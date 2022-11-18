Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Spiffy Fox

238 Reviews

$

1455 Monroe St

Mobile, AL 36604

Order Again

8"

8" BBQ

$10.50

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Caramelized Onion and dusted with Joe Cain Widow Maker Blend

8" Buffalo Ranch

$11.50

Spicy Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese blend, Caramelized Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Ranch Drizzle

8" Carnivore

$11.50

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni and Pancetta.

8" Cheesemonger

$10.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Mozzarella, mild and sharp Irish Cheese blends.

8" Fajita

$11.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, Yellow Bell Pepper, Orange Bell Pepper, Grilled Chicken and Queso Blanco

8" Margherita Pie

$9.50

Red Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Cracked Black Pepper, Whole Leaf Basil - YOU CANNOT SUBSTITUTE A DIFFERENT SAUCE FOR A MARGHERITA PIE

8" Spicy Pie

$10.50

Spicy Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Red Onion and Conecuh Sausage

8" The Fox

$10.50

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Caramelized Onion, Black Olive, Green Bell Pepper, Italian Sausage and Pepperoni

8" The Stinger

$10.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Double Pepperoni, Mike's Hot Honey Drizzle

8" Tripple P

$11.00

White Sauce*, Mozzarella Cheese, Teriyaki-glazed Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Pancetta, Bacon *White Sauce is a traditional white sauce made with Ricotta Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper, Olive Oil and Basil.

8" Tuscan

$11.00

White Sauce*, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Roma Tomatoes and Capers with a Balsamic Drizzle *White Sauce is a traditional white sauce made with Ricotta Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper, Olive Oil and Basil.

8" Veggie Pie

$10.50

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Caramelized Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, Green Olive, Portabella Mushroom

12"

12" BBQ

$16.00

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Caramelized Onion and dusted with Joe Cain Widow Maker Blend

12" Buffalo Ranch

$17.00

Spicy Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese blend, Caramelized Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Ranch Drizzle

12" Carnivore

$17.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni and Pancetta.

12" Cheesemonger

$15.50

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Mozzarella, mild and sharp Irish Cheese blends.

12" Fajita

$16.50

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, Yellow Bell Pepper, Orange Bell Pepper, Grilled Chicken and Queso Blanco

12" Margherita Pie

$15.50

Red Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Cracked Black Pepper, Whole Leaf Basil - YOU CANNOT SUBSTITUTE A DIFFERENT SAUCE FOR A MARGHERITA PIE

12" Spicy Pie

$16.00

Spicy Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Red Onion and Conecuh Sausage

12" The Fox

$16.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Caramelized Onion, Black Olive, Green Bell Pepper, Italian Sausage and Pepperoni

12" Tripple P

$16.50

White Sauce*, Mozzarella Cheese, Teriyaki-glazed Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Pancetta, Bacon *White Sauce is a traditional white sauce made with Ricotta Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper, Olive Oil and Basil.

12" Tuscan

$16.50

White Sauce*, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Roma Tomatoes and Capers with a Balsamic Drizzle *White Sauce is a traditional white sauce made with Ricotta Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper, Olive Oil and Basil.

12" Veggie Pie

$16.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Caramelized Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, Green Olive, Portabella Mushroom

12" The Stinger

$16.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Double Pepperoni, Mike's Hot Honey Drizzle

16"

16" BBQ

$24.00

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, Caramelized Onion and dusted with Joe Cain Widow Maker Blend

16" Buffalo Ranch

$25.00

Spicy Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese blend, Caramelized Onion, Green Bell Pepper, Grilled Buffalo Chicken, Ranch Drizzle

16" Carnivore

$25.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Pepperoni and Pancetta.

16" Cheesemonger

$22.00

Red Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Buffalo Mozzarella, mild and sharp Irish Cheese blends.

16" Fajita

$24.50

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, Yellow Bell Pepper, Orange Bell Pepper, Grilled Chicken and Queso Blanco

16" Margherita Pie

$22.00

Red Sauce, Buffalo Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Cracked Black Pepper, Whole Leaf Basil - YOU CANNOT SUBSTITUTE A DIFFERENT SAUCE FOR A MARGHERITA PIE

16" Spicy Pie

$24.00

Spicy Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Spicy Italian Sausage, Red Onion and Conecuh Sausage

16" The Fox

$24.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Caramelized Onion, Black Olive, Green Bell Pepper, Italian Sausage and Pepperoni

16" The Stinger

$24.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Double Pepperoni, Mike's Hot Honey Drizzle

16" Tripple P

$24.50

White Sauce*, Mozzarella Cheese, Teriyaki-glazed Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, Pancetta, Bacon *White Sauce is a traditional white sauce made with Ricotta Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper, Olive Oil and Basil.

