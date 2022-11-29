Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Spot Burgers and Beers

3011 Longford Drive, Suite 13

Spring Hill, TN 37174

SPOT CHEESEBURGER MEAL
SPOT CHEESEBURGER
JR SPOT CHEESEBURGER

BURGERS, SANDWICHES & MORE

SPOT BURGER

SPOT BURGER

$7.75

Double - Grilled 100% American Beef Patties (no additives, preservatives or fillers), Crisp Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Onion (Grilled Upon Request), Spot Sauce Served on Fresh Toasted Bun

SPOT CHEESEBURGER

SPOT CHEESEBURGER

$9.25

Double - Grilled 100% American Beef Patties (no additives, preservatives or fillers), Double American Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Onion (Grilled Upon Request), Spot Sauce Served on Fresh Toasted Bun

JR SPOT BURGER

JR SPOT BURGER

$6.25

Single - Grilled 100% American Beef Patty (no additives, preservatives or fillers), American Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Onion (Grilled Upon Request), Spot Sauce Served on Fresh Toasted Bun

JR SPOT CHEESEBURGER

JR SPOT CHEESEBURGER

$7.25

Single - Grilled 100% American Beef Patty (no additives, preservatives or fillers), American Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Onion (Grilled Upon Request), Spot Sauce Served on Fresh Toasted Bun

CHILI CHEESEBURGER

CHILI CHEESEBURGER

$8.75

Single Grilled 100% American Beef Patty, Topped with Homemade Meat Chili, American Cheese, Onion, Mustard, Pickles Served on a Fresh Bun

CHEESESTEAK

CHEESESTEAK

$9.25

Shaved Ribeye Steak, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Onions & Green Peppers Served on a Hoagie Bun

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Crispy Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Pickles, Mayonnaise Served on a Fresh Toasted Bun

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Crispy Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Pickles, Mayonnaises Served on a Fresh Toasted Bun

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$8.50

Fried Hot Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles Served on a Fresh Toasted Bun

FRIED FISH SANDWICH

FRIED FISH SANDWICH

$8.50

Hand Battered Flounder Filet, Coleslaw, Tomato, Tarter Sauce Served on Fresh Bun

HOT DOG

$3.00

1/4 LB Nathan All Beef Hot Dog, Relish, Mustard, Onions Served on a Fresh Bun and includes Fries (or select another side for added charge) and a Beverage

CHILI CHEESE HOT DOG

CHILI CHEESE HOT DOG

$4.25

1/4 LB Nathan All Beef Hot Dog, Homemade Meat Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Onions Served on a Fresh Bun

WINGS - 6 PIECE

WINGS - 6 PIECE

$7.50

Spot Chicken Wings Made In-House and Tossed with Choice of BBQ, Korean BBQ, Mango Habanero or Nashville Hot Sauce

WINGS - 12 PIECE

WINGS - 12 PIECE

$14.00

Spot Chicken Wings Made In-House and Tossed with Choice of BBQ, Korean BBQ, Mango Habanero or Nashville Hot Sauce. Two sauces may be selected on 12 piece.

MEALS

Meals Include Fries (or select another side for added charge) and a Beverage (or substitute for a Shake for added charge).
SPOT BURGER MEAL

SPOT BURGER MEAL

$11.50

Grilled 100% American Beef Patties (no additives, preservatives or fillers), Crisp Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Onion (Grilled Upon Request), Spot Sauce Served on Fresh Bun and includes Fries (or select another side for added charge) and a Beverage

SPOT CHEESEBURGER MEAL

SPOT CHEESEBURGER MEAL

$13.00

Grilled 100% American Beef Patties (no additives, preservatives or fillers), American Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Onion (Grilled Upon Request), Spot Sauce Served on Fresh Bun and includes Fries (or select another side for added charge) and a Beverage

JR SPOT BURGER MEAL

JR SPOT BURGER MEAL

$10.00

Grilled 100% American Beef Patty (no additives, preservatives or fillers), American Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Onion (Grilled Upon Request), Spot Sauce Served on Fresh Bun and includes Fries (or select another side for added charge) and a Beverage

JR SPOT CHEESEBURGER MEAL

JR SPOT CHEESEBURGER MEAL

$11.00

Grilled 100% American Beef Patty (no additives, preservatives or fillers), American Cheese, Crisp Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Onion (Grilled Upon Request), Spot Sauce Served on Fresh Bun and includes Fries (or select another side for added charge) and a Beverage

CHILI CHEESEBURGER MEAL

CHILI CHEESEBURGER MEAL

$12.50

Single Grilled 100% American Beef Patty, Topped with Homemade Meat Chili, American Cheese, Onion, Mustard, Pickles Served on a Fresh Bun and includes Fries (or select another side for added charge) and a Beverage

CHEESESTEAK MEAL

CHEESESTEAK MEAL

$13.00

Shaved Ribeye Steak, Provolone Cheese, Mushrooms, Grilled Onions & Green Peppers Served on a Fresh Toasted Hoagie Bun and includes Fries (or select another side for added charge) and a Beverage

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH MEAL

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH MEAL

$11.75

Fried Chicken Breast, Crispy Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Pickles, Mayonnaise Served on a Fresh Toasted Bun and includes Fries (or select another side for added charge) and a Beverage

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH MEAL

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH MEAL

$11.75

Grilled Chicken Breast, Crispy Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Pickles, Mayonnaises Served on a Fresh Toasted Bun and includes Fries (or select another side for added charge) and a Beverage

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH MEAL

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH MEAL

$12.25

Fried Hot Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickes Served on a Fresh Toasted Bun and includes Fries (or select another side for added charge) and a Beverage

FRIED FISH SANDWICH MEAL

FRIED FISH SANDWICH MEAL

$12.25

Hand Battered Founder Filet, Coleslaw, Tomato, Tarter Sauce Served on Fresh Bun and includes Fries (or select another side for added charge) and a Beverage

HOT DOG MEAL

$6.75

and includes Fries (or select another side for added charge) and a Beverage

CHILI CHEESE HOT DOG MEAL

CHILI CHEESE HOT DOG MEAL

$8.00

Single Grilled 100% American Beef Patty, Topped with Homemade Meat Chili, American Cheese, Onion, Mustard, Pickles Served on a Fresh Bun and includes Fries (or select another side for added charge) and a Beverage

3 PC CHKN TNDR

$11.00

3 PC HOT CHKN TNDR

$11.00

SALADS

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$10.75

Grilled Chicken Breast Served on Bed of Mixed Greens, Topped with Tomatoes, Chedder Cheese, Onions, Seasoned Croutons, Served with Choice of Dressing

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$10.75

Fried Chicken Breast Served on Bed of Mixed Greens, Topped with Tomatoes, Chedder Cheese, Onions, Seasoned Croutons, Served with Choice of Dressing

KIDS MEALS

KIDS BURGER MEAL

KIDS BURGER MEAL

$5.50

Grilled 100% American Beef Patty (no additives, preservatives or fillers), Ketchup Served on a Fresh Bun, Includes Choice of Fries, Baked Potato Chips or Fruit Cup and Kids Beverage

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS MEAL

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS MEAL

$5.50

Fried Chicken Tenders, Includes Choice of Fries, Baked Potato Chips or Fruit Cup and Kids Beverage

KIDS HOT DOG MEAL

KIDS HOT DOG MEAL

$5.50

Hot Dog with Ketchup, Includes Choice of Fries, Baked Potato Chips or Fruit Cup and Kids Beverage

SIDES

FRIES

FRIES

$2.75

Seasoned Fries

BASKET OF FRIES

BASKET OF FRIES

$4.50

Basket of Seasoned Fries

SPOT FRIES

SPOT FRIES

$4.75

Seasoned Fries Topped with American Cheese, Spot Sauce and Grilled Onions

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.25
ONION RINGS

ONION RINGS

$4.50

Onion Rings with Dipping Sauce

ZUCCHINI FRIES

ZUCCHINI FRIES

$4.50

Zucchini Fries Served with Ranch Dressing

MIXED GREEN SALAD

$4.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Onions, Croutons, Served with Choice of Dressing

PRETZEL W/ BEER CHEESE

PRETZEL W/ BEER CHEESE

$6.00

Pretzel Served with Spot Beer Cheese and Ground Mustard

FOUNTAIN BEVERAGE

FOUNTAIN BEVERAGE

FOUNTAIN BEVERAGE

$2.50

20oz Beverage

BOTTLED BEVERAGE

Bottled Beverage

$2.50

SHAKES

SHAKES

SHAKES

$4.00

Chocolate, Strawberry, or Vanilla

BEER & HARD SELTZER

MICHELOB ULTRA 2 FOR 1 DRAFT

$5.50

Hard Seltzer

$3.50

The Rose

$5.50

Pernicious

$5.50

Nut Brown Ale

$5.50

Yee-Haw

$5.50

October Fest

$5.50

Space Dust

$5.50

Pitch Invasion

$5.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Sam Adams

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Angry Orchard

$3.50

Domestic Bucket

$15.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Guinness Extra Stout

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Import Bucket

$24.00

Victoria

$5.00

MIXED DRINKS

Margarita - Classic

$4.00

Margarita - Frozen

$4.00

Margarita - Mango

$5.00

DESSERT

Christie Cookie

$2.25

Hot Chocolate - Regular (12oz)

$2.75

Hot Chocolate - Large (20oz)

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We look forward to you enjoying our West Coast Style Burger made with 100% American Beef (no fillers, preservatives or additives), crisp lettuce, fresh sliced tomato, onions (grilled upon request) and Spot Sauce all served on a Fresh Toasted Bun. Enjoy with a side of fries, zucchini fries or onion rings. Finish off your meal with a cold fountain drink, local craft beer or milk shake.

3011 Longford Drive, Suite 13, Spring Hill, TN 37174

