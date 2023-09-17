- Home
- /
- League City
- /
- The Spot - League City - 2502 Gulf Freeway South
The Spot - League City 2502 Gulf Freeway South
No reviews yet
2502 Gulf Freeway South
League City, TX 77573
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Beverages
N/A Beverages
Kids Drinks
Food
Appetizers
Shrimp Kisses
Spot Sampler
Hot Honey Calamari
Chips & Queso
6 ounces of White Queso topped with a pinch of pico de gallo and served with warm tortilla chips.
Mozzarella Sticks
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Fried Pickles
Spot Wings 6
Spot Wings 12
Spot Wings 18
+2 Wings
Burgers/Sandwiches
Seafood
Kids Spot
Sides
Shake Spot
Classic Shakes
Mega Shakes
Desserts
Spot Drinks
Margaritas & Tequila
Frozen Margarita 20oz
Tornado Gold Tequila
Frozen Margarita 12oz
Island Famous Margarita
Dbl Old Fashion Glass Lalo Tequila Blanco 2oz Lime juice 1oz Agave 1oz SHAKE hard STRAIN over full glass ice Tajin Half Rim
Spicy Cucumber Margarita
Dbl Old Fashion Glass Titanim Blanco 2oz Cucumber 6cubes Jalapeno 1slices lime juice .5oz Agave .5oz Shake, Strain over iced glass Lime Wheel, Jalapeno
Blue Sky Rita
Sunset Ranch Water
High Ball Glass Don Julio Reposado 1.5oz Topo Chico 6oz Grapefruit, fresh squeezed 1oz Lime Juice .25oz Grapefruit QTR Wedge Tajin Half Rim
Frozen Flavored Margarita 20oz
Frozen Flavored Margarita 12oz
Tropical Drinks
Coconut Mojito
High Ball Glass White Rum 2oz Mint leaves 8 leaves lime wedges 2ea MUDDLE Cream de Coconut 4 bar spns STIR Mint Sprig
Hurricane
Mai Tai
Ocean Water
Passion Fruit Mojito
High Ball Glass White Rum 2oz Mint leaves 8 leaves lime wedges 2ea Mango, Raspberry & Passionfruit purees .5oz ea flavor MUDDLE Simple Syrup .75oz Mint Sprig & 3 Raspberries
20oz Pina Colada
Pineapple Express
Highball Glass Light Rum 2oz Pineapple pieces 2 spoon Simple syrup 1/2oz MUDDLE Pineapple juice 2oz ***SHAKE HARD*** Soda & Sprite Splash ea Garnish with Pineapple Pieces and Cherry Skewer
Rum Punch
12oz Pina Colada
Island Famous Mojito
High Ball Glass Flor de Cana 4yr Rum 2oz Mint leaves 8 leaves lime wedges 3ea MUDDLE Simple Syrup 1oz Mint Sprig
20oz Flavored Pina Colada
12 oz Flavored Pina Colada
Good Drinks
Espresso Martini
***CHILLED*** Martini Glass Vodka, Tito's 1.5oz Kahlua .75oz Espresso cold brew 1.25oz Simple syrup .75oz SHAKE STRAIN into cilled glass Espresso Bean
Gin & Tonic
Highball Glass Gin, Dripping Springs 1.5oz Tonic Fever Tree 4oz Pink peppercorns 6ea Grapefruit peel, Large 1 ea Rosemary Sprig 1 ea
La Paloma
Old Fashioned
Dbl Old Fashion Glass Sazarac Rye 6yr 2oz simple syrup .25oz Angustura bitters 4 dashes STIR IN MIXING GLASS STRAIN over CUBE orange peel-squeeze oil 1ea luxardo cherries 2es
Texas Smash
Dbl Old Fashion Glass Still Austin Straight Bourbon 2oz Contreau 0.25 Lemon 0.25 Simple Syrup 0.75 Basil Leaves 6 ea SHAKE HARD STRAIN over Large Ice CUBE Generous Basil Sprig
French 75
Champagne Glass Gin-Fords 1oz Lemon juice .5oz Simple syrup .5oz STIR IN MIXING GLASS STRAIN into Chilled Glass FILL with Prosecco Serve Mini BTL on side
Tito's Bloody Mary
Highball Glass 1/2 lime squeezed 1.5 Lemon Wedge, SQ 1ea 2 dash tobasco .5oz 1 dash W-sauce .5oz 1.5oz Tito's Vodka FILL ICE/TURN ONCE/TAJIN RIM Cucumber, Jalapeno
Liquor
Liquor
Bombay
Bombay Saphire
Dripping Springs
Well Gin
DBL Well Gin
DBL Bombay
DBL Bombay Saphire
Amaretto Di Saronno
Rumplemintz
Amaretto Well
Apple Pucker
Bailey's
Blue Curacao
Grand Marnier
Cointreau
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Peach Schnapps
Razzmatazz
Triple Sec
Watermelon Pucker
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
DBL Rumplemintz
DBL Amaretto Well
DBL Apple Pucker
DBL Bailey's
DBL Blue Curacao
DBL Grand Marnier
DBL Cointreau
DBL Jagermeister
DBL Kahlua
DBL Peach Schnapps
DBL Razzmatazz
DBL Triple Sec
DBL Watermelon Pucker
151 Overproof
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Cruzan Coconut
Flor de Cana 4
Malibu
Myers
Well Rum
DBL Well Rum
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Bacardi
DBL Bacardi Black
DBL BCB White Rum
DBL Cruzan White
DBL Flor de Cana 4
DBL Myers
DBL 151 Overproof
DBL Malibu
DBL Blue Chair Coconut
Well Scotch
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Glenfiddich
DBL Well Scotch
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
DBL Johnnie Walker Red
DBL Glenfiddich
1800 Silver
Casamigos Reposado
Clase Azul Reposado
Corazon Blanco
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Reposado
El Tesoro Anejo
Espolon Silver
Fortaleza Blanco
Fortaleza Reposado
Lalo
Patron Silver
Titanium Blanco
Well Tequila
Mezcal Ojo de Tigre
DBL Well Tequila
DBL 1800 Silver
DBL Avion Silver
DBL Espolon Silver
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Casamigos Reposado
DBL 1800 Reposado
DBL Herradura Reposado
DBL Herradura Silver
DBL Don Julio 1942
DBL Avion Anejo
Absolut
Grey Goose
Kettle One
Tito's
Deep Eddy Lemon
Vodka (Well)
3 Olives Grape
Texas Tail
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
DBL Absolut
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Kettle One
DBL Tito's
DBL Deep Eddy Lemon
DBL Vodka (Well)
DBL 3 Olives Grape
DBL Texas Tail
Buffalo Trace
Crown
Seagrams 7
Fireball
High West Dbl Rye
Jack Daniels
Jameson Irish
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Maker's Mark
Sazerac Rye
Still Austin Bourbon
Texas Tail Whiskey
Well Whiskey
Woodford Rsv
Michters Single Barrel
Wild Turkey 101
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Crown
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Maker's Mark
DBL Jameson Irish
DBL Fireball
DBL Jim Beam
DBL SB Peanutbutter
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Texas Tail Whiskey
A-Z Cocktails
1/2 Gallon Rita
1/2 Gallon Rum Punch
20oz Flavored Pina Colada
3 Wise Men
5 Star General
Adios MF
Amaretto Sour
Apple Martini
Apple Old Fashioned
B-52
Bailey's
Biohazard
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Buttery Nipple
Cape Cod
Carnival Cooler
Cindy Sunrise
Cinn Toast
Cinn Toast
Colorado Bull
Cosmo Tini
Cucumber Cool
Dirty Monkey
DOs XX Rita 20oz
Elvis
Fuzzy Navel
Gallon Rita
Gallon Rum Punch
Gimlet
Ginger B Martini
Green Chili
Green Tea
Greyhound
Island Mojito 12oz
Islanda Famous Mojito
Jager
Jager Bomb
Jameson Pickle
Jameson Pickle
Johnny Vegas
Jolly Rancher
Kamikazi
Lemondrop
Lemondrop
Lemondrop Martini
Liquid Cocaine
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island Tea
Madras
Mahattan
Mango Rita
Mangonada Rita
Meltdown Rita 20oz
Mexican Candy
Mexican Candy
Moscow Mule
Muddled Rita
Oatmeal Candy
Old Fashioned
Dbl Old Fashion Glass Sazarac Rye 6yr 2oz simple syrup .25oz Angustura bitters 4 dashes STIR IN MIXING GLASS STRAIN over CUBE orange peel-squeeze oil 1ea luxardo cherries 2es
Orange Roofie
PA Upside Down Cake
Passion Mojito 12oz
PBJ
PBJ
Pina Colada Flight
Pitchen Pina Colada
Pitcher Margarita
Purple Gatorade
Red Gatorade
Rita Bong
Rita Flight
Royal F*ck
Rumplemintz
Salty Dog
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Spicy Bloody Mary
SS Ranch Water
Star F*cker
Surfer on Acid
Tipsy Reindeer
Tito's Bloody Mary
Tom Collins
Top Shelf LIT
Tropical Flight
Vegas Bomb
Vegas Bomb
Wake Me Up
Washington Apple
Watermelon Toss
White Russian
White Tea
Whsikey Sour
Zydeco Haze
Bottled Beer
Premium Bottle
TX Craft Bottle
Seltzer / Cider
Draft Beer
Local Draft
Premium Draft
Wine
Red
Seaglass Pinot Noir GL
Elegant with red cherry and strawberry flavors on the palate. 2+ Guests - Would you like to do a bottle for $28?
Seaglass Pinot Noir BOTTLE
Elegant with red cherry and strawberry flavors on the palate.
Joel Gott Cabernet Sauvignon GL
Full flavored cabernet with velvety structure and finish. 2+ Guests - Would you like to do a bottle?
Joel Gott Cabernet Sauvignon BOTTLE
Full flavored cabernet with velvety structure and finish.
White
Harken Chardonnay GL
Warm oak aromatics with rich buttery pear finish. 2+ guests - Would you like to try a bottle for $28?
Harken Chardonnay BOTTLE
Warm oak aromatics with rich buttery pear finish.
Decoy Sauvignon Blanc GL
Vibrant with sweet citrus and summer melon refreshing finish 2+ guests - Would you like to try a bottle for $26?
Decoy Sauvignon Blanc BOTTLE
Vibrant with sweet citrus and summer melon refreshing finish
Retail
Glassware
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 3:59 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
2502 Gulf Freeway South, League City, TX 77573