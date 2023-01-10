The Spott - New Smyrna Beach imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Seafood

The Spott

review star

No reviews yet

424 Canal Street

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Order Again

Apps/Small Plates

Brussels

$14.00

Roasted Brussels

Canoe Bone Marrow

$16.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Drunken Clams

$17.00

Filet Tartar

$28.00

Fish Dip

$13.00

Foie Gras

$28.00

Island Roti

$13.00

Nashville Shrimp

$15.00

Pork Belly

$13.00

Spott Drums

$13.00

Truffle FF

$9.00

Desserts

Choc Pudding

$8.00

Creme Brule

$8.00

Gelato

$7.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Trio Gelato

$10.00

Sorbet

$7.00

Sweet Maple FF

$7.00

Cheescake

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Entrees

Cali Steak

$23.00Out of stock

Chefs Steak

$46.00

Chicken Thighs

$26.00

Double Bone Pork

$36.00

Duck

$34.00

Fish of the day

$43.00

Shrimp Palomino

$30.00

Hand Helds

Bad Ass Burger

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chickenless

$13.00

Fish Sammy

$31.00

Cheese burger

$12.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Grilled cheese please

$8.00

Kids Butter Pasta

$8.00

Kids Red Pasta

$8.00

Late Night

Bad Ass Burger

$14.00

Chicarones

$12.00

Chicken Drums

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fish Dip

$12.00

Nashville Shrimp

$14.00

Pork Belly

$12.00

Pretzel

$12.00

Truffle FF Curds

$14.00

Sides

Broccolini

$5.00

Brussel Side

$7.00

Cali Rizz

$5.00

French Fries

$6.00

Garlic Green Beans

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Parm Rizz

$5.00

Pickles

$1.00

Potato

$5.00

Spicy Green Beans

$5.00

Sweet FF

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Quinoa

$5.00

Soup & Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

French Onion

$9.00

Soup of the Day

$9.00Out of stock

Spott Salad

$8.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Soda

Blakestar

$4.00

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

FT Diet Tonic

$4.00

FT Distillers Cola

$4.00

FT Ginger Beer

$4.25

FT Orange Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger ale

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$3.00

Orange

$2.75

Red Bull Reg

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.75

Soda

Sour

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Tea

Sweet

$2.75

Unsweet

$2.75

Hot

$3.00

Coffee

Coffe

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Saratoga

Large Sparkling

$10.00Out of stock

Sparkling

$6.00

Still

$6.00

Juice

Cranberry

$2.75

Orange

$2.75

Grapefruit

$2.75

Cordials

Amaretto

$9.00

Baileys

$8.00

Campari

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Drambuie

$9.00

Dry Vermouth

$5.00

Fernet

$8.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Godiva Dark

$9.00

Godiva White

$9.00

Grand Ma

$10.00

Hennessey

$13.00

Jager

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Limoncello

$8.00

Luxardo ameretto

$9.00

Montenegro

$8.00

Rumchata

$9.00

Rumchata Limon

$9.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Sweet Vermouth

$5.00

Dirtys

Cherry

Olives

Gin

Aviation

$10.00

Empress Indigo Gin

$10.00

Engine Gin

$14.00

Grace O'Malley Gin

$10.00

Hendrix

$9.00

House Gin

$6.00

Nolets

$9.00

Sapphire

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Wild Roots

$9.00

Bar Hill

$10.00

Rum

Bacardi Mango Chile

$8.00

Barcardi

$8.00

Captain

$8.00

Captain Sliced Apple

$8.00

Diplomatico

$10.00

House Rum

$6.00

Mt Gay

$10.00

Myers

$9.00

Papa's Pilar Blonde Rum

$12.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$22.00

Rumhaven

$8.00

Scotch

Dewars

$9.00

Glenlivet 12 Yr

$12.00

Johnnie Black

$11.00

Johnnie Blue

$45.00

Johnnie Red

$8.00

Dalmore 12 Yr

$14.00

Johnny Walker High Rye

$9.00

Sia

$12.00

Muckely Muck 26yr

$49.00

Dalmore 12 Yr Sherry Cask Select

$15.50

Remy Martin VSOP

$16.00

Tequila

1942

$35.00

Avion Reserva

$35.00

Avion Reserva 44

$40.00

Casa Noble Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos

$14.00

Deleon Anejo

$12.00

Deleon Blanco

$10.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$24.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$10.00

