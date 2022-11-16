Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bagels

Speckled Egg Cafe 13391 McGregor Blvd. Ft. Myers, Fl. 33919 Ph# (239).985.3013

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

13391 McGregor Blvd

College Parkway, FL 33919

Order Again

Popular Items

BACON,Side
CAFECITO CON LECHE
SCRAMBLED EGG SKILLET

BREAKFAST SIDES / A LA CARTE

(1)-Biscuit & Gravy ONLY

$5.00

+ 1-Pancake Only

$2.50

1/2 lb. CC Tub

$6.00

ALMOND/CHOC. BISCOTTI (2) w/Coffee

$4.25

AVOCADO

$3.00

BACON,Side

$4.00

CHICKEN, 4oz.

$4.00

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$4.75

Cream Cheese, Side

$1.49

DRESSING, Side

$1.00

EGGS ONLY (1)

EGGS ONLY (2)

EGGS ONLY (3)

FRUIT BOWL

$5.00

FRUIT CUP

$2.00

HAM

$2.50

HASHBROWNS(2)

$2.50

Home Fries

$1.50

JALAPENO RANCH, side

$0.80

LOX,Side

$6.95

MUSHROOMS, add

$0.80

OATMEAL CAKE

$2.00

PANCAKES, Blueberry-Side(2)

$3.50

PANCAKES, Chocolate Chip-Side(2)

$3.50

PANCAKES, Plain-Side(2)

$3.00

SAUSAGE GRAVY,Side

$4.50

SAUSAGE,Side

$3.00

Side French Toast (2-slices)

$5.00

SIDE of TOAST

$2.00

Side Waffle Only

$5.00

Sweet Peppers, add

$0.80

TURKEY,Side

$3.50

Small side breakfast gravy

$1.25

Cheese choices

$0.75

BAGELS & Pastries

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$9.75

ALMOND/CHOC. BISCOTTI (2) w/Coffee

$4.25

Bagel W/Cream Cheese

$3.75

Bagel/Bread Only

$1.80

Bagel/Bread w/ Other Spreads

$2.30

Baker's Dozen Bagels

$19.00

BEIGNETS

$5.00

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$4.75

Frittata Melts

C.Y.O. Melt

$11.00

Farmer Frittata Melt

$11.00

Spinach, Tomato & Portabella

$11.00

Mexicali Melt

$11.00

Vegan Avocado Toast

$12.50

Tortilla BREAKFAST WRAPS

C.Y.O. WRAP

$11.00

Western Scramble

$10.25

Nutri-Wrap

$11.50

Vegan Tofu Scramble Wrap

$11.75

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

$11.50

Signature Plates

Eggs-To-Order

$10.50

Biscuits & Gravy With Eggs

$11.25

SCRAMBLED EGG SKILLET

$11.25

Sliced Smoked Salmon

$14.75

(2)-Biscuits & Gravy ONLY

$8.00

(1)-Biscuit & Gravy ONLY

$5.00

Oatmeal Combo Bowl

$10.00

Fresh Fruit N' Yogurt Parfait

$9.75

Steak & eggs

$11.95

PANCAKES

Classic Plain Pancake

$9.50

Blueberry Pancake

$10.25

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.50

PANCAKES, Plain-Side(2)

$3.00

+ 1-Pancake Only

$2.50

Belgian WAFFLES

Classic Plain Belgian Waffle

$10.25

Chocolate Chip-Banana Belgian Waffle

$11.00

Fruit Cobbler Belgian Waffle

$9.50

FRENCH TOAST

Classic Plain French Toast

$10.25

Stuffed Strawberry French Toast

$10.25

OMELETS

Classic Omelet

$11.50

Denver Omelet

$11.50

Spanish Omelet

$11.50

Spinach,Portabella,GoatChs. Omelet

$11.50

Cyo Omlet

$11.50

Philly cheese steak omlet

$11.50

SATURDAY SPECIAL

Philly Steak n' Cheese Omelet

$11.50

SUNDAY SPECIAL

Philly Steak n' Cheese Omelet

$11.50

Beverages

REG. Fountain Drink

$2.50

LG Fountain Drink

$3.00

BOTTLED JUICE

$3.25

BOTTLED WATER

$2.25

Reg.Iced Tea

$2.25

Water Cup

LG Iced Tea

$2.85

MILK 160Z.

$3.25

Coffee Bar

COFFEE CLUB COFFEE

SM Coffee

$2.50

MED Coffee

$3.00

LG Coffee

$3.25

LATTE, Medium

$5.25

LATTE, Large

$5.75

CAPPUCCINO, Medium

$4.80

CAPPUCCINO, Large

$5.25

ICED COFFEE

$3.50

FRAPPE, IcedCoffee/ Medium

$4.80

FRAPPE, Medium

$4.80

FRAPPE, Large

$5.25

ICED LATTE /Medium

$4.85

ICED LATTE /Large

$5.25

Hot Tea, small

$2.50

Hot Tea, medium

$3.00

Hot Tea, Large

$2.25

Cafe Americano

$4.00

CAFECITO

$4.25

CAFECITO CON LECHE

$4.75

Single Espresso Only

$2.50

Double Espresso Only

$2.75

Triple Espresso Only

$3.25

HOT CHOC.,Med.

$2.50

COFFEE BAG, Ground

$11.79

COFFEE BAG, Whole Bean

$11.79

Smoothie Bar

Blender Smoothies

$8.50

Power Up Pomegranate-Cherry Bowl

$10.50Out of stock

COFFEE BAGS

COFFEE BAG, Whole Bean

$11.79

COFFEE BAG, Ground

$11.79

COFFEE BAG, ORGANIC

$12.99

DRINK 'SPECIALS'

FRAPPE, IcedCoffee/ Medium

$4.80

AMARETTO-WHITE CHOC. Latte, med.only

$4.85

CAFE MOCHA, large

$4.50

CAFE MOCHA, medium

$4.00

FRAPPE, Amaretto-Whte.Choc., LG.only

$5.25

FRAPPE, Dark Chocolate-Coconut

$5.25

FRAPPE, Mocha Candy Cane, LG.only

$5.25

HOT CHOC.,Med.

$2.50

PEPPERMINT-MOCHA Latte, medium only

$4.85

Hot Sandwich Combos

Asian Miso Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Mediterranean Veggie Wrap

$11.75

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$11.25

Classic Philly Cheesesteak

$11.75

MEATBALL PARM SUB

$11.50

Classic Tuna Melt

$11.00

Corned Beef Reuben

$11.25

GRILLED CHEESE , ADULT (No Combo)

$6.00

GRILLED GOAT CHEESE & CHEDDAR

$11.00

MONTE CRISTO

$11.25

Roast Beef Melter Au Jus

$11.75

Turkey Cuban

$10.75

Cold Sandwich Combos

Classic BLT

$10.50

American Turkey Club

$12.00

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$11.25

Turkey Gobbler Croissant

$11.00

The Italiano

$11.50

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado

$11.25

Chicken Or Tuna Salad Croissant

$11.00

Lox & Cucumber Sandwich

$12.50

Roasted turkey cranberry wrao

$11.50

Fresh Salads

Asian Chicken

$11.50

Mediterranean Greek Salad

$11.75

Classic Chicken Caesar

$11.75

Chix Salad- Salad

$11.50

Tuna Salad- Salad

$11.50

House Garden Salad

$9.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$4.50

A La Carte Lunch,(alphabetically)

1/2 lb. CC Tub

$6.00

AVOCADO

$2.00

BACON,Side

$4.00

BAKED LAYS

$1.50

CHICKEN, 4oz.

$4.00

CLASSIC LAYS

$1.50

COLE SLAW

$1.50

Cream Cheese, Side

$1.49

DRESSING, Side

$1.00

EGGS, ovr easy

$3.00

EGGS, ovr hard

$3.00

EGGS, ovr med.

$3.00

EGG-WHITES scrambled

$3.00

EGGS, SCRAMBLED

$3.00

FRUIT BOWL

$5.00

FRUIT CUP

$2.00

HAM

$2.50

LOX,Side

$6.95

POTATO SALAD

$1.50

SALAMI

$2.00

TURKEY,Side

$3.50

Veggie straws

Jalapeno chips

Salt & viniger chips

All Entrees / $5.49

KIDS Scrambld Eggs w/ 2 Bacon & Fruit Cup

$5.99

KIDS 1/2 Belgn.Waffle w/ Bacn & Fruit Cup

$5.99

KIDS Pancakes w/Bacn & Fruit Cup

$5.99

Tstd.Bagel Basket w/Bacn & Fruit Cup

$5.99

P.Butter & Nutella w/ Fruit Cup

$5.99

P,Butter & Jelly w/ Fruit Cup

$5.99

KIDS Grilled Cheese w/ Fruit Cup

$5.99

Kids grilled quesadilla

$5.99

A LA CARTE ITEMS(alphabetically)

+ 1-Pancake Only

$2.50

1/2 lb. CC Tub

$6.00

ALMOND/CHOC. BISCOTTI (2) w/Coffee

$4.25

AVOCADO

$2.00

BACON,Side

$4.00

BAKED LAYS

$1.50

BEIGNETS

$3.50

BISCUIT ONLY-(1)

$1.25

BISCUITS ONLY-(2)

$1.50

BROWN GRAVY

$2.95

CHICKEN SALAD, Side

$3.50

CHICKEN, 4oz.

