00Out of stock

Jalapeños, raspberry cream cheese, hardwood smoked bacon and Pepper Jack cheese

Little Rock

$7.99

Two KY Proud beef sliders, cheddar cheese, pickle, onion and ketchup services with Southern fries.

Loma Linda (Vegetarian)

Loma Linda (Vegetarian)

$11.30

Kosher black bean burger with rolled oats, panic crumbs, red & green bell peppers topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo and ketchup served with Southern fries

Macon

Macon

$13.25

two beef patties, smoked cheddar & swiss cheese, chopped pickles with home-made sauce on sliced sourdough bread served with Southern fries

New Orleans *BURGER*

New Orleans *BURGER*

$13.75

two beef patties, thick cut mortadella, provolone & fontina cheese with olive tapenade served with Southern fries

Rueben *BURGER*

$13.45

one beef patty, sliced pastrami, swiss cheese & sauerkraut with 1000 island dressing served with Southern fries

Southern Burger

Southern Burger

$16.25

three KY Proud beef patties, smoked cheddar cheese, pimiento cheese, hardwood smoked bacon, beer battered fried onion, cole slaw and bbq sauce served with Southern fries

Winchester

Winchester

$14.35

two beef patties, home-made beer cheese, hardwood smoked bacon and beer battered fried onion served with Southern fries

Southern

Pulled Pork Sandwich
$10.00

$10.00
Banton Rouge

Banton Rouge

$12.95

blackened catfish, dill pickles, tomato and lettuce with tartar sauce on sub roll

Blackened Pork Sliders
$8.00

$8.00
Charleston

Charleston

$11.95

grilled honey-ham and pimiento cheese on sub roll

Charlotte

Charlotte

$10.75

chopped grilled chicken, red grapes, celery, onion, mayo & sliced almonds with lettuce and tomato on all natural multi grain bread

Decatur Sliders

Decatur Sliders

$11.95

grilled chicken, cole slaw, and bread n butter pickle with alabama white bbq sauce on 3 slider rolls

Lexington

Lexington

$10.95

all natural turkey, honey-avocado spread, hardwood smoked bacon with tomato & cucumber on a spinach wrap

Memphis

Memphis

$7.95

peanut butter, sliced banana and Nutella on grilled sourdough

Miami Sandwich

Miami Sandwich

$13.75

grilled honey-ham, pulled pork, mortadella, pimiento cheese, dill pickles and chow chow with yellow mustard on all natural ciabatta roll

Nashville

Nashville

$11.75

fried hot chicken, bread n butter- horseradish pickles, cole slaw and mayo on 3 slider buns

New Orleans Sandwich

$11.95

grilled ham, mortadella, salami & prosciutto with swiss, provolone & fontina cheeses topped with homemade olive tapenade on all natural ciabatta roll

Pulled Pork Sliders
$8.00

$8.00
San Clemente

San Clemente

$13.90

carne asada, salsa rojo, salsa verde, mashed avocado, jalapeños, cilantro & chopped onion with shredded cojita cheese and mayo on all natural ciabatta roll

Savannah

Savannah

$9.95

hardwood smoked bacon, fire roasted peaches & arugula with lemon-basil spread on all natural multi-grain bread

Texarkana

Texarkana

$11.95

sliced, grilled steak, melted aged cheddar and sautéed onions on a split top bun.

Classic

Rueben Sandwich

Rueben Sandwich

$12.95Out of stock

sliced pastrami, swiss cheese & sauerkraut with 1000 island on all natural, swirl rye bread

Italian

Italian

$12.95

grilled ham, salami, mortadella & prosciutto with provolone cheese and pepperocinis topped with lettuce, tomato & red wine vinaigrette on a sub roll

Club

Club

$11.75

sliced all-natural turkey, hardwood smoked bacon and swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato and mayo on sourdough

Rachael

$11.75

Salads

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$13.95

chopped griiled chicken, boiled eggs, hardwood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato and blue cheese crumbles on chopped romaine lettuce with Dijon vinaigrette

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$10.95

mixed greens, sweetened cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, red bell pepper and candied pecans with honey mustard vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.95

chopped romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese and home-made croutons with caesar dressing

Small Cobb

$8.50

Small Mixed Green Salad
$7.50

$7.50

Small Caesar Salad
$6.99

$6.99

Soups

Southern Vegetable Soup

Southern Vegetable Soup

$4.95+

made in house and vegan with carrots, beans, corn, peas, tomato, zucchini, yellow squash and potatoes

Sides

Chips

$2.75

Sally's Potato Salad

$1.95

Cucumber & Tomato Salad

$1.95

Fresh Fruit

$1.95

Fries

$3.95

Onion Bites

$4.45

Onion Rings With Burger/Sandwich

$2.50Out of stock

Side Of White BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Lg Side Of White BBQ Sauce

$1.50

Beer Cheese Side

$4.99

Tater Tots

$4.45

Desserts

Brownie

$4.95

Starters

Southern Poutine

Southern Poutine

$9.25

sausage gravy, melted cheddar, and bacon bits smothering our southern fries

ToT-chos

ToT-chos

$9.25

tater tots, house blend queso, chunky salsa, pickled jalapeño and cilantro

Frizzled Pickles

Frizzled Pickles

$8.25

fried dill pickle chips served with our house made white Alabama bbq sauce

Matty's Beer Cheese Basket

Matty's Beer Cheese Basket

$9.25

our house made spicy beer cheese served with soft pretzel bites

6 BBQ Wings

$10.25

6 Buffalo Wings

$10.25

6 Hotter than Hell Wings

$10.25

10 BBQ Wings

$16.45

10 Buffalo Wings

$16.45

10 Hotter than Hell Wings

$16.45

Brunch

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Brunch Wrap

$9.00

Irmo

$13.00

Nashville

$12.00

Avondale

$10.00

Brunch Sides

$3.00

Specials

Pullers Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Vegetarian Wrap

$9.99

Fountain

Coca-Cola

$2.80

Diet Coke

$2.80

Sprite

$2.80

Gingerale

$2.80

Sweet Tea

$2.80

Water

$0.35

Tractor All Natural

Tractor Organic

$3.75

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Cider

$2.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

207 South Limestone St, Lexington, KY 40508

Directions

Gallery
The Southern Deli & Tavern image
The Southern Deli & Tavern image