16" Tuscan

$24.50

White Sauce*, Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Grilled Chicken, Roma Tomatoes and Capers with a Balsamic Drizzle *White Sauce is a traditional white sauce made with Ricotta Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper, Olive Oil and Basil.

16" Veggie Pie

$24.00

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Cheese Blend, Caramelized Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, Green Olive, Portabella Mushroom

Build Your Own

8" BYO Pie

$9.00

12" BYO Pie

$13.50

16" BYO Pie

$21.00

Salads

Buffalo Ranch

$11.00

Romaine with tomatoes, green and red bell peppers, black olives, Irish Cheese, grilled Buffalo chicken, house-made croutons, and our signature Buttermilk Ranch dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine with Irish Cheese, house-made croutons, and our signature Caesar dressing

Caprese Salad

$7.00

Sliced mozzarella and tomatoes with whole leaf basil, olive oil, cracked black pepper and balsamic drizzle

Potato Salad

$4.50

Potatoes, celery, onion, hard-boiled egg and pickles

Shrimp Salad

$13.00

Spinach and arugula with tomatoes, green bell peppers, diced veggie blend and topped with our house-made croutons and Gulf Shrimp Remoulade

Side Salad Caesar

$4.50

Romaine with Irish Cheese, house-made croutons, and our signature Caesar dressing

Side Salad Spring Mix

$4.50

Spinach and arugula with green, red, yellow and orange bell peppers, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, banana peppers, diced veggie blend, house-made croutons and our signature Sweet Vinaigrette dressing

Spring Mix Salad

$8.00

Spinach and arugula with green, red, yellow and orange bell peppers, red onions, black olives, tomatoes, banana peppers, diced veggie blend, house-made croutons and our signature Sweet Vinaigrette dressing

Dessert

1 Scoop Sea Salt

$2.00

Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream with dark chocolate ribbons, milk chocolate ribbons and brownie chunks custom made for us by Cammie's Old Dutch Creamery

1 Scoop Straw/Blue

$2.00

Strawberry and Blueberry Swirl Ice Cream custom made for us by Cammie's Old Dutch Creamery

2 Scoop Sea Salt

$3.50

Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream with dark chocolate ribbons, milk chocolate ribbons and brownie chunks custom made for us by Cammie's Old Dutch Creamery

2 Scoop Straw/Blue

$3.50

Strawberry and Blueberry Swirl Ice Cream custom made for us by Cammie's Old Dutch Creamery

8" Jilly Pie

$10.00

Open face apple tart made on our signature pizza dough. Features Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, sugar and honey with a caramel swirl and topped with honey-whipped mascarpone

12" Jilly Pie

$14.50

Open face apple tart made on our signature pizza dough. Features Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, sugar and honey with a caramel swirl and topped with honey-whipped mascarpone

Fox in the Hole

$5.00

Our signature dough rolled into a doughnut, fried in duck fat, tossed in cinnamon and sugar, drizzled with caramel, stuffed with honey-whipped mascarpone and topped with fresh strawberries

Turtle Sundae

$5.00

Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream with dark chocolate ribbons, milk chocolate ribbons and brownie chunks custom made for us by Cammie's Old Dutch Creamery topped with Caramel, honey-whipped mascarpone and a homemade pecan turtle

16" Jilly Pie - catering size

$24.00

Beverages

20oz. Bottle Barq's Root Beer

$1.89

20oz. Bottle Coke

$1.89

20oz. Bottle Diet Coke

$1.89

20oz. Bottle Dr. Pepper

$1.89

20oz. Bottle Sprite

$1.89

2-Litre Bottle Coke

$3.00

2-Litre Bottle Diet Coke

$3.00

2-Litre Bottle Sprite

$3.00

Starters

Bruschetta - 3pc.

$4.00

Toasted slices of New Orleans Pistolette topped with baby heirloom tomatoes and drizzled with balsamic reduction

Bruschetta - 6pc.

$7.50

Toasted slices of New Orleans Pistolette topped with baby heirloom tomatoes and drizzled with balsamic reduction

Cheese Breads - 2pc.

$3.00

Our signature dough stuffed with Mozzarella and Irish cheeses, brushed with Kerry Gold butter and salt and served with our house Red Sauce

Cheese Breads - 4pc.

$5.00

Our signature dough stuffed with Mozzarella and Irish cheeses, brushed with Kerry Gold butter and salt and served with our house Red Sauce

Cheese Breads - 6pc.

$7.50

Our signature dough stuffed with Mozzarella and Irish cheeses, brushed with Kerry Gold butter and salt and served with our house Red Sauce

Cheese Breads - 8pc.

