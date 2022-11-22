Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Spot @ Hula 50 Lakeside Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

50 Lakeside Avenue

Burlington, VT 05401

Beverages

Coke

$1.80

Diet Coke

$1.80

Sprite

$1.80

Seltzer

$1.80

Ginger Ale

$1.80

Iced Tea

$1.80

Lemonade

$1.80

Arnold Palmer

$1.80

Lair's Lemonade

$2.50

Half seltzer, half Rookie's maple lemonade

The J Bez

$2.50

Half Iced Tea and half Rookie's Maple Lemonade

Aqau ViTea Kombucha

$3.25

Rotating Flavors

Maple Lemonade

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Coffee

Hawaiian Blend Drip Coffee

$2.50

Hawaiian Blend Decaf Drip Coffee

$2.50

Iced Hawaiian Blend Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$1.80

Latte

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Cappuccino

$3.75
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:55 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:55 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:55 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:55 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:55 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:55 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:55 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

50 Lakeside Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401

Directions

