The Spotted Pig BBQ Fairplay
15491 S Hw 11
Fair Play, SC 29643
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Starters
- BBQ Nachos$15.00
Large pile of tortilla chips smothered in queso. Then topped with pulled pork, sweet sauce, jalapeños & pico de gallo
- BBQ Egg Rolls$15.00
Three light crispy egg rolls loaded with smoked pork, seasoned cabbage blend, and Colby jack cheese. Deep-fried and served with a side of ranch
- Fried Pickles$8.00
- Fried Jalapeños$8.00
- Corn Muffin Basket$12.00
- Corn Nugget Basket$10.00
- Wings$18.00
Sweet, mustard, spicy, buffalo, teriyaki, or lemon pepper served with ranch or blue cheese
- Hush Puppy Basket$12.00
Desserts
Drinks
Salads
Chicken
Combo Plate
Sandwiches
Sampler
Sides
Tacos
veg plate with four sides
Meat Ala Carte
Extras
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Very Best Gourmet BBQ
Location
15491 S Hw 11, Fair Play, SC 29643
© 2024 Toast, Inc.