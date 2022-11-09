The Spot Market & Cafe 102 North Main Street

The Spot Market & Cafe imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Breakfast & Brunch
Mexican & Tex-Mex

The Spot Market & Cafe

16 Reviews

102 North Main Street

New Home, TX 79381

Popular Items

JUST A BURGER
CHICKEN FINGERS
KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

STARTERS

JUNGLE CHEESE BITES

$13.00

GOLDEN BROWN CHEESE CURDS SERVED WITH OUR SPICY MANGO HABANERO SAUCE

JALAPENO POPPERS

$11.00

6 JALAPENO POPPER STUFFED WITH CREAM CHEESE.

CHEESE TOTS

$6.00

CHEESE FRIES

$6.00

CHIPS AND SALSA

$7.00

Wings

Lightly breaded, hand-spun in your favorite sauce

6 piece Wings

$11.00

Only traditional wings available right now

10 Piece Wings

$14.00

20 Piece Wings

$30.00

BURGERS & WRAPS

THE SPOT

$15.00

OUR GRILLED HAMBURGER TOPPED WITH JALAPENO BACON, GRILLED ONIONS AND CHEDDAR CHEESE

DOUBLE DEAL

$16.00

TWO HAMBURGER PATTIES AND YOU CHOOSE THE CHEESE

JUST A BURGER

$13.00

OUR PERFECTLY SEASONED GRILLED BURGER - YOU CHOOSE THE CHEESE

CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP

$13.00

HAND-BREADED CHICKEN STRIPS, WRAPPED IN A TORTILLA WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO AND CHEESE WITH RANCH

THE DAILY SPOT SPECIAL - 2 CHEESEBURGERS (MEAT & CHEESE ONLY!)

$13.00

2 CHEESEBURGERS WITH MEAT & CHEESE ONLY.

STRIPS & STEAKS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$14.00

WE BREAD THEM AND SERVE THEM WITH FRIES AND OUR CREAM GRAVY

STEAK FINGERS

$16.00Out of stock

OUR HAND-BREADED STEAK FINGERS SERVED WITH FRIES AND OUR CREAM GRAVY

SANDWICHES

SPICY BLT

$13.00

WE PILE JALAPENO BACON ON OUR JALAPENO BREAD AND TOP IT WITH SLICED TOMATOES AND AMERICAN CHEESE

CLUB SANDWICH

$14.00

TURKEY, HAM, BACON, CHEDDAR CHEESE, SWISS CHEESE, LETTUCE, AND TOMATO ON TEXAS TOAST. SERVED COLD!

BURRITOS

BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$4.00

MEAT & CHEESE BURRITO

$4.00

COMBO BURRITO

$5.00

BURRITO WITH MEAT, BEANS AND CHEESE.

JUNGLE GREENS

BARN YARD SALAD

$13.00

CRISPY CHICKEN SERVED ON A BED OF FRESH GREENS WITH TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS AND CHEESE.

KIDS

KIDS JR. BURGER

$9.00

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS CORN DOG

$7.00

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.00

SODA

Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.65+
Big Red

Big Red

$1.65+
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$1.65+
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$1.65+
Diet Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.65+
Gatorade Fruit Punch

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$1.65+
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$1.65+
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.65+

Root Beer

$1.65+

Lemonade

$1.65+

WATER

$0.50+

ICED TEA

Unsweet Tea

$2.45+

Sweet Tea

$2.45+

Half Sweet/Half Unsweet

$2.45+

Coconut Tea Sweet

Coconut Tea Unsweet

COFFEE

COFFEE

$2.75

CUP OF ICE

Small cup of ice

$0.50

Medium cup of ice

$0.75

Large cup of ice

$1.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.50

ADD-ON'S

ADD BACON

$2.00

ADD JALAPENO BACON

$3.00

ADD CHEESE (PER SLICE)

$1.00

ADD JALAPENOS

$1.00

ADD GRILLED ONIONS

$1.00

ADD SIDE OF GRAVY

$3.00

ADD FRIES

$3.00

ADD TATOR TOTS

$3.00

ADD SIDE OF RANCH

$0.75

ADD SIDE SALAD

$4.00

ADD HAMBURGER PATTY

$4.00

ADD SIDE OF SALSA

$0.75

ADD SHREDDED CHEESE

$1.00

GRAB & GO

BEEF & BEAN BURRITO (Grab & Go)

$2.49

BEEF CHIMICHANGAS (Grab & Go)

$3.49

SHREDDED BEEF, GREEN CHILI AND CHEESE IN A FLOUR TORTILLA

CORN DOG (Grab & Go)

$2.00

SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE BISCUIT (Grab & Go)

$3.89

SAUSAGE & PANCAKE ON A STICK (Grab & Go)

$2.50

PIZZA STICK PEPPERONI (Grab & Go)

$2.49

BURRITO - SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE (Grab & Go)

$3.49
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 10:00 am, 10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

102 North Main Street, New Home, TX 79381

Directions

The Spot Market & Cafe image

