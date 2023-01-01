The Southern Gentleman

Main picView gallery

Bites

Apple Salad

$12.00

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Duck Rillette

$18.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$14.00

Hush Puppies

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Pimento Cheese

$11.00

Pork Belly

$14.00

Shrimp Plancha

$19.00

Side Chips

$4.00

Side Fries

$6.00

For The Table

Asparagus

$11.00

Collard Greens

$6.00

Cornbread

$6.00

Fritters

$20.00

House Buttermilks Rolls

$9.00

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Potato Puree

$8.00

Winter Greens Succatash

$10.00

Entrees

ADD Fried Chicken

$8.00

ADD Shrimp

$10.00

Delicata Squash

$21.00

Fried Chicken

$26.00

Grilled NY Strip

$50.00

House Burger

$19.00

Local Lettuces

$18.00

Pork Chop

$34.00

Redfish

$36.00

Short Rib

$34.00

Shrimp & Grits

$30.00

SIDE Grits

$6.00

SIDE Potatoes

$6.00

Vegetable Entree

$21.00

Brunch

Brunch Food

ADD Bacon

$8.00

ADD Fried Chicken

$8.00

ADD Fried Chicken

$12.00

ADD Scrambled Eggs

$5.00

ADD Shrimp

$10.00

ADD Shrimp

$14.00

Apple Cobbler French Toast

$15.00

Banana Bread

$9.00

BEC Croissant

$14.00

Biscuit Gravy

$16.00

Biscuits

$8.00

Brisket Sandwich

$18.00

Chicken Apple Sausage

$8.00

Chop Chop

$18.00

French Toast

$15.00

Fried Chicken

$25.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$14.00

Fries

$5.00

Home Fries

$6.00

House Burger

$19.00

King Salmon

$37.00

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Mushroom Omelette

$14.00

NY Strip

$50.00

Onion & Greens Frittata

$14.00

Pork Chop

$34.00

Scrambed Eggs w/ Cheese

$8.00

Short Rib Hash

$19.00

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00Out of stock

SIDE Grits

$6.00

SIDE Grits

$6.00

SIDE Potatoes

$6.00

SIDE Potatoes

$6.00

Skillet Cake

$18.00

Smoked Salmon Tart

$18.00

TSG Scrambled

$12.00

Brunch Drinks

Brunch Bloody Mary

$12.00

Brunch Punch

$14.00

Coffee Cocktail

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$44.00

Mimosa Special

$11.00

Sunday Mimosa

$22.00

Dessert

Birthday Dessert

Butterscotch Mousse

$9.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$10.00

Dessert Special

$10.00

Fried Apple Turnover

$11.00

Peach Upside Down Cake

$11.00

Southern Chocolate Layer Cake

$10.00

Drinks

Beer

New Realm Pilsner

$8.00

Orpheus Seasonal

$8.00

Sam Adams Seasonal

$9.00

Wild Heaven IPA

$7.00

Second Self Thia Wheat

$6.00

Scofflaw Hooligan IPA

$8.00Out of stock

Miller High Life

$4.00

Urban Tree Cider

$6.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Reformation Cadence

$7.00

Catawba Brown Bear

$7.00

Dogfish 90 Minute IPA

$10.00

Left Hand Nitro Stout

$9.00

House Cocktails

Breakfast in GA

$14.00

She's A Peach

$13.00

Prim And Proper

$16.00

Southern Sass

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Apple Pie Oldie

$18.00

Scarlet Belle

$11.00

Smoke In The Orchard

$14.00

Single In Scotland Flight

$38.00

Irish Gold

$14.00

House Of Beam Flight

$36.00Out of stock

Amongst The Locals Flight

$30.00

Irish Gold

$14.00

Wine

Neilson Pinot Noir

$13.00

Intrinsic Red Blend

$12.00

Felino Melbec

$14.00

Cain NV12 Red Blend

$17.00

Bonanno Family Cabernet

$15.00

Hedges CMS

$17.00

BTL Neilson Pinot Noir

$52.00

BTL Intrinsic Red Blend

$48.00

BTL Felino Malbec

$56.00

BTL Cain NV12 Red Blend

