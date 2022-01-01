Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Spot Eatery Bar and Lounge

11 Reviews

$$

1513 Concord Ave

Monroe, NC 28110

Order Again

Apps

10 Wings App

$13.50

20 Wings App

$23.50

5 Tenders

$7.00

5 Wings App

$8.50

8 Jumbo Shrimp App

$13.00

8 Shrimp App

$10.00

Basket Of Crispy Fries

$5.00

Basket of Fries Crinkle cut

$4.00

Cheese Quesadilla App

$4.99

Cheese Sticks

$5.50

Chicken Quesadilla App

$6.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.50

Philly Loaded Fries

$10.50

Shrimp Loaded Fries

$12.50

Steak Quesadilla App

$9.99

Fountain Drinks, Tea and Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Cheerwine

$2.00

Sunkist

$2.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Bottle water

$1.50

Mt. Dew

$2.00

Meals

10 Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$16.99

10 Shrimp Dinner

$13.99

10 Wings /w 2 sides

$15.99

3 Whole Wings

$12.99

Croaker

$11.99

Flounder

$12.99

Fried Chicken

$11.99

Porkchop

$11.99

Whiting

$10.99

Red Snapper

$18.99

Baked Chicken

$11.99

5 Tenders Dinner

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.99Out of stock

Turkey Necks/w 2 sides

$9.99Out of stock

Whiting special (Any sides)

$8.99

Seafood Combo

$18.99

Veggie Meals

3 Veggie

$6.99

4 Veggie

$8.99

Sandwiches

Big Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Croaker Sandwich

$9.50

Double Cheeseburger

$10.50

Flounder Sandwich

$10.50

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Hamburger

$7.00

Pork chop Sandwich

$8.50

Red Snapper Sandwich

$15.00

Whitning Sandwich

$7.50

Chicken Philly

$9.50

Steak philly

$10.50

Salads

Garden Side Salad

$3.00

Caesar Side Salad

$3.00

Full garden salad

$6.00

Full Caesar salad

$6.00

Sides

Okra

$3.00

Zucc

$3.00

Greens

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Mac

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Cabbage

$3.00

Yams

$3.00

Tots

$3.00

Corn

$3.00Out of stock

Loaded Fries

$5.00

Combos

Quesadilla & 5 Wings

$14.99

Quesadilla & 5 Shrimp

$14.99

Quesadilla & Whiting (2PC)

$14.99

5 Wings & 5 Shrimp

$14.99

5 Shrimp & Whiting (2PC)

$14.99

Porkchop (1) & 5 Wings

$14.99

Porkchop (1) & Whiting (2PC)

$14.99

Kids meal (Served with fries and a drink)

2 Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Fish Fingers

$4.99

Chicken leg or wing

$4.99

Togo Drinks Regular

Togo Drink Regular

$12.00

Togo Drink Medium

$15.00

Togo Drinks Upgrade

Togo Drink Upgrade

$18.00

Togo Drink Top Shelf

$22.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markSports
check markCozy
check markSeating
check markGroups
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1513 Concord Ave, Monroe, NC 28110

Directions

