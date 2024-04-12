The Spot Pizzeria 35 N 6th Street Reading PA 19601
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Spot Pizzeria: Reading's go-to for traditional New York style pizzas, strombolis, calzones, wraps, subs, salads, burgers, and more. Fresh, quality eats at great prices.
Location
35 North 6th Street, Reading, PA 19601
Gallery