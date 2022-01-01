Food Trucks
American
The Southern Spread The Southern Spread Food Truck
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Our food truck is more than just a place to grab lunch. We offer a unique menu focusing on fresh food with a Cajun flair. Tastes homemade because it is! Come experience the difference!
126 old railroad rd, erath, LA 70533
