The Speckled Egg
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Neighborhood diner whipping up omelets, sandwiches, cocktails, and espresso in a friendly atmosphere.
Location
501 Grant Street Suite 160, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Giovanni's Pizza and Pasta - 123 6th Street
No Reviews
123 6th Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurant
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
No Reviews
144 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurant