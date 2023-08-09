- Home
The Southside Grill new - 1968 Fair Road
The Southside Grill new 1968 Fair Road
No reviews yet
1968 Fair Road
Summit Station, PA 17979
Bar Menu
Vodka
Well Vodka
$4.00+
Absolut
$6.00+
Absolut Citron
$6.00+
Absolut Pear
$6.00+
Absolut Watermelon
$6.00+
Absolute Raspberry
$4.00+
Absolut Peach
$6.00+
Absolute Lime
$6.00+
Absolute Mandarin
$5.00+
Belvedere
$7.00+
Ciroc
$7.00+
Firefly
$5.00+
Grey Goose
$7.00+
Grey Goose Citron
$7.00+
Titos
$6.00+
Ketel One
$6.00+
Pinnacle
$6.00+
Pinnacle Whipped
$6.00+
Smirnoff
$6.00+
Sweet Carolina
$6.00+
Bankers
$4.00+
Skyy
$5.00+
Faber
$6.00+
360 Double Chocolate
$5.00+
Sweet Carolina
$5.00+
Kinky
$6.00+
Effin
$6.00+
Svedka Clemintine
$5.00+
Pinnacle cherry
$5.00+
3 Olives
$5.00+
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Well Whiskey
$4.00+
Bird Dog
$6.00+
Basil Hayden
$7.00+
Bulliet Rye
$7.00+
Jack Daniels
$5.00+
Jim Beam
$5.00+
Jim Beam Apple
$5.00+
Jim Beam Honey
$5.00+
Makers Mark
$7.00+
Wild Turkey
$5.00+
Woodford Reserve
$9.00+
Knob Creek
$9.00+
Makers 46
$9.00+
Buffalo Trace
$6.00+
Jameson
$5.00+
Crown Royal
$5.00+
Johnnie Walker Blue
$12.00+
Tullamore Dew
$9.00+
Proper 12
$7.00+
Jameson Orange
$5.00+
Screwball
$6.00+
Stag
$5.00+
VO
$5.00+
Canadian Club
$5.00+
Dusse
$9.00+
Remy Martin VSOP
$9.00+
Hennessy
$8.00+
Courvoisier
$8.00+
Christian Brothers Brandy
$6.00+
Southern Comfort
$5.00+
American Honey
$5.00+
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno
$6.00+
Aperol
$6.00+
Campari
$6.00+
Chartreuse, Green
$7.00+
Cointreau
$5.00+
Drambuie
$5.00+
Frangelico
$5.00+
Godiva Chocolate
$5.00+
Godiva White Chocolate
$5.00+
Grand Marnier
$6.00+
Jagermeister
$5.00+
Kahlua
$5.00+
Lemoncello
$6.00+
Licor 43
$5.00+
Baileys
$5.00+
Chambord
$5.00+
Sambuca
$6.00+
Rumchata
$5.00+
Grenadine
$1.00+
Creme de Banana
$4.00+
Creme de Cacao
$4.00+
Creme de Cassis
$4.00+
Creme de Cerise
$4.00+
Creme de Methe
$4.00+
St Germain
$5.00+
Curacao
$1.00+
GranGala
$4.00+
Hpnotiq
$6.00+
Midori
$4.00+
Pama
$4.00+
Apple Pucker
$2.00+
Watermelon Pucker
$2.00+
Sloe Gin
$2.00+
Triple Sec
$1.00+
X Rated
$6.00+
Goldschlager
$5.00+
Yukon Jack
$5.00+
Fireball
$5.00+
Rock&Rye
$6.00+
Dry/Sweet Vermouth
$1.00+
Peach Schnapps
$2.00+
Rumpleminze
$5.00+
Razzmatazz
$1.00+
Butterscotch Schnapps
$2.00+
Jaquins
$2.00+
Cocktails
Frozen Margarita
$9.00
Appletini
$10.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Peach Mango Margirita
$10.00
Coco Key Lime Margarita
$10.00
Cosmopolitan
$10.00
Daiquiri
$10.00
Spicy Pina Margarita
$10.00
Watermelon Margarita
$10.00
Classic Mint Mojito
$9.00
Strawberry Basil Mojito
$9.00
Cucumber Mint Mojito
$9.00
Lemon Drop
$10.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$12.00
Mixed Berry Mojito
$9.00
Mai Tai
$9.00
Manhattan
$10.00
Classic Margarita
$9.00
Martini
$10.00
Mimosa
$9.00
Key Lime Pie Tini
$12.00
Mojito
$9.00
Moscow Mule
$10.00
Drunken Gummy Tini
$10.00
Old Fashioned
$10.00
Effin Dirty Tini
$10.00
Razzy Jazzy Tini
$10.00
Screwdriver
$9.00
Sea Breeze
$9.00
Mad Men Tini
$13.00
Tequila Sunrise
$9.00
Tipsy Tati
$10.00
Southern Hurricane
$10.00
Whiskey Sour
$9.00
White Russian
$8.00
Orange Crush
$12.00
Grapefruit Crush
$12.00
Arnold Palmer
$9.00
Sex on the Beach
$9.00
Tequila Sunrise
$9.00
Blue Hawaiian
$9.00
Rum Runner
$12.00
Speckled Gecko
$9.00
Beach Bum
$9.00
Malibu Bay Breeze
$9.00
Pain Killer
$11.00
Bahama Mama
$10.00
Pina Colada
$10.00
Daqauiri
$10.00
Cherry Limeade
$9.00
Pinapple Empress
$11.00
Cracked Coconut Mojito
$9.00
Pom Peach Tini
$10.00
South Side Spritz
$9.00
Banana Daquiri
$10.00
Draft Beer
Allagash White IPA
$7.00+
Blue Moon
$5.00+
Big Truck Hazy IPA
$7.00
Coors Light
$3.00+
Chesterfield
$4.00+
Dogfish 60 min IPA
$7.00
Dos equis
$5.00+
Industrial Arts Wrench IPA
$7.00
Kona Big Wave
$7.00+
Landshark
$5.00+
Lawsons SoS
$7.00
Labatt
$4.00+
Miller Lite
$4.00+
Michelob Flight
$4.00+
Magners Pear Cider 24 Oz
$8.00
Magners Pear Cider 16 Oz
$7.00
New Trail Boken Heels IPA
$7.00
Peroni
$6.00+
Twisted Tea
$5.00+
SBC Watermelon 16 Oz
$7.00
Troegs Hopora IPA
$7.00
Victory Dirt Wolf
$7.00
Yuengling Lager
$4.00+
Yuengling Flight
$4.00+
Bottled Beer
Bud Light
$3.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Bud Lite
$4.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Corona
$5.00
Corona Lite
$5.00
Heineken
$4.00
Heineken 0.0
$4.00
Lagunitas
$5.00
Mikes
$5.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Michelob Flight
$4.00
Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Michelob Gold
$4.00
Stella Artois
$5.00
Rolling Rock
$4.00
Stella Artois
$5.00
Smirnoff
$5.00
Yuengling light lager
$4.00
Yuengling Lager
$4.00
Canned Beer
Yuengling
$4.00
Bud Light
$3.00
Coors Light
$4.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
Miller High Life
$4.00
Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Guiness
$5.00
Labatt Blue
$4.00
Stella Artois
$4.00
Yuengling Lager
$4.00
Yuengling Flight
$4.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
Corona
$5.00
Corona Lite
$5.00
Michelob Ultra
$4.00
Michelob Gold
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Bud Lite
$3.00
PBR
$3.00
Twisted Tea
$5.00
Twisted Tea Hf & Hf
$5.00
Twisted Tea Lt
$5.00
Smirnoff
$5.00
White Claw
$5.00
Guiness
$5.00
Mich Ultra Pear
$4.00
High Noon
$5.00
New Trail Blkberry Lemonade
$5.00
Stateside Vodka Soda
$5.00
Leinenkugels SS
$5.00
Red Wine by Glass
White Wine by Glass
N/A Beverages
Breakfast
BREAKFAST
CYO Omelette
$7.99
Meat Lover Omelette
$9.50
Santa Fe Omelette
$8.00
Southwestern Omelette
$8.00
Breakfast Quesadilla
$5.00
Mushroom and Steak Omelette
