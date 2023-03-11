The Southern Spread 400 Charity Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We offer a unique menu focusing on fresh fun food with a Cajun flair. Tastes homemade because it is! Come experience the difference! It's love at first bite!
Location
400 Charity Street, Abbeville, LA 70510
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pinchers - Kaplan, La - 901 E Veterans Memorial Drive
No Reviews
901 East 1st Street Kaplan, LA 70548
View restaurant
Pinchers - 901 E Veterans Memorial Drive
No Reviews
901 E Veterans Memorial Drive Kaplan, LA 70548
View restaurant
The Acadiana Bar & Grill - 327 Iberia St. Suite 1
No Reviews
327 Iberia St. Suite 1 Youngsville, LA 70592
View restaurant
Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!
4.4 • 1,227
109 Old Camp Road Lafayette, LA 70508
View restaurant