The Southern

Popular Items

BREAD PUDDING
CRAB & FISH DIP
PORK CHOP

APPETIZERS

GREEN TOMATOES

$11.00

frisee - pimento cheese - bacon jam

DEVILED EGGS

$9.00

crispy pancetta - dill - pickled red onion

GATOR TAIL

$16.00

fried crisp with herbal wine butter sauce

TENDERLOIN TIPS

$14.00

PORKYS

CROSTINI SIDE

GRAVY FRIES

$12.00

CHEESE BOARD

$16.00

WINGS

$14.00

CAPRESE

$12.00

BURRATA - GRAPE TOMATOES - BASIL - VIRGIN OLIVE OIL - BALSAMIC GLAZE - SEA SALT - SOURDOUGH CROSTINI

MOJO PORK CUBAN SLIDER

$8.00

OYSTER

$14.00

FOR THE TABLE

CRAB & FISH DIP

$15.00

jack, cream & pimento cheese - crème fraiche - pepper jelly - sourdough toast

BISC & MUFFINS

$8.00

pimento cheese - house preserves - maple honey butter

BUTCHERS & BOURBON BOARD

$45.00

BUTCHERS BOARD

$28.00

SOUP & SALAD

ADD CHIX

$6.00

ADD SHRIMP

$8.00

ADD STEAK

$8.00

BOWL SHE CRAB SOUP

$12.00

blue crab & assorted fresh catch - chives - sherry - cream - cornbread crouton

BURRATA SALAD

$16.00

spring mix - candied pecans - mint - sherry vinaigrette

CUP SHE CRAB

$7.00

FARMERS SALAD

$13.00

PECAN CRUSTED CHICKEN SALAD

$16.00

mixed lettuce - granny apples - goat cheese - dried cranberries - honey dijon dressing

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

CUP TOMATO BISQUE

$5.00

BOWL TOMATO BISQUE

$8.00

SANDWICH

SOUTHERN CHICKEN SANDWICH

$15.00

CHOICE OF NASHVILLE HOT OR CAJUN GRILLED - BRIOCHE BUN - HOUSE SLAW - HOUSE PICKLES & RED FRESNOS - ALABAMA WHITE SAUCE - HAND CUT FRIES

MOJO PORK CUBAN

$15.00

BOLOGNA SANDWICH

$12.00Out of stock

CREOLE PO'BOY

$18.00

MUFFULETTA

$16.00

SUPPER

SHRIMP & GRITS

$25.00

oakview farms grainery grits - blistered cherry tomatoes - chorizo - white cheddar - pan sauce - chives

BLACK ANGUS TENDERLOIN FILET

$42.00

MIXED MUSHROOM RISOTTO - MAPLE GLAZED BABY CARROTS - HOUSE BORDELAISE SAUCE - CRISPY SHALLOTS

FRIED CHICKEN

$20.00

choice of nashville hot or maple honey drizzle - choice of side

COUNTRY FRIED RIBEYE STEAK

$26.00

smashed roasted baby potatoes - southern white gravy pan wilted mixed greens

PARPADELLE

$28.00

lump crab - shrimp - fresh catch - chorizo - sweet corn & lemon cream - tarragon

CATFISH

$22.00

corn fritter puppies - choice of one side

PORK CHOP

$31.00

CARMELIZED APPLE & ONION GOAT CHEESE TOPPED - PROSCIUTTO BOURBON PEACH DEMI - MAPLE GLAZED BABY CARROTS - NORA MILLS CHEESE GRITS

FARMERS PASTA

$16.00

HERB CHICKEN BREAST

$22.00

ROASTED BONELESS SKINLESS BREAST - FINISHED WITH FRESH HERBS - TOMATO, FETA & BASIL TAPENADE

ALL WHITE FRIED CHICKEN

$24.00

ALL DARK FRIED CHICKEN

$24.00

TUESDAY ONLY - ETOUFEE

$25.00

TUESDAY ONLY - GUMBO

$24.00

TUESDAY ONLY - JAMBALAYA

$27.00

TUESDAY CATCH - redfish

$36.00

CATCH OF THE DAY - TRIPLETAIL

$37.00

CATCH OF THE DAY - RAINBOW TROUT

$32.00

CATCH OF THE DAY -FLOUNDER

$36.00Out of stock

CATCH OF THE DAY - HALIBUT

$38.00Out of stock

CATCH OF THE DAY - SWORD

$36.00Out of stock

SHORT RIBS

$32.00

CATCH OF THE DAY - GOLDEN TILE

$37.00

CATCH OF THE DAY - SNAPPER

$37.00

NY STRIP

$50.00Out of stock

CATCH OF THE DAY - SWORDFISH

$36.00Out of stock

SIDES

FOUR CHEESE MACARONI & CHEESE

$7.00

RAINBOW BABY CARROTS

$6.00

NORA MILLS GRANERY WHITE CHEESE GRITS

$6.00

PAN WILTED MIXED GREENS & BACON

$6.00

SOUTHERN SEASONAL SLAW

$5.00

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

WHIPPED POTATOES

$6.00

FRIES

$5.00

VEGETABLE OF THE DAY

$6.00

CREOLE BEANS & RICE

$6.00

SWEETS

FLORIDA KEY LIME PIE

$8.00

BOURBON KISSED CHOCOLATE PECAN PIE

$9.00

ICE CREAM 2 SCOOPS

$3.00

BREAD PUDDING

$9.00

SEASONAL COBBLER

$9.00

SPECIALTY ICE CREAM 2 SCOOPS

$5.00

BEIGNET BASKET - TUESDAY ONLY

$8.00

BEIGNETS & BOURBON BOARD - TUESDAY ONLY

$25.00

PECAN PIE ICE CREAM

$8.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN BITES

$10.00

KIDS CHIXWAFFLR

$9.00

KIDS EGGS FRIES BACON

$7.00

KIDS EGGS GRITS BACON

$7.00

KIDS FRIED BOLOGNA

$9.00

KIDS FRUIT YOGURT

$7.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$8.00

KIDS SMASHED BURGER

$10.00

KIDS WAFFLE

$7.00

HAPPY HOUR FOOD

HH PORKYS

HH EGGS

$5.00

HH TENDER TIPS

$8.00

HH WINGS

$8.00

HH FRITTERS

$6.00

HH BOLOGNA

$8.00

MOJO PORK CUBAN SLIDER

$8.00

TRUFFLE PARMESAN FRIES

$7.00

BURRATA CAPRESE

$8.00

PIMENTO CHEESE & VEGGIES

$7.00

HH OYSTER

$7.00

BRUNCH

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.00

BENEDICT MUFFINS

$14.00

BISCUITS&GRAVY BRUNCH

$13.00

BURGER BRUNCH

$16.00

CANDIED BACON

$12.00

CHEESEFRUIT BOARD

$16.00

FRENCH TOAST

$14.00

YOGURT GRANOLA

$11.00

GRILLED STEAK & EGGS

$25.00

HOT BROWN

$15.00

SHRIMP GRITS BRUNCH

$19.00

SMOKED SALMON

$15.00

WAFFLE CHIX

$15.00

FRITTATA

$14.00

NY STEAK & EGGS

$38.00Out of stock

Ribeye Steak & Eggs

$48.00Out of stock

SHORT RIB MUFFY BENE

$18.00Out of stock

BRUNCH SIDES

GRITS CHEESE BACON

$5.00

BISCUITS PRESERVES

$3.00

APPLEWOOD BACON

$4.00

GARLIC FRIES

$4.00

TOAST PRESERVES

$3.00

ADD 1 EGG

$2.00

ADD 2 eggs

$3.00

WAFFLE

$8.00

EVENTS

E APPETIZER PACKAGE -PHYLLIS DAVIS

$575.00

E SETUP FEE - KATRINA COFINO

$150.00

E MIMOSA BAR

$200.00

E DRINK PACKAGE - MONICA DASHER

$150.00

E DESSERT PACKAGE - KATRICA COFINO

$35.00

E DRINK TICKET

$7.00

E - DJ PACKAGE KATRINA COFINO

$200.00

E DECORATING

$75.00

COMEDY SERIES

$20.00

BOURBON DINNER

$85.00

N/A BEVERAGES

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.75

COFFEE

$2.75

COKE

$2.75

CRANBERRY JUCIE

$3.00

DECAF COFFEE

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

EMPLOYEE RED BULL

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.75

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$3.00

ICE TEA

$2.75

LEMONADE

$2.75

MR. PIBB

$2.75

N/A MOCK CUCUMBER COLLINS

$5.00

N/A MOCK WATERMELON RITA

$5.00

N/A MOCK WILDCAT COOLER

$5.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

PANNA WATER

$5.00

PELLIGRINO WATER

$5.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

PINK LEMONADE

$2.75

RED BULL

$5.00

ROOTBEER

$2.75

SPECIALTY TEA

$4.25

SPRITE

$2.75

SWEET TEA

$2.75

TEA

$2.75

TOMATO JUICE

$3.00

VIRGIN MARY

$5.00

VIRGIN SIGNATURE MARY

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Here at The Southern on 8th, we are a scratch kitchen, utilizing the freshest ingredients prepared to order and served to you...our guests. Please enjoy y'all!

Website

Location

801 W Montrose St., Clermont, FL 34711

Directions

Gallery
The Southern on 8th image
The Southern on 8th image
The Southern on 8th image
The Southern on 8th image

