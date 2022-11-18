The Spiffy Fox
238 Reviews
$
1455 Monroe St
Mobile, AL 36604
8"
8" BBQ
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Caramelized Onion and dusted with Joe Cain Widow Maker Blend
8" Buffalo Ranch
Spicy Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese blend, Caramelized Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Ranch Drizzle
8" Carnivore
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni and Pancetta.
8" Cheesemonger
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Mozzarella, mild and sharp Irish Cheese blends.
8" Fajita
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, Yellow Bell Pepper, Orange Bell Pepper, Grilled Chicken and Queso Blanco
8" Margherita Pie
Red Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Cracked Black Pepper, Whole Leaf Basil - YOU CANNOT SUBSTITUTE A DIFFERENT SAUCE FOR A MARGHERITA PIE
8" Spicy Pie
Spicy Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Red Onion and Conecuh Sausage
8" The Fox
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Caramelized Onion, Black Olive, Green Bell Pepper, Italian Sausage and Pepperoni
8" The Stinger
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Double Pepperoni, Mike's Hot Honey Drizzle
8" Tripple P
White Sauce*, Mozzarella Cheese, Teriyaki-glazed Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Pancetta, Bacon *White Sauce is a traditional white sauce made with Ricotta Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper, Olive Oil and Basil.
8" Tuscan
White Sauce*, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Roma Tomatoes and Capers with a Balsamic Drizzle *White Sauce is a traditional white sauce made with Ricotta Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper, Olive Oil and Basil.
8" Veggie Pie
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Caramelized Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, Green Olive, Portabella Mushroom
12"
12" BBQ
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Caramelized Onion and dusted with Joe Cain Widow Maker Blend
12" Buffalo Ranch
Spicy Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese blend, Caramelized Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Ranch Drizzle
12" Carnivore
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni and Pancetta.
12" Cheesemonger
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Mozzarella, mild and sharp Irish Cheese blends.
12" Fajita
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, Yellow Bell Pepper, Orange Bell Pepper, Grilled Chicken and Queso Blanco
12" Margherita Pie
Red Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Cracked Black Pepper, Whole Leaf Basil - YOU CANNOT SUBSTITUTE A DIFFERENT SAUCE FOR A MARGHERITA PIE
12" Spicy Pie
Spicy Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Red Onion and Conecuh Sausage
12" The Fox
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Caramelized Onion, Black Olive, Green Bell Pepper, Italian Sausage and Pepperoni
12" Tripple P
White Sauce*, Mozzarella Cheese, Teriyaki-glazed Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Pancetta, Bacon *White Sauce is a traditional white sauce made with Ricotta Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper, Olive Oil and Basil.
12" Tuscan
White Sauce*, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Roma Tomatoes and Capers with a Balsamic Drizzle *White Sauce is a traditional white sauce made with Ricotta Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper, Olive Oil and Basil.
12" Veggie Pie
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Caramelized Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, Green Olive, Portabella Mushroom
12" The Stinger
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Double Pepperoni, Mike's Hot Honey Drizzle
16"
16" BBQ
BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Caramelized Onion and dusted with Joe Cain Widow Maker Blend
16" Buffalo Ranch
Spicy Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese blend, Caramelized Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Ranch Drizzle
16" Carnivore
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni and Pancetta.
16" Cheesemonger
Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Mozzarella, mild and sharp Irish Cheese blends.
16" Fajita
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, Yellow Bell Pepper, Orange Bell Pepper, Grilled Chicken and Queso Blanco
16" Margherita Pie
Red Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Cracked Black Pepper, Whole Leaf Basil - YOU CANNOT SUBSTITUTE A DIFFERENT SAUCE FOR A MARGHERITA PIE
16" Spicy Pie
Spicy Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Red Onion and Conecuh Sausage
16" The Fox
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Caramelized Onion, Black Olive, Green Bell Pepper, Italian Sausage and Pepperoni
16" The Stinger
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Double Pepperoni, Mike's Hot Honey Drizzle
16" Tripple P
White Sauce*, Mozzarella Cheese, Teriyaki-glazed Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Pancetta, Bacon *White Sauce is a traditional white sauce made with Ricotta Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper, Olive Oil and Basil.
16" Tuscan
White Sauce*, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Roma Tomatoes and Capers with a Balsamic Drizzle *White Sauce is a traditional white sauce made with Ricotta Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper, Olive Oil and Basil.
16" Veggie Pie
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Caramelized Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, Green Olive, Portabella Mushroom
Salads
Buffalo Ranch
Romaine with tomatoes, green and red bell peppers, black olives, Irish Cheese, grilled Buffalo chicken, house-made croutons, and our signature Buttermilk Ranch dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine with Irish Cheese, house-made croutons, and our signature Caesar dressing
Caprese Salad
Sliced mozzarella and tomatoes with whole leaf basil, olive oil, cracked black pepper and balsamic drizzle
Potato Salad
Potatoes, celery, onion, hard-boiled egg and pickles
Shrimp Salad
Spinach and arugula with tomatoes, green bell peppers, diced veggie blend and topped with our house-made croutons and Gulf Shrimp Remoulade
Side Salad Caesar
Romaine with Irish Cheese, house-made croutons, and our signature Caesar dressing
Side Salad Spring Mix
Spinach and arugula with green, red, yellow and orange bell peppers, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, banana peppers, diced veggie blend, house-made croutons and our signature Sweet Vinaigrette dressing
Spring Mix Salad
Spinach and arugula with green, red, yellow and orange bell peppers, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, banana peppers, diced veggie blend, house-made croutons and our signature Sweet Vinaigrette dressing
Dessert
1 Scoop Sea Salt
Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream with dark chocolate ribbons, milk chocolate ribbons and brownie chunks custom made for us by Cammie's Old Dutch Creamery
1 Scoop Straw/Blue
Strawberry and Blueberry Swirl Ice Cream custom made for us by Cammie's Old Dutch Creamery
2 Scoop Sea Salt
Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream with dark chocolate ribbons, milk chocolate ribbons and brownie chunks custom made for us by Cammie's Old Dutch Creamery
2 Scoop Straw/Blue
Strawberry and Blueberry Swirl Ice Cream custom made for us by Cammie's Old Dutch Creamery
8" Jilly Pie
Open face apple tart made on our signature pizza dough. Features Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, sugar and honey with a caramel swirl and topped with honey-whipped mascarpone
12" Jilly Pie
Open face apple tart made on our signature pizza dough. Features Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, sugar and honey with a caramel swirl and topped with honey-whipped mascarpone
Fox in the Hole
Our signature dough rolled into a doughnut, fried in duck fat, tossed in cinnamon and sugar, drizzled with caramel, stuffed with honey-whipped mascarpone and topped with fresh strawberries
Turtle Sundae
Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream with dark chocolate ribbons, milk chocolate ribbons and brownie chunks custom made for us by Cammie's Old Dutch Creamery topped with Caramel, honey-whipped mascarpone and a homemade pecan turtle
16" Jilly Pie - catering size
Starters
Bruschetta - 3pc.
