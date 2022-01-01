The Spread Greenwich
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 12:30 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
18 west putnam ave, greenwich, CT 06830
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
El Jefe's - Cambridge - 14 Brattle Street
No Reviews
14 Brattle Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in greenwich
More near greenwich