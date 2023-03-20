The Spot The Spot
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
331 Tilton Road, Northfield, NJ 08225
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cantina Mexicana - 701 E Black Horse Pike
No Reviews
701 E Black Horse Pike Pleasantville, NJ 08232
View restaurant