Toasted slices of New Orleans Pistolette topped with baby heirloom tomatoes and drizzled with balsamic reduction
Bruschetta - 6pc.
Toasted slices of New Orleans Pistolette topped with baby heirloom tomatoes and drizzled with balsamic reduction
Cheese Breads - 2pc.
Our signature dough stuffed with Mozzarella and Irish cheeses, brushed with Kerry Gold butter and salt and served with our house Red Sauce
Cheese Breads - 4pc.
Our signature dough stuffed with Mozzarella and Irish cheeses, brushed with Kerry Gold butter and salt and served with our house Red Sauce
Cheese Breads - 6pc.
Our signature dough stuffed with Mozzarella and Irish cheeses, brushed with Kerry Gold butter and salt and served with our house Red Sauce
Cheese Breads - 8pc.
Our signature dough stuffed with Mozzarella and Irish cheeses, brushed with Kerry Gold butter and salt and served with our house Red Sauce
Cheese Breads - 12pc.
Our signature dough stuffed with Mozzarella and Irish cheeses, brushed with Kerry Gold butter and salt and served with our house Red Sauce
Gaelic Knots - 3pc.
Bread knots made with our signature dough, brushed with Kerry Gold butter and salt and served with our house Red Sauce
Gaelic Knots - 6pc.
Bread knots made with our signature dough, brushed with Kerry Gold butter and salt and served with our house Red Sauce
Gaelic Knots - 12pc.
Bread knots made with our signature dough, brushed with Kerry Gold butter and salt and served with our house Red Sauce
Pub Fries Basket
Basket of crispy fries fried in duck fat and served with our house-made Ranch, Spicy Mustard and Remoulade dressings for dipping
Samosas - 3pc.
Beef, potatoes, spinach, white onion and Mediterranean spices stuffed in our signature dough, fried in duck fat and served with our house Red Sauce, Spicy Sauce and Ranch for dipping
Samosas - 6pc.
Beef, potatoes, spinach, white onion and Mediterranean spices stuffed in our signature dough, fried in duck fat and served with our house Red Sauce, Spicy Sauce and Ranch for dipping
Zack's Beans & Rice Bowl
Mix of red and white beans slow cooked with Conecuh sausage and shoepeg corn and served over rice
Zack's Beans & Rice Cup
Mix of red and white beans slow cooked with Conecuh sausage and shoepeg corn and served over rice
Dipping Sauces
Marinara Sauce
4oz. of our house Red Sauce made from Marzano tomatoes and basil
Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
2oz. of our made-from-scratch buttermilk ranch dressing
Caesar Dressing
2oz. of our made-from-scratch Caesar dressing
Extra Cheese
4oz. cup of our fresh-graded Irish Cheese blend
House Vinaigrette
2oz. cup of our made-from-scratch sweet vinaigrette
Jalapeño Mustard
2oz. cup of our made-from-scratch spicy mustard
Remoulade
2oz. cup of our made-from-scratch remoulade dressing
16oz Dressing
16oz of any of our sauces or dressings - please indicate which in the comments
Mike's Hot Honey
1oz. packet of Mike's Hot Honey - unique and delicious addition to any pizza!
Lunch Menu
Lunch Special To Go
8" 1-Topping Pizza and a Side Salad of your choice.
English Fish and Chips
2 Beer Battered Cod Filets with our crispy fries fried in Duck Fat
Shrimp Remoulade Pistolette
Gulf shrimp in our house Remoulade dressing served on a toasted New Orleans Pistolette with arugula and veggie blend and our crispy fries fried in Duck Fat
Chicken Salad Pistolette
Our house-made Chicken Salad on a toasted New Orleans Pistolette with Romaine lettuce and tomatoes and served with crispy fries fried in Duck Fat
'Bama Banger
Fish Sandwhich
End of Shift
Brunch
Coffee Cake French Toast
Brunch Burger
Shrimp and Grits
Hipster Toast
Full Irish
Rosewater Waffles
Biscuits and Gravy
Traditional Bacon and Eggs
Fox in the Hole Plate
Side 2 Eggs
Side Bacon
Side Sausage
Side Fruit
Side Cheesy Potato Casserole
Side Fried Apples
The Monroe
The Stocking
The Tuttle
The Church
The Leinkauf
The Government
The Dexter
BYO Biscuit
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Pizzeria offering a Gaelic twist on NY Style pizzas cooked in a brink oven, alongside original and classic pub grub and salads.
1455 Monroe St, Mobile, AL 36604