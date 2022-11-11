Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Speckled Egg

review star

No reviews yet

501 Grant Street Suite 160

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Order Again

Popular Items

The Classic
Grilled Cheese
It's Fall Y'all

Breakfast

The Classic

The Classic

$10.00

Two Eggs, Choice of Protein, Toast

The GOAT Omelette

The GOAT Omelette

$13.00

Three Egg Omelette, Seasonal Vegetables, Chevre, Toast

Poppy Seed Pancakes

Poppy Seed Pancakes

$11.00

Three Buttermilk Poppyseed Pancakes, Whipped Butter, Fruit, Paul Family Farms Maple Syrup

Hen's Hash

Hen's Hash

$14.00

Two Eggs, Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, Cremini Mushrooms, Red Onion, Butternut Squash, Choice of Toast

The Nester

The Nester

$11.00

Eggs in a Basket, Aged Cheddar, Greens & Herbs Whole Grain Seeded Toast, NO EXCEPTIONS - Sorry for the inconvenience Contains Seeds****

Breakfast Sando

Breakfast Sando

$10.00

Onion & Poppy Bun, Broke Yolks, (medium cooked eggs) TSE Sauce, American Cheese, Boston Lettuce Does not automatically come with bacon must be added***

Yogurt & Granola

Yogurt & Granola

$7.00+

Greek Yogurt, Local Honey, Mint Granola contains: almonds and pecans

French Toast

French Toast

$11.00

Brown Butter French Toast, Whipped Butter, Strawberry Cardamon Jam, Local Maple Syrup

Aloha Puddin'

$6.00+

Coconut Chia Seed Pudding With Fruit and Granola

Sweater Weather

$17.00

Three Egg Omelette with Braised Short Rib, Cremini Mushrooms, Red Onion, Pecorino Romano

Quiche

$11.00Out of stock

BYO Omlette

$9.00

Eggs Benedict

$15.00Out of stock

Smothered and Covered

$17.00

Toasts

The Millennial

The Millennial

$9.00

Avocado Smash, Seeded Whole Grain Toast, Mixed Seeds, Olive Oil, Herbs

Lox & Loaded

Lox & Loaded

$14.00

House Cured Lox, Everything Bagel, Herb Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Heirloom Tomato, Arugula

Pickled Beet & Ricotta

$13.00

Whole Wheat Sourdough, House made Twin Brook Ricotta Cheese, Caramelized Onion Jam, Pickled Beets, Roasted Carrots, Fine Herbs

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Broccoli Pesto, Aged Cheddar, American Cheese, Caramelized Onion, Tomato Bisque

Fried Chicken Biscuit

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$14.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Buttermilk Biscuit, Local Honey, Pimento Cheese, Pickle

Patty's Melt

Patty's Melt

$15.00

Two Beef Patties, Caramelized Onion, TSE Sauce, Pickle, Swiss & American Cheese

Turmeric & Black Pepper Chicken Salad

Turmeric & Black Pepper Chicken Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Marinated Chicken, Almonds, Raisins, Celery, Onion, Lettuce, Lemon Aioli

Fried Cod Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

French Dip

$14.00Out of stock

House Roast Beef, Au Jus & Shaved Pecorino Romano on a Toasted Hoagie Bun

A la Carte

Local Honey & Butter or Sausage Gravy + 1

Egg

$2.00

A Really Nice Egg, Done How You Want It.

Bacon

$2.50+

Heritage Craft Bacon

Breakfast Sausage

$4.00

Housemade Sausage Patty

Homefries

$5.00

Grapefruit

$5.00

Half of a Grapefruit Dusted With Local Maple Sugar, Bruleed, and Topped With Mint

Toast

$3.00

Two Locally made Pieces of Buttered Toast with Strawberry Cardamom Jam

Bagel

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Cracked Black Pepper Parmesean Grits

