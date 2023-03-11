Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Southern Spread 400 Charity Street

review star

No reviews yet

400 Charity Street

Abbeville, LA 70510

Food

Shareables

Boudin Egg Rolls

$8.00

House made egg rolls stuffed with boudin & pepper jack cheese. Served with our homemade pepper jelly dipping sauce.

Crawfish Boudin Egg Rolls

$9.00Out of stock

House made egg rolls stuffed with crawfish boudin.

PooYie Fries

$15.00

Our seasoned fresh cut fries, topped with cheddar, red onion, slow roasted beef, a sunny side up egg, pickled jalapenos & green onion.

Hush Puppies

$6.00

The house made Southern classic is served with our signature Rome Sauce.

Grilled Cheese Flight

$12.00

Flight of samples of our Cajun Cochon, Southern Cochon and Grown Up grilled cheese sandwiches.

From The Garden

Chef Salad

$15.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar, ham, turkey, a fried egg & bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.

Greek Chicken Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine lettuce cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, chicken, feta cheese & our house made Greek dressing.

Italian Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, cucumbers, black olives, red onion, ham, turkey, pepperoni, Italian cheeses, a pepperoncini & our house made Italian dressing.

Burger In A Bowl

$15.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, Coastal Plains Louisiana beef patty, bacon, red onion, drizzled with mayo, mustard & ketchup.

Greek Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Crisp romaine lettuce cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, chicken, feta cheese & our house made Greek dressing wrapped in a tortilla.

Grilled Cheese

The Plain Jane

$7.00

Buttery toasted grilled cheese sandwich stuffed with American cheese. Served with fresh cut fries.

The Cajun Cochon

$12.00

Buttery toasted grilled cheeses sandwich stuffed with boudin & pepper jack cheese. Served with fresh cut fries.

The Grown Up

$12.00

Garlicky toasted grilled cheese sandwich stuffed with cheddar, muenster, bacon & tomatoes. Served with fresh cut fries.

The Southern Cochon

$14.00

Buttery toasted grilled cheese sandwich stuffed with house made pimento cheese and house made bacon jam. Served with fresh cut fries.

The Rome

$16.00

Buttery toasted grilled cheese sandwich stuffed with shrimp, crawfish and ooey gooey cheeses. Served with Rome Sauce. Served with fresh cut fries.

Sandwiches & Burgers

Roastbeefer

$13.00

Our house made slow roasted Coastal Plains Louisiana beef on a toasted Brioche bun, dressed with mayo, pickles & red onion. Served with fresh cut fries.

Hamburger

$12.00

Coastal Plains Louisiana all beef patty seasoned to perfection on a toasted Brioche bun dressed with mayo, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomato, pickle & red onion. Served with fresh cut fries.

Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.00

Garlic Truffle Fries

$5.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer a unique menu focusing on fresh fun food with a Cajun flair. Tastes homemade because it is! Come experience the difference! It's love at first bite!

Location

400 Charity Street, Abbeville, LA 70510

Directions