$9.00
Eggs Benedict
$14.00
choice of potatoes
Chicken Buscuit Gravy Bowl
$8.99
choice of potatoes
Fried Chicken and Waffles
$9.99
choice of potatoes
Breakfast Pizza
$8.50
Country Fried Steak and Eggs
$12.00
choice of potatoes and toast
SEC Sandwich
$8.00
HEC Sandwich
$8.00
BEC Sandwich
$8.00
Waffles and Ice Cream
$8.00
2 waffles, 2 scoops of ice cream
Hungry Man Breakfast
$12.00
2 waffles OR pancakes, choice of meat, eggs of choice, potatoes
Short Stack
$5.00
Tall Stack
$6.00
Bagel
$3.00
The South Side
$9.00
Corned beef over buscuits, choice of meat, fried egg
Little Schuylkill
$7.00
Bacon, eggs, toast
Island Time
$10.00
Chorizo, Diced potatoes, egg whites, avocado toast
Freaky Tiki
$10.00
Chorizo, Diced potatoes with peppers and onions, eggs of choice, toast, salsa
BREAKFAST SIDE
KIDS BREAKFAST
Lunch
APPETIZERS
Pierogies
$4.99
Chicken Finger with Fries
$10.99
Chicken Fingers
$8.99
Meatball
$15.99
South Side Nachos
$12.99
Cheese Board
$20.99
Cheese Balls
$7.50
Broccoli Cheddar Bites
$6.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.99
Crab Dip
$14.99
Jalepeno Poppers
$8.99
Poutine
$8.99
Mini Tacos
$9.99
Wings 6 Count
$7.99
Wings 12 Count
$14.95
Fries
$3.50
Tots
$3.50
Onion Rings
$7.50
Potato Skins
$7.50
Quesadilla Appitizer
$8.99
SOUPS
SANDWICHES
Burger
$12.99
Grilled Chicken
$13.99
Breaded Chicken
$12.99
Veal Parmesean
$13.50
Hot Turkey and Gravy
$12.99
Pulled Pork On Kaiser
$14.95
Grilled Cheese
$6.00
Rachel
$12.99
Rueben
$12.99
Tuna Melt
$10.99
CYO Cold Sandwich
$12.99
Club Sandwich
Italian
$12.99
Turkey Cheese
$12.99
Ham and Cheese
$12.99
Chicken Cheese Steak
$12.50
Cheese Steak
$14.95
California Cheesesteak
$14.99
Meatball Parmesean
$12.99
Chicken Parmesean
$14.95
Sausage Parmesean
$8.95
Brisket Sandwich
$14.99
French Dip
$14.99
PASTA
ENTREES
Prime Rib 12 oz
$25.95
Prime Rib 16 oz
$30.95
Roast Beef
$15.99
Liver and Onions
$17.99
Pork Chop
$15.99
Ham Steak
$14.99
Ribs
$21.99
Rotisserie Chicken (Half)
$15.99
Rotisserie Chicken (Whole)
$18.99
Fish and Chips
$15.95
Fried Chicken
$15.95
Burger
$12.99
Strip Steak 8 Oz
$21.99
Strip Steak 14 Oz
$25.99
Quesadilla W/ Fries
$12.99
SIDES
Ice Cream
ICE CREAM BAR
Vanilla
$2.50
Chocolate
$2.50
Strawberry
$2.50
Mint Chocolate Chip
$2.50
Cookies 'N Cream
$2.50
Cotton Candy
$2.50
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup
$2.50
Coffee
$2.50
Pistachio
$2.50
Black Raspberry
$2.50
Chocolate Chip
$2.50
Butter Pecan
$2.50
Sugar Free Vanilla
$2.50
Sugar Free Special
$2.50
Pie Slice
$5.00
Superman
$2.50
Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
$2.50
Toasted Coconut
$2.50
SOFT SERVE Chocolate
$3.00
SOFT SERVE Vanilla
$3.00
SOFT SERVE Mixed
$3.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1968 Fair Road, Summit Station, PA 17979
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
