The Spot The Spot

Soups

Black Bean

$4.25+

Topped with Cheddar Cheese

Cauliflower Cheese

$4.25+

Sweet Potato

$4.25+

Roasted Pepper Cashew

$4.25+

Lunch/Dinner Menu

Small Bites

Popcorn Chicken

$15.50

Served with spicy pineapple sauce &fries

Blueberry Cream Cheese Wontons

$9.50

Veggie Pot Stickers

$9.50

Veggie Tots

$10.50

Thai Chili Wings

$11.50

Tossed in our Thai Chili sauce & topped with blue cheese crumbles.

House Cut Fries

$6.50

Fried Goat Cheese

$8.50

5 Breaded Goat Cheese balls served with a tomato & apple jelly & ciabatta toasts

Feel Good

$12.50

Quinoa salad on a bed of deconstructed guacamole. Served w/ corn chips

Burgers

Brunch Burger

$15.50

Angus burger topped with pork roll, American cheese & fried egg. Served with chips & pickles.

The Stu

$14.50

Blackened turkey burger, guacamole, & cheddar on a grilled Artisan wheat bread. Served with chips & pickles.

Grilled Portabella

$12.00

Grilled portobello mushroom, sauteed spinach, garlic, & oil, roasted peppers, & fresh mozzarella on a bun. Served w/ sweet potato fries.

Sandwiches/Wraps

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Fried chicken breast, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, & BBQ sauce in a plain wrap. Served with fries.

Turkey Apple Melt

$13.50

Roasted turkey, sliced apple, American cheese, honey, & arugula on an Artisan wheat bread. Served with chips & pickles.

Charred Pineapple BLT

$14.75

Grilled pineapple, fresh mozzarella, avocado,tomato, spring mix, bacon, & raspberry jelly on a ciabatta bread. Served with chips & pickles.

Blacken Cheezy

$14.75

Two blackened chicken breasts, mozzarella, bacon, & guacamole on sourdough bread. Served with fries & pickles.

Shawafel

$15.50

Grilled chicken, falafel, black bean dip, cucumber, lettuce, tomato, feta, & Greek dressing on a pita. Served with chips & pickles.

Shrimp Avocado

$14.50

Shrimp, cashews, avocado,jasmine rice, & our ponzu sauce in a black bean wrap. Served with chips & pickles.

Thai Chili Tuna Wrap

$15.50

Grilled tuna, cashews, avocado, jasmine rice, & Thai chili sauce in a black bean wrap. Served w/ chips & pickles.

New School

$11.50

Grilled Falafel, jasmine rice, cabbage, lettuce, carrots, & cashew sauce in a black bean wrap. Served w/ chips & pickles.

Blackened Chicken Caeser Wrap

$14.50

Blackened chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, & Caeser dressing in a spinach wrap. Served with fries.

Lishy's Crispy Fried Mushroom Sandwich

$15.50

Fried Oyster mushroom, tomato, lettuce, pickle, & spicy cashew drizzle on top of a bun. Served with French Fries

Spot Faves

Berry Almond Salad

$16.50

Seasonal berries, romaine lettuce,spinach, candied almonds, chopped eggplant fingers, feta cheese,& topped with blackened chicken. Served with cranberry vinaigrette.

Falafel Salad

$16.50

Falafel, grilled veggies, black bean dip, cucumbers, red onion, & spring mix. Served with our Greek dressing.

Jony's Crack Mac

$14.00

Mac n cheese topped with grilled chicken & broccoli.

Chicken Flacos

$14.50

3 fried corn tortillas topped with cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, & blackened chicken

Quinoa Quesadilla

$15.00

Quinoa, cheddar cheese,& roasted peppers in a black bean tortilla. Served with Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream.

Kids Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Bitty Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Served with Chips & Pickles

Angus Burger

$10.00

Served with French Fries

Desserts

Dessert

Peanut Butter Banana Pie

$5.00

Fried Oreos

$3.25

Beverages

Lemonades

Plain Lemonade

$6.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

Blackberry Ginger Lemonade

$6.50

Mango Lemonade

$6.50

Blueberry Lemonade

$6.50

Pineapple Lemonade

$6.50

Lavender Lemonade

$6.50

Misc Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Fiji water

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Joe Tea Lemon

$2.75

Sprite

$2.50

Joe Tea Half & Half

$2.75

Fresh Brew Iced Tea

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

331 Tilton Road, Northfield, NJ 08225

Directions