$4.00

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$4.75

CLASSIC LAYS

$1.50

COFFEE BAG, Ground

$11.79

COFFEE BAG, ORGANIC

$12.99

COFFEE BAG, Whole Bean

$11.79

COLE SLAW

$1.50

Cream Cheese, Side

$1.49

DRESSING, Side

$1.00

EGG ROUNDS, Side(2)

$3.50

EGGS ONLY (1)

EGGS ONLY (2)

EGGS ONLY (3)

FRUIT BOWL

$5.00

FRUIT CUP

$2.00

HAM

$2.50

HASHBROWNS(2)

$2.50

Home Fries

$1.50

JALAPENO RANCH, side

$0.80

Lettuce, add

$0.50

LOX,Side

$6.95

MUSHROOMS, add

$0.80

ONION, add

$0.50

PANCAKES, Plain-Side(2)

$3.00

PICKLES, sliced

$0.35

POTATO SALAD

$1.50

SALAMI

$2.00

SALT VINEGAR CHIPS

$1.50

SAUSAGE GRAVY,Side

$4.50

SAUSAGE,Side

$3.00

TOMATO, add

$0.50

TUNA, Side

$3.50

TURKEY,Side

$3.50

Jalapeño chips

$1.50

Veggie straws

$1.50

DESSERTS

(OTHER) DU JOUR

$2.95

ALMOND/CHOC. BISCOTTI (2) w/Coffee

$4.25

CHEESECAKE DU JOUR

$2.95

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$4.75

Italian cookies

$6.00

BREAKFAST FAMILY PLATTERS

#1 PROTEIN PLATTER

$44.95

#2 ASSTD. Bkfst. SANDWICHES PLATTER

$48.95

#3 B & G w/ SCRAM EGGS PLATTER

$44.95

#4 CONTINENTAL PLATTER

$44.95

#5 VEGAN PLATTER

$48.95

LUNCH FAMILY PLATTERS

#1 PICK 4 ASSTD. SANDWICHES PLATTER

$26.95

#2 PICK 4 COMBO PLATTER

$34.95

#3 FAMILY STYLE SALAD PLATTER

$34.95

DELI MEATS

TURKEY

$4.50+

HAM

$4.00+

RST. BEEF

$5.00+

CORNED BEEF

$5.00+

SLICED CHEESES

YELLOW AMERICAN

$3.00+

WHITE AMERICAN

$3.25+

CHEDDAR

$3.50+

SWISS

$3.25+

PROVOLONE

$3.25+

COLD SALAD/SIDES

CHICKEN SALAD

$4.00+

TUNA SALAD

$4.00+

COLE SLAW

$3.50+

POTATO SALAD

$4.00+

BREAD

SOURDOUGH LOAF

$8.00

WHOLE WHEAT LOAF

$9.00

MARBLE RYE LOAF

$8.00

ENGLISH MUFFIN (6-pak/sandw.size)

$6.00

SPECKLED LOGO COFFEE MUG

COFFEE MUG, Purple

$18.95

COFFEE MUG, Orange

$18.95

COFFEE MUG, Burgundy

$18.95Out of stock

COFFEE MUG, Blue

$18.95

HYDRO-FLASK THERMOS

HYDRO-FLASK MUG, WHITE

$24.00

HYDRO-FLASK MUG, BLACK

$24.00

NON-PERISHABLE FOOD ITEMS

HOT SAUCE, PEPPER

$8.00

HONEY, HERITAGE

$5.25Out of stock

JELLY/JAM JAR

$6.95

FUDGE SAUCE JAR

$12.95

EMPLOYEE T-SHIRT

EMPLY. T-SHIRT, Small

$18.95

EMPLY. T-SHIRT, Medium

$18.95

EMPLY. T-SHIRT, Large

$18.95

EMPLY. T-SHIRT, Xlarge

$18.95

EMPLOYEE POLO SHIRT

POLO, small

$28.00

POLO, medium

$28.00

POLO, large

$28.00

POLO, xlarge

$28.00

FACE MASK

(Blue)/ 3-Ply Mask

$1.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
The Spot for Fast, Fresh, Casual Comfort Food

The Speckled Egg Cafe image
The Speckled Egg Cafe image