$9.50

Our signature dough stuffed with Mozzarella and Irish cheeses, brushed with Kerry Gold butter and salt and served with our house Red Sauce

Cheese Breads - 12pc.

$12.00

Our signature dough stuffed with Mozzarella and Irish cheeses, brushed with Kerry Gold butter and salt and served with our house Red Sauce

Gaelic Knots - 3pc.

$2.50

Bread knots made with our signature dough, brushed with Kerry Gold butter and salt and served with our house Red Sauce

Gaelic Knots - 6pc.

$4.00

Bread knots made with our signature dough, brushed with Kerry Gold butter and salt and served with our house Red Sauce

Gaelic Knots - 12pc.

$7.50

Bread knots made with our signature dough, brushed with Kerry Gold butter and salt and served with our house Red Sauce

Pub Fries Basket

$7.00

Basket of crispy fries fried in duck fat and served with our house-made Ranch, Spicy Mustard and Remoulade dressings for dipping

Samosas - 3pc.

$6.00

Beef, potatoes, spinach, white onion and Mediterranean spices stuffed in our signature dough, fried in duck fat and served with our house Red Sauce, Spicy Sauce and Ranch for dipping

Samosas - 6pc.

$11.50

Beef, potatoes, spinach, white onion and Mediterranean spices stuffed in our signature dough, fried in duck fat and served with our house Red Sauce, Spicy Sauce and Ranch for dipping

Zack's Beans & Rice Bowl

$7.50

Mix of red and white beans slow cooked with Conecuh sausage and shoepeg corn and served over rice

Zack's Beans & Rice Cup

$4.00

Mix of red and white beans slow cooked with Conecuh sausage and shoepeg corn and served over rice

Dipping Sauces

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

4oz. of our house Red Sauce made from Marzano tomatoes and basil

Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

$0.50

2oz. of our made-from-scratch buttermilk ranch dressing

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

2oz. of our made-from-scratch Caesar dressing

Extra Cheese

$0.50

4oz. cup of our fresh-graded Irish Cheese blend

House Vinaigrette

$0.50

2oz. cup of our made-from-scratch sweet vinaigrette

Jalapeño Mustard

$0.50

2oz. cup of our made-from-scratch spicy mustard

Remoulade

$0.50

2oz. cup of our made-from-scratch remoulade dressing

16oz Dressing

$7.50

16oz of any of our sauces or dressings - please indicate which in the comments

Mike's Hot Honey

$1.00

1oz. packet of Mike's Hot Honey - unique and delicious addition to any pizza!

Lunch Menu

ONLY AVAILABLE FROM 11am - 2pm on Weekdays and 11am - 4pm on Saturdays

Lunch Special To Go

$12.50

8" 1-Topping Pizza and a Side Salad of your choice.

English Fish and Chips

$12.00

2 Beer Battered Cod Filets with our crispy fries fried in Duck Fat

Shrimp Remoulade Pistolette

$12.00

Gulf shrimp in our house Remoulade dressing served on a toasted New Orleans Pistolette with arugula and veggie blend and our crispy fries fried in Duck Fat

Chicken Salad Pistolette

$10.00

Our house-made Chicken Salad on a toasted New Orleans Pistolette with Romaine lettuce and tomatoes and served with crispy fries fried in Duck Fat

'Bama Banger

$11.00

Fish Sandwhich

$11.00

End of Shift

$10.00

Pub Grub

'Bama Banger & Chips

$15.00

Chicken Salad Pistolette

$14.00

End of Shift

$14.00

English Fish & Chips

$16.00

Fish Sandwhich

$14.00

Shrimp Remoulade Pistolette

$16.00

Pizza Burger

$15.00

Lasagna

$15.00

Brunch

Coffee Cake French Toast

$14.00

Brunch Burger

$16.00

Shrimp and Grits

$17.00

Hipster Toast

$12.00

Full Irish

$16.00

Rosewater Waffles

$14.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$12.00

Traditional Bacon and Eggs

$10.00

Fox in the Hole Plate

$12.00

Side 2 Eggs

$3.50

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Sausage

$3.50

Side Fruit

$3.50

Side Cheesy Potato Casserole

$3.50

Side Fried Apples

$3.50

The Monroe

$7.50

The Stocking

$6.25

The Tuttle

$6.25

The Church

$5.50

The Leinkauf

$4.75

The Government

$4.75

The Dexter

$5.00

BYO Biscuit

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Pizzeria offering a Gaelic twist on NY Style pizzas cooked in a brink oven, alongside original and classic pub grub and salads.

Location

1455 Monroe St, Mobile, AL 36604

Directions

Gallery
The Spiffy Fox image
The Spiffy Fox image

