Food Trucks
American

The Southern Spread The Southern Spread Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

126 old railroad rd

erath, LA 70533

Popular Items

Cajun Cochon
Fresh Cut Fries
Plain Jane

From The Garden

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$15.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, turkey, ham, crispy bacon, and a fried egg. Served with your choice of homemade Italian, homemade Thousand Island, homemade Greek, homemade Ranch, or Light Ranch dressing.

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$13.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce topped with cucumbers, Italian cheeses, ham, roast beef, pepperoni, black olives, red onion, pepperoncini and Italian dressing.

Greek Chicken Salad

Greek Chicken Salad

$13.00

Crisp Romaine lettuce with cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, and feta cheese topped with chopped chicken breast marinated in our delicious homemade Greek dressing.

Burger In A Bowl

Burger In A Bowl

$16.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, topped with our signature seasoned hamburger patty, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, and drizzled with mayo, mustard, ketchup.

Handhelds

Hamburger

Hamburger

$10.00

All beef patty seasoned with our secret signature recipe on a toasted brioche bun, dressed with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

Cajun Cochon

Cajun Cochon

$9.00

Buttery toasted grilled cheese sandwich stuffed with Cajun boudin and pepper jack cheese.

Southern Cochon

Southern Cochon

$9.00

Buttery toasted grilled cheese sandwich stuffed with homemade pimento cheese and our signature "Southern Spread."

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Garlicky toasted grilled cheese sandwich stuffed both cheddar and Muenster cheeses, thick-cut bacon, and tomatoes.

Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$5.00

Buttery toasted grilled cheese sandwich with American cheese.

Boudin Egg Rolls

Boudin Egg Rolls

$9.00

Two homemade eggs rolls stuffed with boudin and pepper jack cheese, served with homemade Pepper Jelly dipping sauce.

Roastbeefer

Roastbeefer

$10.00

Our slow roasted beef on a toasted Brioche bun, dressed with mayo, pickles and red onion.

Greek Chicken Wrap

Greek Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, black olives, red onion, feta cheese and chicken marinated in our homemade Greek dressing all wrapped up in a flour tortilla.

The Rome

The Rome

$14.00

Delicious, toasty, buttery grilled cheese sandwich, stuffed with shrimp, crawfish and ooey gooey cheese! Served with a side of Rome Sauce.

Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.00

Salted fresh-cut potatoes.

Garlic White Truffle Fries

Garlic White Truffle Fries

$5.00

A unique twist on our fresh-cut fries. You won't be disappointed!

PooYie Fries

PooYie Fries

$16.00

Our signature fresh cut fries topped with cheese, slow roasted beef roast, a sunny side up egg, red onion, pickled jalapenos and green onion.

Drinks

Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Coke zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Specials of the day

Soup & Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Soup of the day served with a plain grilled cheese sandwich.

Holy Potato!

Holy Potato!

$12.00Out of stock

This potato is loaded with butter, cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, green onions and then topped with our juicy, tender, slow roasted beef.

Chicken, Sausage & Tasso Gumbo

$10.00Out of stock

Shredded Beef Quesadilla

$15.00Out of stock

Holy Potato

$15.00Out of stock

Baked potato loaded with butter, cheese, sour cream, bacon, slow roasted beef and green onions.

Slow roasted beef nacho

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our food truck is more than just a place to grab lunch. We offer a unique menu focusing on fresh food with a Cajun flair. Tastes homemade because it is! Come experience the difference!

Location

126 old railroad rd, erath, LA 70533

Directions