$4.00Out of stock

Avo Side

$3.00

One half of sliced avocado

Maple

$0.50

Butter

Jam

Biscuit

$5.00

Fresh Made Buttermilk Biscuit With Either Jam Or Sausage Gravy

Side o' Gravy

$2.00

Side o' Pimento

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Side TSE Sauce

$0.50

Chips

$1.00

Side Of Honey

$0.50

Pickle Spear

$1.00

Small Homefries

$3.00

Salmon

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Fried Chicken Breast

$6.00

Soup

Cup of Tomato

$5.00

Bowl of Tomato

$8.00

Cup of Soup o' the Day

$5.00

Bowl of Soup o' the Day

$8.00

Salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Local Greens, Cucumbers, Tomato, Red Onion, Lemon Pepper Vinaigrette

The Wedgie

$12.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Bacon, Pickled Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Stilton Bleu Cheese, Fine Herbs, Buttermilk Dressing

The Orchard

$13.00

Local Greens, Chevre, Butternut Squash, Candied Pecans, Lemon Pepper Vinaigrette

It's Fall Y'all

$13.00

Olive Oil Toasted Couscous, Delicata Squash, Roasted Carrot, Broccolini, Local Greens, Lemon Pepper Vinaigrette

Lil Peeps

Short Stack

$6.00

Small stack of buttermilk poppyseed pancakes with butter and a side of maple syrup

Baby Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Small grilled cheese sandwich on white toast with cheddar & american cheese with a tomato bisque dipper

Plain Kids Chz Burger

$5.00

One Plain Patty on two pieces of white toast, for your picky kid

Baby French

$5.00

Half Portion of our Brown Butter French Toast With Strawberry Cardamom Jam, Whipped Butter, and Local Maple Syrup

Mini Patty Melt

$7.00

Our Favorite Patty's Melt but Half the Size.

Coffee/Tea

Americano

$3.00

Espresso, Hot or Cold Water

Cappucino

$4.00

Espresso, steamed milk, about 6 oz

Chai Latte

$4.75+

House-made Masala Chai, Choice of Milk, Hot or Cold

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Cold Brewed Coffee, Served over Ice

Cortado

$4.00

Equal Parts, Espresso, Steamed Milk

Drip Coffee

$3.00+

Our house blend of coffee, The Hens Blend. Coffee Beans from Columbia

Espresso

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Dark Chocolate Ganache, with Steamed Milk and Coco Powder

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Water, Steeped Tea

Iced Tea

$2.25+

Latte

$4.50+

Espresso, Steamed Milk of Choice, House-made Flavorings available

Macchiato

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Matcha, Steamed Milk

Mocha

$4.75+

Dark Chocolate Ganache, Espresso, Steamed Milk

London Fog

$4.75+

Steeped Earl Gray Tea, Steamed Milk

Cafe Au Lait

$2.50+

Lavanade

$3.00Out of stock

PJC JUICE

Root Juice

$6.50

Organic Cucumber, Pineapple, Blue Majik (Organic Phycocyanin Extract from Spirulina)

Super Green

Super Green

$6.50

Organic Cucumber, Kale, Celery, Lemon, GInger

Morning Glory

Morning Glory

$6.50

Grapefruit Splash

$6.50

Watermelon Juice

$6.50

Turmeric Shot

$4.50

Witches Brew

$6.50

Soda

Soda

$1.50

Kombucha

Vibrant Sunshine

$6.00

Water

Mountain Valley Sparkling

$3.00

Mountain Valley Spring

$3.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling Lime

$2.00

Speckled Egg Gear

Beanie

Beanie

$15.00
Bottle o' Maple Syrup

Bottle o' Maple Syrup

$12.00
Mug

Mug

$10.00
Black Light Weight Zip Hoodie

Black Light Weight Zip Hoodie

$32.00

Black light weight hoodie, "That's all Yolks" down the arm Speckled Egg Logo on the left chest.

Tee Shirt

Tee Shirt

$20.00

Cotton Tee Shirt

Hen's blend

$14.99

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Pique

$12.00

Xs Green Hoodie

$35.00

Green Small Hoodie

$35.00
Green Medium Weight Hoodie

Green Medium Weight Hoodie

$35.00

Green medium weight hoodie, "That's all Yolks" down the arm Speckled Egg Logo on the left chest. Super soft.

Green Large Hoodie

$35.00

Green XL Hoodie

$35.00

Baby Onesies

$15.00

Pen

$1.75

TSE Stickers

$1.00

Bandanas

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood diner whipping up omelets, sandwiches, cocktails, and espresso in a friendly atmosphere.