Don Fulano Reposado

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Don Julio repo

$12.00

Don Julio silver

$10.00

House Tequila

$6.00

Komos Repo

$21.00

Milagro Silver

$9.00

Patron El Alto

$41.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Teramana

$11.00

Volcan repo

$12.00

Volcan Silver

$10.00

Vodka

360 BBQ

$8.00

3Olives Cherry

$8.00

3Olives Grape

$8.00

44 north

$10.00

Absolut

$9.00

Belvedere Rye

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

Deep Grapefruit

$8.00

Deep Lemon

$8.00

Deep Orange

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

House Vodka

$6.00

Ketel one

$10.00

Ketel One Grapefruit & Rose

$10.00

P1

$9.00

Pink Whitney

$8.00

Skyy

$8.00

Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind

$9.00

Stoli

$9.00

Stoli Blue

$9.00

Stoli Citrus

$9.00

Stoli Elite

$14.00

Stoli Razz

$9.00

Stoli Vanilla

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Russian Standard

$10.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Blade And Bow

$12.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Crown Peach

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Dickel

$18.00

House Whiskey

$6.00

Jack D

$9.00

Jack Daniels Single Barrel Select

$12.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jefferson's ocean

$18.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Kikori Japanese Whiskey

$10.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Screwball

$8.00

Sqrrl

$8.00

Woodford

$10.00

Woodinville

$12.00

Woodinville Rye

$12.00

Wiseman

$10.00

Wiseman Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal Salted Caramel

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00Out of stock

White Wine Glasses

Prosecco

$9.00

Eiswein

$12.00Out of stock

Charles De Fere Brut

$10.00Out of stock

House Chard

$6.00

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

House White Zinfandel

$6.00

Maso Canali Pinot

$9.00

Moscato

$8.00

Talbot Chard

$12.00

White Haven

$8.00

White Sangria

$9.00

William Hill Chard

$9.00

Whispering Angel

$13.00

Red Wine Glasses

8 year

$19.00

Amalaya Malbec

$9.00

Bonanza

$12.00

Caymus Glass

$40.00

House Cab

$6.00

House Merlot

$6.00

House Pinot Noir

$6.00

King Estate Pinot

$20.00

La Petit Perriere Pinot Noir

$9.00

Louis Napa

$18.00

Louis Cab

$12.00

Macmurry PN

$9.00

Murphy goode

$9.00

Portlandia Pn

$12.00

Raymond Merlot

$9.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

Silk Road

$11.00

Skyside Cab

$14.00

Storypoint Cab

$9.00

Tawny 10

$12.00

Tawny 20

$20.00

Termes Espana

$13.00

The Four Graces Pinot Noir

$15.00

Shoot

Car Bomb

$9.00

Cherry Bomb

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Gatorade

$8.00

Grape Bomb

$9.00

Green Tea

$9.00

Jager

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Rumple

$9.00

Wapple

$9.00

White tea

$9.00

$10 shoot

$10.00

Pink Starburst

$9.00

Lemondrop

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Chef Shot

$9.00

Liquid Marijuana

$12.00

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger ale

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Orange

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Bottle Beer

Ace High

$7.00

Ace Pineapple

$6.00

Btl Bud

$4.00

Btl Bud Light

$4.00

Btl Coors

$4.00

Btl Corona

$5.00

Btl Corona Lt

$5.00

Btl Heineken

$5.00

Btl Mich Ultra

$4.00

Btl Miller Lt

$4.00

Btl Peroni

$6.00

Btl Stella Cidre

$6.00

Landshark

$5.00

St Paul na

$5.00

White Claw

$6.00

High Noon

$6.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Bay Breeze

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Campari Spritz

$10.00

Choc Martini

$12.00

Dark N Stormy

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Long Island

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Mint Julip

$9.00

Mojito

$9.00

Negroni

$10.00

Paloma

$9.00

Rumrunner

$10.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Seabreeze

