Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Spot Neighborhood Grill

review star

No reviews yet

18251 N Pima Rd STE 120

Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spot On Burger
Sedona Chicken
KIDS Cheeseburger Sliders

Appetizers

Bourbon BBQ Ribs

Bourbon BBQ Ribs

$16.00

Smoked Baby Back Ribs, Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Tabasco Cream Drizzle

Chile Lime Lettuce Wraps

Chile Lime Lettuce Wraps

$14.00

Bibb Lettuce, Sweet Chile Lime Chicken, Roasted Corn Salsa, Corn Strips

Crispy Cheese Curds

Crispy Cheese Curds

$14.00

Hand Battered Cheese Curds, Siracha Ranch

Crispy Green Beans

Crispy Green Beans

$15.00

Crispy Fried Green Beens, Dynamite Sauce

Jalapeno Popper Bites

Jalapeno Popper Bites

$15.00

Crispy Cheddar Cheese Potato Bites, Jalapenos, Tossed in Parmesan Cheese, Chopped Bacon, Parsley, Frensh Onion Dipping Sauce

Smoked Chicken Queso

Smoked Chicken Queso

$14.00

House Made Corn Chips, Spot Queso, Smoked Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Green Onion

Ying Yang Shrimp

Ying Yang Shrimp

$16.00

Grilled Sweet Chile Shrimp. Mango Pico de Gallo, Lemon Aioli Drizzle

Wings

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$16.00

Buttery Buffalo Sauce, Crunchy Potato Strips, Blue Cheese Dressing

Garlic & Parmesan Wings

$16.00

Roasted Garlic, Parmesan, Crispy Garlic, Herb Ranch

Honey Hot Wings

Honey Hot Wings

$16.00

Spicy Honey Hot, Crispy Habanero, Green Onion, Homemade Bacon Ranch

Smokey Bourbon BBQ Wings

Smokey Bourbon BBQ Wings

$16.00

Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Tabasco Onion Crunches, House Made Ranch

Burgers

Bacon & Blue Burger

Bacon & Blue Burger

$18.00

Signature Patty, Bacon & Blue Cheese (Mixed Together), Balsamic Aioi, Crispy Shallots, Brioche Bun

Fungi Burger

Fungi Burger

$17.00

Signature Patty, Mushroom Demi, Swiss Cheese, Roastd Garlic Aioli, Fried Mushrooms, Brioche Bun

Habanero Cleanse Burger

Habanero Cleanse Burger

$18.00

Signature Patty, Lettuce, Crispy Jalapenos, Habanero Relish, Pepperjack Cheese, Chipotle Mayo, Brioche Bun

Spot On Burger

Spot On Burger

$15.00

Signature Patty, Lettuce, Pickle, Onion, Tomato, American Cheese, Spot Sauce, Brioche Bun

Truffle Truffle Burger

$23.00

Signature Patty, Truffle Aioli, Pecorino Truffle Cheese, Port Caramelized Onions, Bibb Lettuce, Brioche Bun

Whiskey Bourbon BBQ Burger

Whiskey Bourbon BBQ Burger

$18.00

Signature Patty, Tabasco Onions, Bacon, Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Spicy Pickles, American Cheese, Brioche Bun

Truffle Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Sandwiches

Camp Fire Salmon

$17.00

Griled Salmon, House Remoulade, Avocado, Pickled, Red Onion, Lettuce, Ciabatta Bun

Piggy Whipped

Piggy Whipped

$16.00

Applewood Smoked Pulled Pork, Bourbon BBQ Sauce, House Made Coleslaw, Cheddar Cheese, Brioche Bun

Sedona Chicken

Sedona Chicken

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Sun Dried Tomato Aioli, Bibb Lettuce, Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Brioche Bun

Spicy Chicken Burger

Spicy Chicken Burger

$15.00

Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Pickles, Spot Sauce, Brioche Bun

Ruffage

Don Quixote

Don Quixote

$15.00

House Mixed Greens, Spanish Chicken, Roasted Corn Salsa, Quinoa, Avocado, Cotija Cheese, Crispy Tortilla Strips, Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

Harvest Salad

Harvest Salad

$14.00

House Mixed Greens, Roaste Yams, Brussel Sprouts, Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese, Seasoned Pumpkin Seeds, Garlic Croutons, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Smoke Salmon Salad

$20.00

House Mixed Greens, Smoked Salmon, Asparagus, Red Bell Pepper, Pickled Red Onion, Avocado, Honey Mustard Dressing

Steak Salad

$20.00

Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Herb Mushrooms, Smoked Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing

Entrees

Garlic Lemon Chicken

$19.00

Italian Breaded Chicken, Lemon Garlic Pan Sauce, Asparagus, Yukon Potato,

Shrimp & Zucchini Noodle

Shrimp & Zucchini Noodle

$20.00

Pan Seared Garlic Shrimp, Asparagus, Tomato, Zucchini Noodles

Kids

KIDS Cheeseburger Sliders

$7.00

Signature Beef, American Cheese, Brioche Bun

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Breaded Chicken Tenders

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Toasted Brioche, American Cheese

KIDS House Mac n' Cheese

$7.00

House Pasta, Tossed in Spot Cheese Sauce

Dessert

Churros

$10.00

Sugared Churros, Wam Chocolate Ganache, Strawberry Sauce, Whip Cream

Double Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Whip Cream, Chocolate Drizzle, Strawberry

Got the Shakes

$8.00

Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate

Limoncello Cake

$8.00

Whip Cream, Lemon Curd, Candied Lemons

Sides

Asparagus

$5.00

Basket French Fries

$5.00

Basket Onion Rings

$6.00

Basket Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Basket Tater Tots

$5.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Doggy Patty

$5.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Side Tater Tots

$3.00

Tortilla Chips

Yukon Potatoes

$5.00

Spotify Fries

$8.00

Tomato Bisque

$ Tomato Bisque

$3.00

Add Ons & Extras

Extra

NA Beverages

Arnold Pamer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fiji

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Pellegrino

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull SF

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Spot is where the neighborhood goes; our cratch kitchen makes delicious craft burgers, appetizers, and entrees for all your friends & family to enjoy!

Website

Location

18251 N Pima Rd STE 120, Scottsdale, AZ 85255

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Vito's - DC Ranch - Vito's - DC Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
18221 N. Pima Road Suite H-140 Scottsdale, AZ 85255
View restaurantnext
The Living Room Room DC Ranch
orange starNo Reviews
20751 N. Pima Rd. Suite 120 Scottsdale, AZ 85255
View restaurantnext
Ramen Hood - Scottsdale
orange star4.3 • 774
15807 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Freshly Laid North Scottsdale - 15689 N Hayden Rd Ste L-129
orange starNo Reviews
15689 N Hayden Rd Ste L-129 scottdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Hot Noodles Cold Sake
orange starNo Reviews
15689 N Hayden Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Union Jack - Scottsdale
orange starNo Reviews
15689 N Hayden Rd Ste L125 Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Scottsdale

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
orange star4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Joynt - 64th Street
orange star4.5 • 3,665
6245 E Bell Rd #112 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Postino Highland
orange star4.7 • 3,157
4821 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 2,904
7388 E Shea Blvd SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Scottsdale
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (94 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston