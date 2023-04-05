  • Home
A map showing the location of The Spartan Inn 2179 S. Queen StView gallery

The Spartan Inn 2179 S. Queen St

No reviews yet

2179 S. Queen St

York, PA 17402

Popular Items

Burger Buffet

Latte Bar

Latte

$1.00

Coffee

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$1.00

Hot Tea

$1.00

Smoothies

$2.00

Lunch

Burger Buffet

$8.00

Our Burger Buffet Bonanza

Cranberry Orange Cake

$2.00

Lemon Raspberry Chiffon Cake

$2.00

Holiday Pumpkin Roll

$5.00

Please order in advance, deliver will be on Friday, Nov. 18th.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 11:15 am, 11:30 am - 12:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:15 am, 11:30 am - 12:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:15 am, 11:30 am - 12:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:15 am, 11:30 am - 12:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:15 am, 11:30 am - 12:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
York Tech's Student-Run Restaurant!

2179 S. Queen St, York, PA 17402