$8.00

Sex Beach

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Draft Beer

Guiness Draft

$7.00

Mango Draft

$6.00

Yuengling Draft

$4.00

Bud Light Draft

$4.00

Ultra Draft

$4.00

Stella Draft

$6.00

Sam Draft

$6.00

Jai Alai Draft

$7.00

Frenzy Draft

$7.00

Big Wave Draft

$6.00

Funky

$6.00

Beach Hippie

$7.00

Specials

22 wagyu strip

$150.00

44oz Tomahawk

$215.00

Demkota ribeye

$120.00Out of stock

Fish Bites

$20.00

Kurobuta

$60.00

Wagyu Picahana

$62.00Out of stock

20oz. Wagyu Ribeye

$135.00

Smoked Elk

$28.00

Shrimp Tempura

$18.00

Meatloaf Melt

$18.00

Beef Lo-Mein

$24.00

Chicken Picatta

$19.00

Crab Dip

$24.00

Filet Oscar

$65.00

Shrimp Risotto

$46.00

White Wine Bottles

Cakebread Sauv Btl

$78.00

Chandon Brut

$46.00

Clicquot Btl

$105.00

Cork fee

$25.00

La Perlina Moscato Bottle

$34.00

Maso Canali Pinot Btl

$34.00

Moet N Chandon

$118.00

Nobilo Sauv Bottle

$30.00

Plumpjack Chard Btl

$90.00

Sancerre sauv blanc

$99.00

Talbot Chard Bottle

$46.00

Whispering Angel btl

$42.00

White haven Bottle

$30.00

William Hill Chard Bottle

$34.00

Banshee Brut Btl

$56.00

Cakebread Chardonnay

$90.00

Sincerely Sauv Blanc

$69.00

dom Perignon

$500.00

Red Wine Bottles

8 Year Btl

$74.00

Amalaya Malbec Btl

$34.00

Banshee Cab Btl

$52.00

Bonanza Btl

$45.00Out of stock

Cakebread Cab btl

$158.00

Caravan Btl

$115.00

Caymus "Special Selection" Btl

$380.00

Caymus Bottle

$150.00

Cork Fee

$25.00

Darioush Bottle

$190.00

Don nicanor malbec btl

$50.00

King Estate Pinot Bottle

$75.00

La Petit Perriere Pinot Btl

$34.00

Louis Martini Cab Bottle

$46.00

Louis Napa bottle

$78.00

Macmurry Btl

$34.00

Murphy Goode Btl

$34.00

Portlandia Pn Btl

$46.00

Raymond Merlot Bottle

$34.00

Silk Road Btl

$40.00

Silver Oak Napa BTL

$240.00

Skyside Cab Bottle

$50.00

Storypoint Cab Bottle

$34.00

Termed Espana Btl

$50.00

Caymus 1litre

$175.00

Louis Napa Magnum

$135.00

Extra Sauces

Extra Anchovies

$1.00

Extra Balsamic

Extra BBQ

Extra Beer Cheese

$1.00

Extra Blue Cheese

Extra Bread

$1.00

Extra Crackers

Extra crustinis

Extra Czar

Extra Demi

$2.00

Extra Garlic Ailoi

Extra Garlic Parm

Extra Goat Chz

$1.50

Extra Guac

$1.00

Extra Horseradish

Extra Jerk

Extra Naan

$1.00

Extra Parm

$1.50

Extra Pickle

$1.00

Extra Ranch

Extra Slaw

$1.00

Extra Tarter

Extra Truffle

Extra Wonton

Shirt

Shirt

$25.00

Hoodie

Hoodie

$75.00

Hat

Hat

$40.00

Long sleeves

Long

$45.00

amount

$100

$100.00

Spott Drinks

BBN Renewal

$14.00

Bees Knees

$14.00

Berry Delight

$15.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Filthy Old Fashion

$14.00

Mock Cosmo

$8.00

Mock Fizz

$8.00

Snicker me

$15.00

Spicy Paloma

$14.00

Spotted Delight

$14.00

Spotted Mule

$14.00

Caramel Apple Martini

$10.00

BBQ Bloody Mary

$9.00

NYE Menu

22 Wagyu Strip

$150.00

44oz Tomahawk

$215.00

Beef Wellington

$65.00Out of stock

Berkshire Pork Chop

$42.00

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Chefs Steak

$46.00

Chicken Thighs

$26.00

Chocolate Pudding

$8.00

Creme Brule

$8.00

Demkota Ribeye

$120.00

Drunken Clams

$17.00

Duck Breast

$34.00

Elk Medallions

$68.00

Filet Tartar

$28.00

Fish Dip

$13.00

Fish of the Day

$43.00

Foie Gras

$28.00

French Onion

$9.00

Gelato

$7.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Island Roti

$13.00

Kurabuta

$60.00

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Lobster Wontons

$20.00Out of stock

Nashville Shrimp

$15.00

Octopus Carpaccio

$24.00

Pork Belly

$13.00

Raw Bar Sampler

$35.00

Seared Salmon

$52.00

Short Rib Ravioli

$37.00

Shrimp Palomino

$30.00

Spott Salad

$8.00

Stuffed Marrow

$24.00

Surf & Turf

$85.00

Sweet Maple FF

$7.00

Wagyu Picahana

$62.00

Add tail

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

424 Canal Street, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

Directions

Gallery
The Spott - New Smyrna Beach image

Map