$68.00

BTL Bonanno Family Cabernet

$60.00

BTL Hedges CMS

$68.00

Barone Montalto

$11.00

The Ned Sauv Blanc

$11.00

Diora Chardonnay

$13.00

Levendi Chardonnay

$16.00

Schloss Vollrads Riesling

$14.00

Fleur de Mer Rose

$12.00

BTL Barone Montalto

$44.00

BTL The Ned Sauv Blanc

$44.00

BTL Diora Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Levendi Chardonnay

$64.00

BTL Schloss Vollrads

$56.00

BTL Fleur de Mer Rose

$48.00

Zardetto Prosecco

$11.00

Naveran Rose Cava

$12.00

Nicholas Feuillatte

$19.00

BTL Zardetto Prosecco

$55.00

BTL Naveran Rose Cava

$48.00

BTL Nicholas Feuillatte

$76.00

BTL Veritas

$98.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot

$135.00

BTL Jansz Rose

$48.00

BTL Sauvage Rose

$56.00

BTL Laetitia Sparkling

$54.00

BTL Canard-Duchene

$88.00

NA Beverages

*Water*

BTL Sparkling

$8.00

BTL Still

$8.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cider 75

$7.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Double Latte

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

N/A Razzy Bone

$7.00

OJ

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Spice Pear Drop

$7.00

Sprite

$3.00

Vodka

Bare Bone

$10.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$14.00

New Amsterdam Vodka

$10.00

Tito's

$14.00

Gin

Hendricks

$14.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$10.00

Sapphire East

$13.00

Sipsmith

$14.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Watershed

$13.00

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00

Goslings

$10.00

Papa Pilar 24yr

$16.00

Pilar Blonde

$13.00

Piscar Porton

$14.00

UP

$0.50

Double

As Shooter

Rocks

$0.50

Neat

Splash

$0.50

Mule

$3.00

Cranberry

Coke

Tonic

Grapefruit

Diet Coke

Soda

OJ

Ginger Ale

Mint Julep

$2.00

Pineapple

Sprite

Tall

$2.00

*Water*

Sweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

Sour

Absinthe & Old Lace

American Trilogy

Bay Breeze

Blossomure

Bonnie Prince

Brandy Alexznder

Cigalton

Tequila

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Casamigos Anejo

$28.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$22.00

Del Maguey

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$23.00

Don Julio Reposado

$19.00

Don Julio Silver

$16.00

Herradura Anejo

$17.00

Illegal Reposado

$19.00

Whiskey/Rye

Agel's Envy Rye

$30.00

Barrel Rye

$32.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Dickel 12yr

$13.00

Duality

$16.00

Green Spot

$21.00

High West Double Rye

$15.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jameson Cask M

$17.00

Kentucky Owl

$53.00

Knob Creek Rye

$15.00

Little Book

$29.00

Lock Stock & Barrel

$45.00

Michter Single Bbl Rye

$48.00

Old Petrero 18th Century

$15.00

Old Petrero Single Malt

$15.00

Redbreast 12

$26.00

Redbreast 21

$125.00

Resurgence

$17.00

Sazerac 6yr

$11.00

Slane

$14.00

Stranahan

$12.00

Templeton

$14.00

WhistlePig

$15.00

WhistlePig 12yr

$39.00

WhistlePig 15yr

$50.00

WP Farmstock

$32.00

Widow Oak Aged

$17.00

Woodford Rye

$15.00

Templeton 10yr Rare

$47.00

Hillrock Single Malt

$29.00

Red Breast 14

$38.00

Yellow Spot

$37.00

Bourbon

4 Roses Small Batch

$14.00

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Angel's Envy 2018

$65.00

Baker's

$19.00

Barrel 25yr

$75.00

Barrel CS

$28.00Out of stock

Barrel Infinite

$19.00

Basil Hayden 10yr

$23.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Belle Meade Cask Strength

$20.00

Blade & Bow

$16.00

Blade & Bow 22yr

$78.00

Booker's

$16.00

Booker's 30th Anniversary

$79.00

Boone County 1833

$27.00

Boone County Small Batch

$15.00

Bradshaw

$15.00

Brecken Dist

$23.00

Brecken Port

$22.00

Breckenridge

$131.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Burning Chair

$19.00

Calumet

$19.00

Calumet 10yr

$25.00

Corner Creek

$23.00

David Nicholson Reserve

$16.00

Doc Swinson Cask

$27.00

E.H Taylor

$34.00

E.H. Taylor SB

$24.00

Eagle Rare

$17.00

Elijiah Craig 18yr

$47.00

Elijiah Craig 23yr 2oz

$77.00

Elijiah Craig Small Batch

$12.00

Fiddler ASW

$16.00

Four Single

$18.00

Garrison Brothers

$19.00

Heaven Hill 27yr

$147.00

Henty McKenna

$27.00

High West American Prairie

$17.00

Hillrock Solera

$36.00

I.W. Harper

$35.00

J. Mattingly

$52.00

J. Mattingly Sweet Melody

$58.00

Jeff. Reserve

$28.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$26.00

Jim Beam Master's Piece

$62.00

Kentucky Owl

$107.00

Knob Creek 2001

$64.00

Knob Creek 2001

$14.00

Knob Creek Single Barrel

$23.00

Maker's Mark 46

$14.00

Maker's Mark 46

$14.00

Michter's Single Barrel

$17.00

Michter's Single Barrel 10yr

$45.00

Minor Case

$22.00

Noah's Mill

$16.00

Old Forester

$9.00

Old Forester 100

$75.00

Old Forester 100 Proof

$16.00

Old Forester 150th Anniversary

$23.00

Old Forester 1910

$19.00

Old Forester Btl Bond

$17.00

Old Forester Origional

$17.00

Old Forester Statesman

$18.00

Orphan Barrel 25yr

$53.00

Parker's 24yr

$94.00

Pinhook 4yr

$19.00

Pinhook 5yr

$21.00

Pinhook Bohemian

$17.00

Rowan Creek

$14.00

RR Happy Warrior

$24.00

Shenks

$20.00

Smoke Wagon

$16.00

Smoke Wagon SB

$19.00

Smoke Wagon Unfiltered

$42.00

Walthen's

$23.00

Weller

$11.00

Widow Jane

$26.00

Widow Jane 2oz

$29.00

Wild Turkey Master

$40.00

Willet

$27.00

Woodford

$15.00

Woodford Double Oak

$20.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

WoodfordReserve Baccarat

$485.00

Scotch

Balvenie 12yr

$23.00

Benriach 10yr

$24.00

Bowmore 15yr

$33.00

Bowmore 18yr

$49.00

Dalmore 12yr

$23.00

Dalmore 15yr

$21.00

Dalmore 18yr

$66.00

Dalmore 25yr

$153.00

Glenlivet Founder's Reserve

$21.00

Glenluvet Nadurra

$28.00

Glenlivet Signet

$82.00

Glenlivet 12yr

$12.00

Glenlivet 21yr

$109.00

Glenlivet 25yr

$145.00

Glenrothe 1998

$28.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$16.00

Lagavulin 16yr

$39.00

Laphroig 10yr

$18.00

Macallan 12yr

$18.00

Macallan 18yr

$80.00

Nadurra CS

$48.00

Oban 14yr

$26.00

Syndicate 58/6

$69.00

Talisker 25yr

$114.00

Liqueurs

Aperol

$8.00

Averell

$8.00

Averna

$8.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Benedictine

$8.00

Café Amaro

$11.00

Campari

$8.00

Crerry Heering

$8.00

Cio Ciaro Amaro

$8.00

Ceme de Cacao

$8.00

Crème de Menthe

$8.00

Curacao Orange

$8.00

Cynar

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Fragelico

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Green Chartreuse

$11.00

Green VEP

$25.00

Hine VSOP

$20.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Laird Applejack

$8.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$8.00

Loius 13 1/2 oz

$100.00

Loius 13 1 oz

$200.00

Louis 13 2 oz

$400.00

Nonino Amaro

$8.00

Pernod

$8.00

Pimm's

$8.00

Ramazzotti Amaro

$8.00

Rhuby

$8.00

Sambuco Romano

$8.00

St. Elder

$8.00

Taylor LBV

$13.00

Tosolini Amaro

$8.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$11.00

Yellow VEP

$25.00

Happy Hour

HH Food

HH Lamb Chops

$17.00

HH Shrimp Fritter

$15.00

HH Patty Melt

$15.00

HH Okra

$4.00

HH Chicken Slider

$8.00

HH Peach Salad

$6.00

HH Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

HH Hush Puppies

$8.00

Side Chips

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

HH Drinks

HH Strawberry

$9.00

HH Melon

$9.00

HH Peach

$9.00

HH Old Fashioned

$8.00

Bardstown Flight

$27.00

Delegate Bordeaux Wht

$8.00

Delegate Bordeaux Red

$8.00

Gls Marcel Rose

$8.00

Gls Marcel Sparkling

$8.00Out of stock

Taste

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Southern Gentleman is a modern American whiskey bar that focuses on extensive dedication to the wide range of whiskeys that come from distillers all over the world. We have a concentration on American Bourbons and Ryes with over 120 selections for guests to explore. We also feature several Irish, Taiwanese, Japanese, Canadian and Scotch whiskies as well.

Location

3035 Peachtree Rd NE, Suite A208, Atlanta, GA 30305

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

