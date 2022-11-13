Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Spoon Trade 295 W Grand Ave

review star

No reviews yet

295 W Grand Ave

Grover Beach, CA 93433

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crunchy Potatoes
Kale Caesar
Moroccan Spice Bean Stew

Starters

Mini Loaf

$6.00

A half pound loaf of house made sourdough bread

Grilled Bread

$5.00

2 thick sliced of grilled sourdough, brush with garlic, served with butter

Blue fin Tuna Skewers

$18.00

house made tuna sausage on a skewer, baked and served over crushed avocado, glazed with eel sauce and garnished with scallions and herbs

Tri Tip Tartare

$22.00

ground CAB tri tip, seasoned with shallot, sherry vinegar, olive oi, parsley and topped with tonnato sauce and served with grilled sourdough.

Olives

$7.00

Castelventrano olives marinaded in garlic oil and orange zest

Soup & Salad

Chilled Peach Gazpacho olive oil black pepper mint

Bowl Seasonal Soup

$12.50

a local veggy, cooked onions and garlic, all pureed together, garnished with olive oil and pepper

Cup Seasonal Soup

$7.00

roasted early girl tomatoes, cooked onions and garlic, all pureed together, garnished with olive oil and pepper

Kale Caesar

$16.00

chopped lacinato kale, house caesar dressing, grilled soft sourdough croutons, parmesan

Roasted veggie and Quinoa Salad

$17.00

marinated quinoa, salsa verde dressed roasted baby broccoli and baby carrots

Mixed Greens

$9.00

Local Lettuces lightly dressed with red wine vinaigrette, cucumbers and sourdough croutons

Entrees

Moroccan Spice Bean Stew

$22.00

a slow cooked stew with braised beans, peppers, corn, squash, garnished with harissa marinated cabbage. served with our potato chips. this one is vegan

Halibut Almondine

$38.00

pan seared alaskan halibut served over sauteed green beans and eggplant puree, topped with a brown butter almond salsa and chervil

Chicken & Waffle

$34.00

Breast, wing leg and thigh crispy fried Marys chicken, with a sourdough waffle, spiced honey, butter, fried rosemary, house kimchi

Duck Ramen

$25.00

36 hour broth, house noodles, duck confit, shoyu egg, scallion, schmaltz

Rib eye Steak & Early Girl Tomatoes

$55.00+

sous vide & charbroiled CAB rib eye, marinated early girl tomatoes, black pepper brandy sauce, fresh whole herbs

Mushroom Porridge

$25.00

ground khorasan farro served creamy with sautéed mushrooms, over goat cheese mousse, garnisged with a poached egg, frisee, rye bread crumbs

Pumpkin and Dumplin

$24.00

house take on chicken and dumplings, in our broth with chicken sausage balls, roasted pumpkin bits, boiled buttermilk dumplings ad oregano

Roasted Vegetable Tikka

$24.00

Butter roasted veggies over fried polenta and our house made vegan tikka masala sauce, garnished with cilantro and feta

Sandwiches

Fried Bologna Sandwich

$20.00

maple cured country style bologna, house american cheese, pickles, dijonaise served with a side salad

Cheeseburger

$20.00

8 ounce CAB ground chuck patty, cheddar cheese, special sauce, lettuce, onion, pickle, GBS bun served with crunchy potatoes

Add Ons

Duck Confit

$7.00

pulled slow cooked duck leg, crisped up on the flat top

Braised Bacon

$7.00

slow cooked slab bacon, sliced thick and crisped up on the flat top

Burger Patty

$8.00

8 oz CAB ground chuck patty charbroiled

Bologna Steak

$8.00

House made maple cured bologna crisped up on the flat top

White Anchovies

$3.00

Spanish style marinated white anchovies

Roasted Veggies

$8.00

daily mixed local veggies sautéed in butter and olive oil, finished with fine shallot

Crunchy Potatoes

$6.00

boiled, crushed and then fried till crispy, seasoned with house spice served with ketchup

Crispy Polenta

$6.00

Cooked polenta, chilled, portioned and then fried to order

Sunny Egg

$2.00

1 egg cooked sunny side up.

1/2 BIRD ala carte

$22.00

WHOLE BIRD ala carte

$40.00

Waffel

$9.00

Sourdough style belgian waffle with butter, honey and fried rosemary

Desserts

Strawberry Upside Down Cake Warm Berry Oatmilk

Brown Sugar PDC

$12.00

A custard style dessert with a creme fraiche layer and sea salt.

Basque Style Cheesecake

$10.00

A Spanish classic. less dense and less sweet then other cheesecakes, crustless and a little bright

SD Chocolate Brownie

$9.00

Gooey Fudge, sour and soft, served warm with whipped cream

Brown Butter Cookie

$1.00

A la MODE

$2.00

a single scoop of vanilla ice cream

BEER FLOAT

$14.00

a rotting beer choice poured over vanilla ice cream

ICE CREAM

$5.00

ICE CREAM FLOAT

$10.00

vanilla ice cream with your choice of root beer or cream soda

Upside Down Cake

$10.00

Kid

KIDSChic & Waffle

$12.00

4 piece chicken tenders, hand breaded and fried served with a buttered 1/2 waffle and a side of honey

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$12.00

A mini grilled cheese sandwich with cheddar, havarti and aioli in between two slices sourdough and served with daily soup

KIDS Bologna Sandwich

$12.00

griddled house made bologna with american cheese and dijoniase served on a toasted baguette with pickles and a fruit cup

Bottles & Cans

“CRISPY” PILSNER

$7.00

“MEET THE FLOCKERS” HAZY IPA

$10.00

“ESCAPE” WEST COAST IPA

$8.00

Offshoot, San Diego, CA, 7.1% ABV, 16 oz can

“CALYPSO” CUCUMBER SOUR 7

$7.00

Captain Fatty’s, Goleta, CA., 4.6% ABV, 12 oz can

GRAPEFRUIT RADDLER

$5.00

Stiegl, Austria, 2% ABV 16 oz can

“WILD DAPPLE FIRE” SOUR ALE 2015

$19.00

Barrel House, Paso Robles, CA, 5.7% ABV, 375ml bottl

SAISON FARMHOUSE ALE

$8.00

Dupont, Belgium, 6.5% ABV, 12 oz bottle

“MEZCAL-LIMON” VINTAGE SERIES

$18.00

Firestone, Paso Robles, CA, 13.5% ABV, 12 oz btl

STRONG DARK ALE

$16.00

Chimay,”Blue Label,” Belgium, 9% ABV, 22 oz bottle

BOOST COFFEE STOUT

$11.00

Almanac, Alameda, CA, 9% ABV, 16 oz can

“THREE PHILOSOPHERS” QUAD-KRIEK

$21.00

Ommegang, Cooperstown, NY, 9.7% ABV, 750 ml btl

HIGH LIFE 40 oz

$8.00

PBR CAN

$3.50

LIL SUMPIN WHEAT

$5.00

Booch - Cider - Seltzer

PINA COLADA NOVA

$7.00

HOPICAL CITRUS JUNE SHINE

$10.00

PEACH TEA BOOCH CRAFT

$10.00

SHINKO PERRY MISSION

$18.00

PARROT HEAD TIN CITY

$8.00

DRY APPLE TIN CITY

$7.00

PIPPIN HARD CIDER SCAR

$18.00

General

House Soda

$4.50

Seasonal fruit juice mixed with soda water

ICED TEA

$2.50+

fresh brewed, organic, silk roads tea

ELDERFLOWER SPRITZ

$4.50

d'arbo elderflower syrup, ice and sparkling water

FRESH SQUEEZED LEMONADE

$4.00+

house made, lemon juice, simple syrup, water

SPARKLING WATER

$3.50

12 oz Saratoga sparkling water

HOP WATER

$4.00

lagunitas, zero sugar, zero carbs, zero cal

WHALEBIRD NA KOMBUCHA

$5.25

locally crafted NA kombucha in rotating flavor

SPRITE

$3.25

375 ml glass bottle of Mexican sprite, natural cane sugar

CREAM SODA

$3.25

12 oz hanks cream soda, cane sugar

GINGER BEER

$3.25

9.3 oz fentiman's, cane sugar

COKE

$3.25

375 ml bottle, mexican coca cola, cane sugar

ROOT BEER

$3.25

12 oz bottle, abita rb, can sugar contains caffein

FAUX FIZZ

$6.00

RED WINE SPRITZ

$6.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00+

MILK 16 oz

$4.00

KID MILK

$2.50

KID LEMONADE

$2.50

Green Citron

$3.00+

Coffee & Hot Tea

Drip Coffee Deltina

$2.00+

Espesso Shot

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Spoon Trade is a gathering place in the heart of Grover Beach, offering farm fresh New American cuisine. With an eclectic beverage list and a seasonally inspired menu, the guest is sure to always find something new to enjoy.

Location

295 W Grand Ave, Grover Beach, CA 93433

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Bee House Thai Cuisine - 245 West Grand Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
245 West Grand Av. Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
Rib Line by the Beach
orange star4.0 • 134
359 W Grand Ave Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
3 Fat Guys Diner
orange star3.8 • 430
359 West Grand Avenue Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
Sunsets at Pismo
orange starNo Reviews
359 West Grand Avenue Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
Mama Leah's Grover Beach - 1301 West Grand Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1301 West Grand Avenue Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
Breezeway Cafe
orange star4.5 • 104
230 Pomeroy Ave Pismo Beach, CA 93449
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grover Beach

Rib Line by the Beach
orange star4.0 • 134
359 W Grand Ave Grover Beach, CA 93433
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grover Beach
Pismo Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
San Luis Obispo
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
Los Osos
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Paso Robles
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Buellton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston