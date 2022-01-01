Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Spread Greenwich

review star

No reviews yet

18 west putnam ave

greenwich, CT 06830

Order Again

MEAT & CHEESE BOARDS

Selection of 3

$20.00

Selection of 5

$30.00

Spread Board

$36.00

Add one

$6.00

Add Foie Torchon

$9.00

RAW BAR

Oysters Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail Littleneck Clams Snow Crab Claws 1/2 - Price Monday - Friday 4-7 at the Bar only. 1/2 - Price Tuesday All Day throughout the restaurant

Oysters 1/2 Doz

$18.00

Oysters Baker’s Doz

$36.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

Littleneck 1/2 Doz

$9.00

Littleneck Bakers Doz

$18.00

Crab Claws 1/2 Doz

$15.00

Crab Claws Baker’s Doz

$30.00Out of stock

#1 Spread Platter

$16.00

3 X Oysters 3 X Clams 1 X Shrimp

#2 Spread Platter

$34.00

6 X Oysters 6 X Clams 2 X Shrimp

#3 Spread Platter

$60.00

9 X Oysters 6 X Shrimp 9 X Clams

#4 Spread Platter

$85.00

12 X Oysters 10 X Shrimp 12 X Clams

Seafood Tower

$125.00

24 X Oysters 6 X Clams 12 X Shrimp 6 X Crab Claws

Corn Bread

Gluten-Free? NO Wheat Flour, Corn Flour, Butter, Heavy Cream, Sour Cream, Eggs, Sugar, Salt

SALADS - DINNER

Marinated Beet Salad

$12.50

MARINATED BEETS: Marinated beets, arugala, mandarin segments, candied pistachios, honey mascarpone, tossed in a grapefruit vinaigrette.

Buttercup Salad

$12.50

Buttercup iceberg lettuce and gorgonzola dolce tossed in our House dressing and garnished with bacon crumbs. Detailed Description: House dressing- Dijon mustard, white wine, garlic, lemon, egg and olive oil Gorgonzola dolce- younger, “sweeter,” milder and softer than its counterpart

Cucumber Salad

$9.00

CUCUMBER SALAD: Persian cucumbers, shallots and dill tossed with lemon juice and olive oil, topped with a dollop of Greek yogurt

Endive Salad

$12.00

Endive, julienned green apples, toasted almonds, crumbled feta tossed in a grapefruit infused balsamic. Endive (on-deeve) is a green leafy green vegetable with canoe-shaped leaves. The leaves are bitter, but get sweeter when cooked.

Massaged Kale

$14.00

Massaged Kale with salted pumpkin seeds, sliced avocado and goat cheese, tossed in our house dressing. House dressing- Dijon mustard, white wine, garlic, lemon, egg and olive oil

Watermelon Salad

$11.00

Fresh-cut watermelon, cherry tomatoes, and red onions tossed in a sherry vinaigrette. Topped with feta cheese and fresh mint.

Corn Bread

Gluten-Free? NO Wheat Flour, Corn Flour, Butter, Heavy Cream, Sour Cream, Eggs, Sugar, Salt

APPETIZERS (Small & Medium Plates)

Beef Tongue Crostini

$14.00

Slow-Cooked beef tongue tossed with arugula and trufle vinaigrette and served over bruschetta. Tongue: brined for two weeks and slow-cooked for 4 hours. Sliced very thin with deli slicer. Bruschetta: Grilled bread with olive oil, garlic and salt

Brussel Sprouts*

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts: Flash Fried brussel sprouts tossed in honey and topped with crumbled feta cheese.

Shrimp & Chorizo Chowder

$13.00

Dried chorizo, shrimp (51/60 per lbs.), heavy cream, garlic, shallots, spanish onions, roasted piquillo peppers, potatoes, white wine, thyme, salt & pepper. Garnished with olive oil and served with garlic croutons. Garlic Croutons: Diced sourdough tossed in smoked paprika, garlic, herbs and Parmesan. Then toasted.

Grilled Corn Off The Cob

$9.00

Grilled corn off the cob, butter, salt & pepper, lemon aioli, cotija cheese, paprika

Country Pate

$16.00

Thick slice of pork and chicken liver pate served with cornichons, dijon mustard, toast points, olive oil, sea salt and pepper. Pate: Ground pork, chicken liver, herbs, heavy cream and then allowed to sit for 6 hours. It is then pressed, molded and cooked in a bain marie (piece of equipment used to cook molds held in water but only use steam). It is then pressed again and cooled.

Fish Taco

$5.00

Salt Cod Fritters

$10.00

5 Fritters - made with fresh Cod, Yukon mashed potatoes, butter, heavy cream, salt & pepper, Panko-crusted and then fried, served with garlic aioli and garnished with chives.

Veal Ricotta Meatballs

$12.00

Three veal and ricotta meatballs in marinara sauce served with Anson Mills polenta. Topped with a fontina fondue, fresh basil and basil oil.

Marinated Olives

$7.00

Mixed variety of olives marinated in citrus and rosemary. Marinade: Lemon and orange peels, garlic, rosemary and thyme

Lobster Bisque

$11.00

Roma tomatoes, Spanish onions, butter, Liquid smoke, salt & pepper. Served with a dallop of whipped rocotta, fresh basil, basil oil and garlic toast points. Toast Points: thinly-sliced baquette buttered then rubbed with fresh garlic cloves.

Foie Gras Torchon

$22.00

Duck liver marinated in salt, pepper and brandy, double flash boiled, and rolled. Served chilled, sliced thick from rolled pate and glazed with olive oil, sea salt and fresh pepper, served with fig jam and toast points.

Curry Mussels

$19.00

Prince Edward Island Mussels (18 ozs) tossed in red curry coconut milk, shallots, garlic, ginger, jalapenos, mint, cilantro and dill. Garnished with scallions, seasame seeds, sliced nori and toast points. Curry Sauce: Coconut milk, red curry, fish sauce, Asian sweet chili sauce.

Pork Belly

$19.00

Marinated Pork Belly (7.5 oz) pan-seared and finished in the oven basted with maple syrup and crushed red peppers, served on a potato cake on top of black garlic spread. Garnished with jalapeno pico de gallo and micro-greens. Pork Belly Marinade: Honey, salt & pepper, parsley, rosemary, garlic, bay leaves and water. Potato Cake: Shredded potato, AP Flour, paprika, salt & pepper, garlic powder, onion powder and eggs.

Shrimp & Quinoa

$21.00

Seasoned Shrimp, carmalized onion, served on a quinoa cake, with chorizo sauce, basil oil and micro greens. Seasoned Shrimp: Canola Oil, cayanne pepper, salt & pepper. Chorizo Sauce: Quinoa Cake: Quinoa, AP flour, eggs, parsley, sauteed white onions, water, olive oil, salt & pepper.

Black Pepper Crusted Tuna

$22.00

Guest Description: Black and blue seared tuna rolled in black pepper and served with a cilantro mango salsa and avocado mash. Finished with a wasabi cream, unagi and garnished with ikura. Detailed Description: Salsa- diced mango, chopped cilantro and red onions, diced tomatoes and lemon juice. Cream- Wasabi paste and crème fraiche Mash- avocados and jalapenos

Baked Goat Cheese & Burrata

$19.00

Double Smoked Fried Bacon

$17.00

Ricotta Tomato Mozzarella Bread

$13.50

Goat Cheese & Mushroom Spread

$13.50

Corn Bread

Gluten-Free? NO Wheat Flour, Corn Flour, Butter, Heavy Cream, Sour Cream, Eggs, Sugar, Salt

Toast Points

Beef Sliders

$12.00Out of stock

ENTREES

Kobe Burger

$19.00

Brick Chicken

$26.00

Ricotta Gnocchi

$21.00

Hanger Steak

$33.00

Salmon

$29.00

Wild Alaskan Salmon cooked to order temp, served with diced zucchini & squash, green lentils & bacon, cooked with butter and sherry vinegar. Garnished with spicy cucumber relish. Cucumber Relish: white vinegar with salt and sugar, sambla and cilantro.

Pan Seared Scallops

$32.00

Tagliatelle Verde

$21.00

Corn Bread

Gluten-Free? NO Wheat Flour, Corn Flour, Butter, Heavy Cream, Sour Cream, Eggs, Sugar, Salt

Toast Points

Side - Salad

$7.00

SPECIALS

Lamb Tartare

$24.00

Grilled Octopus

$22.00

Short Ribs

$38.00

Surf & Turf

$59.00Out of stock

Lamb Chops

$26.00

Corn Bread

Gluten-Free? NO Wheat Flour, Corn Flour, Butter, Heavy Cream, Sour Cream, Eggs, Sugar, Salt

Chef’s Table Tasting

$75.00

SIDE DISHES

Side - French Fries

$5.00

Hand-cut home made french fries

Side - Truffle Fries

$7.50

Side - Salad

$7.00

Side - Potato Cake

$6.00

Side - Quinoa Cake

$6.50

Side - Corn & Snap Peas

$7.50

Side - Polenta

$7.50

Side - Mashed Potatoes

$7.50

Side - Broccoli Rabe

$7.50

Side - Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Side - Mixed Veggies

$7.50

Toast Points

DESSERTS

Milk Chocolate Mousse

$9.50

N.Y. Style Cheesecake

$9.50

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.50

Greek Tart

$11.00

Celebratory Dessert

Gelato & sorbet

$9.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers - Kids

$12.00

Grilled Cheese - Kids

$12.00

Kids Burger

$12.00

Kids Pasta Butter & Cheese

$12.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$12.00

Kids Pasta Meatballs

$12.00

Kids Pizza

$12.00

Kids Hot Dog

$12.00

Dessert

Milk Chocolate Mousse

$9.50

N.Y. Style Cheesecake

$9.50

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.50

Greek Tart

$11.00

Celebratory Dessert

Gelato & sorbet

$9.00

Holiday Cookies

$9.00

Creme Caramel

$9.00

Mocha Oreo Truffles

$9.00

Edible Pebble Bowl

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 12:30 am
Tuesday4:30 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday4:30 pm - 12:30 am
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:30 am
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

18 west putnam ave, greenwich, CT 06830

Directions

Gallery
The Spread Greenwich image
The Spread Greenwich image

